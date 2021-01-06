Millennial nurse abroad shares her FQ journey

Happy New Year, everyone! I hope you are all having a great first work week of the year. One of the best rewards I get from my work is receiving feedback from you. I wish to share one from a nurse who works abroad.



Hi FQ Mom! You might not be able to read this email but I just want you to know that I felt blessed reading your FQ Book 1 entitled FQ: The nth Intelligence. :) After attending mass, I decided to finish reading your book right outside the church, hehe.

Photo of the FQ Book taken by our reader right outside the church where she finished reading it. She is a nurse working in USA, who is our letter sender.

Just a little background about myself. I'm a nurse in my twenties based here is the US. My family came from humble beginnings in the Philippines and because of that, ever since I can remember, I've always been frugal growing up. Our mom needed to work in the US and leave us siblings in the Philippines. My mom gave me the task of handling the budget for the house since I was in grade 5. I have two brothers and she thought it was better for a girl to handle the budget. Because of this experience, bata pa lang ako I learned the value of money, at tumatak sa isip ko na dapat we use money responsibly. After I graduated from college and moved to US, I was inspired by one of my older cousins to read books on money. There was "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and my mind got more exposed to financial literacy. But then I wanted something with Filipino touch. I prayed and searched and found Bro. Bo's books, Chinkee Tan, sir J3, and others. I learned a lot from them, but then I realized that the financial topic is mostly dominated by men so I searched again and found you. After that, I made it one of my goals to be at least become like you in the future when I have my own family. Someday, I will also raise my children with high FQ and inspire my whole family to learn more about financial well-being. Thank you FQ Mom! Continue to be a blessing to us, young millennial women. ? By the way, I got your book when I had a vacation in the Philippines. It was one of the reasons why I was excited to go to the Philippines - to be able to buy your book. I can't wait for FQ Book 2! When will it be available?

From S.J.T. via email

My Reply

Hi S.J.T., I am so happy to read your letter. Thank you very much for your wonderful feedback. It might have been the combination of going to church and reading the FQ Book that made you feel so blessed. I also felt blessed reading your email. I’m happy that your early exposure to budgeting made a mark on your money habits. It’s always easier to get training in being frugal when we’re young. You have two positive things going in your favor when it comes to your FQ Journey. First, your childhood money memory has taught you to be prudent with spending. That habit is already inculcated in your emotional brain and will stay with you for a long time, if not forever. Second, you have acquired the interest in learning more about handling money as demonstrated in your search for more book authors – from non-Filipinos to Filipinos, from men to women. I’m so happy you found my materials and that you are using them to inspire yourself. Go ahead and tweak the lessons you learned so that they will be more relevant and helpful to you. And here’s good news to answer your last statement. I finally finished FQ Book 2. It’s a lot longer than FQ Book 1. It’s actually a two-in-one book and I’m excited for the first prints to arrive this month. Some of the FQ Book 1 readers have already placed their pre-orders.

If you’re interested to pre-order, you may click this link. Here’s a teaser of the second installment of the FQ Trilogy.

Again, thanks for sharing your FQ Journey with me and our readers. May 2021 really be a great year for you and your family. May the FQ lessons you learn from me and others help you fulfill all your dreams! Cheers to high FQ!



ANNOUNCEMENTS

1. Finally! To those who have been asking, FQ Book 2 is here! It’s a two-in-one book. After years of studying, writing, rewriting, some more writing and rewriting, ???? I’m happy to announce that it’s finally accomplished, my new baby! To pre-order, please click link.

2. I will be the keynote speaker for the JA Philippines CCFA Awarding on Jan. 15, 2021

3. I will be one of the speakers at the InvestaFest, an event happening from Jan. 21 to 24, 2021.

4. On Jan. 23, 2021, I will speak at the Viviamo Women Event entitled Women Being Well.

5. Want to start the year by knowing your FQ Score? Take the FQ Test and map out your 2021 FQ Plan. Scan the QR code or click the link http://fqmom.com/dev-fqtest/app/#/questionnaire.

6. If you want to enhance your FQ through stories, check out FQ Mom books, available in print (with autograph) and ebook versions.