How Heart Evangelista pays bills when she doesn't have showbiz projects

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista's sizeable property investments generate enough profit to sustain her household and lifestyle despite not having projects.

In a live video as an ambassador of Robinsons Land Corp., Heart, 36, said she started investing in properties at the age of 17.

“I've been working for almost 24 years but there are times that I wasn't active or I wasn't doing well but rentals save the day all the time. I started when I'm 17 and I was able to save up, not fully paid for all of course hindi naman ganon,” Heart said.

“I really made sure na nagtrabaho ko whenever I need to pay for my investments. But eventually, when everything was okay when I didn't have work, my rentals would save the day. They pay for my life, my lifestyle, my card, my kuryente so yeah, definitely,” she added.

Heart also said that she never sold any of her investments and that she’s just waiting for the units to go up in value.

“I never sold anything pa. I held everything pa. It's nice to sit on it and wait for it to appreciate and eventually you have a kid and you want to upgrade it then you can sell,” she said.

