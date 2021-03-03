THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Authorization and authentication: How Mastercard is making your payments secure
Mastercard has developed ways to optimize its card payment process, while adding extra layers of security, to allow everyone to checkout and pay for their carts easier, faster and with peace of mind. 
Photo Release

Authorization and authentication: How Mastercard is making your payments secure

Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cash was once king among Filipinos. Today, however, card payments are becoming more common in our day-to-day lives, a change driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Many now opt to do cashless transactions to complete payments easier and to minimize contact with other people. But when it comes to matters that involve finances and payments, convenience is just one thing.

Safe and secure transactions are just as important. But can we get both at the same time? With a Mastercard, yes!

Mastercard has developed ways to optimize its card payment process, while adding extra layers of security, to allow everyone to checkout and pay for their carts easier, faster and with peace of mind. 

Optimized card payment process leads to increased approvals, reduced fraud and better buying experiences.

So what really happens when you do payments online with your Mastercard? This infographic will help you understand how Mastercard makes payments easy, swift and secure.

Pay with peace of mind using Mastercard

Mastercard ensures the security of transactions done with merchants that leverage its services by involving extensive yet optimized steps of checking and verification. 

Being a trusted partner of many merchants, Mastercard plays an important role in reducing fraudulent transactions by ensuring that their transactions are authenticated and authorized. 

This happens right after any Mastercard prepaid, debit or credit card is used online which will prompt a series of security checks from the merchant to the acquirer, issuer and network. All these security measures happen in just a few seconds.

Mastercard gives you the gift of peace of mind with its advanced technology and processes such as Mastercard Identity Check™ and Mastercard Safety Net to make sure that all your transactions are seamless, swift and more secure!

 

Visit www.mastercard.com.ph for more details. 

FINTECH MASTERCARD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
What&rsquo;s your first money lesson? (Let&rsquo;s continue discussing on Kumu!)
12 hours ago
What’s your first money lesson? (Let’s continue discussing on Kumu!)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 12 hours ago
“What’s your first money lesson that you still remember until now?”
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Compound, lump, forget: How to make the most out of Pag-IBIG's MP2 Program
4 days ago
Compound, lump, forget: How to make the most out of Pag-IBIG's MP2 Program
By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 4 days ago
Once a beginner investor decides to keep her money for at least five years under Pag-IBIG's MP2 Savings scheme, there are...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
The importance of Behavioral Economics in your financial life Part 2 (Meet John Beshears)
7 days ago
The importance of Behavioral Economics in your financial life Part 2 (Meet John Beshears)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 7 days ago
Among the Behavioral Economics rock stars mentioned above is John Beshears.
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Is Pag-IBIG&rsquo;s MP2 Program right for you? 3 factors to consider
11 days ago
Is Pag-IBIG’s MP2 Program right for you? 3 factors to consider
By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 11 days ago
If you're thinking of saving money under the MP2 program of Pag-IBIG, here are reasons why it might not be for you.
The Budgetarian
fbfb
The basics of borrowing
14 days ago
The basics of borrowing
By Rose Fres Fausto | 14 days ago
The dictionary defines it as something, typically money, which is owed or borrowed.
The Budgetarian
fbfb
How do you make sense of 4.2% inflation rate?
21 days ago
How do you make sense of 4.2% inflation rate?
By Rose Fres Fausto | 21 days ago
Last Friday, the latest inflation rate was announced and it was higher than expected.
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with