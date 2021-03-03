Authorization and authentication: How Mastercard is making your payments secure

MANILA, Philippines — Cash was once king among Filipinos. Today, however, card payments are becoming more common in our day-to-day lives, a change driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many now opt to do cashless transactions to complete payments easier and to minimize contact with other people. But when it comes to matters that involve finances and payments, convenience is just one thing.

Safe and secure transactions are just as important. But can we get both at the same time? With a Mastercard, yes!

Mastercard has developed ways to optimize its card payment process, while adding extra layers of security, to allow everyone to checkout and pay for their carts easier, faster and with peace of mind.

Optimized card payment process leads to increased approvals, reduced fraud and better buying experiences.

So what really happens when you do payments online with your Mastercard? This infographic will help you understand how Mastercard makes payments easy, swift and secure.

Pay with peace of mind using Mastercard

Mastercard ensures the security of transactions done with merchants that leverage its services by involving extensive yet optimized steps of checking and verification.

Being a trusted partner of many merchants, Mastercard plays an important role in reducing fraudulent transactions by ensuring that their transactions are authenticated and authorized.

This happens right after any Mastercard prepaid, debit or credit card is used online which will prompt a series of security checks from the merchant to the acquirer, issuer and network. All these security measures happen in just a few seconds.

Mastercard gives you the gift of peace of mind with its advanced technology and processes such as Mastercard Identity Check™ and Mastercard Safety Net to make sure that all your transactions are seamless, swift and more secure!

Visit www.mastercard.com.ph for more details.