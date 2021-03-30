MANILA, Philippines — ML Wallet, M Lhuillier’s official mobile application, will be eliminating the P25 fee for its Send Money (Wallet to Wallet) service starting March 15.

Users will be able to send money from one ML Wallet account to another for free. By offering little to no fees to customers, M Lhuillier continues to be the bridge to millions of Filipinos, whether online or offline.

“We always strive to create financial products and services that improve the lives of Filipinos. In 2017, we further diversified our offerings with the development of a mobile application called the ML Wallet App. The aim was not only to make our services available to our millions of existing customers but also to cater to the emerging market of digital natives.” M Lhuillier president and CEO Michael Lhuillier said.

“By eliminating the fees for wallet-to-wallet transactions, our ML Wallet customers can now enjoy sending money for free by simply using their smartphone. They can also access over 2,600 M Lhuillier branches nationwide. Even loved ones in remote areas can easily claim money sent via the App without the inconvenience of searching and traveling for hours just to find the nearest bank,” he added.

Sending money via ML Wallet’s Wallet to Wallet service is real time, which means that the amount transferred from one ML Wallet account to another is reflected immediately on the receiver’s account balance.

Aside from Wallet to Wallet, ML Wallet also offers other Send Money options such as Kwarta Padala and Wallet to Bank.

With Kwarta Padala, users can send money from their ML Wallet to an ML Branch. While Wallet to Bank enables users to transfer money from ML Wallet to its partner banks, ML Wallet may also be used to buy eLoad, receive money (domestic and international) and pay bills to hundreds of billers in the Philippines.

ML Wallet is available for free in Google Play, App Store and Huawei App Gallery.

