For Heart Evangelista, this asset is not a good investment

MANILA, Philippines — Your mother may have told you otherwise but for Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista, jewelry is not a good investment.

At her launching as the new face of Robinsons Land Corp., Heart said she has found that properties are a better investment, mentioning that her rental business is what sustains her lifestyle when she encounters a drought in showbiz projects.

“For me, jewelry kasi is not really an investment. I [am] not just saying that to justify [my endorsement] but it's not," Heart said. She suggested that it is easy to sell jewelry without considering how much more it can appreciate over time.

Jewelry may be a valid store of value for many people, but Heart has figured out a way to make money from real estate, which she started investing in at age 17.

Her view on jewelry are in contrast with that of Alex Gonzaga, who has found success and fortune on YouTube. "Sabi nga ni Mommy Pinty sa akin, ang alahas, lalo na ang gold, pondo rin 'yan. She said that it was and will always be a wise investment," Alex said at a separate event.

What she looks for in a property

“The primary consideration is the location and definitely the company (developer) you can trust. They have to be trustworthy and the reputation is good,” Heart said.

Investors need to research first on the property developer's track record before deciding to put their money in land, condominium unit or apartment being sold.

“Research what they've done, their projects, and how consistent they are when it comes to branding and marketing because if they rise, your rise. If they get successful, kasama ka doon,” she said.

