Catch the 4-day Fab Sale at Estancia from May 28-31!
Treat yourself to an end-of-month shopping spree at Estancia’s upcoming four-day sale!
                            (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 5:38pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Treat yourself to an end-of-month shopping spree at Estancia’s upcoming four-day sale! Cap the month off and enjoy amazing deals and discounts on various clothing, accessories, beauty essentials, gadgets and so much more.



Lots of surprises are in store for everyone! Participating merchants in the 4-day sale include Avocadoria, Barenaked Sugaring Salon, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fino Leatherware, GNC, Happy Lemon, James & Daughters, Jipan Café & Bakeshop, Johnson Fitness, Lock & Lock, Luna Jewelry by Drake Dustin, Motorino Pizzeria, Motostyle, Naughty Nachos, Onezo Tapioca, Pancake House, Pet Express, Shadows & Patterns, Sigekiya Ramen, Skin Station, Toys R Us, Uniqlo and many more!



You can also check out The SM Store at Estancia with their 4-day sale from May 28 to 31 and enjoy up to 50% off on selected items for you and the whole family to enjoy.






At Estancia, located in Capitol Commons, Pasig City, mall-goers are ensured of their safety and can freely have a good time while shopping and strolling. Make the most out of your shopping day and enjoy delicious food with great company at Estancia’s al fresco dining.



Be sure to take advantage of Estancia and The SM Store’s 4-day sale and have a fun shopping blast with your family and friends!



 



For more information, you can check out Estancia’s official Facebook page.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

