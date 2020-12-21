THE BUDGETARIAN
Financial starter packs: Guide to choosing products based on budget and life goals
Check out Sun Life’s newest financial starter packs, each specifically recommended by a celebrity ambassador, to know what’s suited for you.
Composite photo by Enrico Alonzo
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Now more than ever, Filipinos are realizing the importance of not only their health, but also their wealth, due mainly to the COVID-19 health crisis they abruptly needed to face without warning.

Yes, it is a contagious disease that they need to protect themselves from, but having a stable source of income, keeping a fund for the unexpected, and maintaining or adding to savings are as important for the sake of themselves and their loved ones.

With this also comes an increased consideration on various insurance and investment products that can help provide financial security and peace of mind, which is very much needed in such troubled times.

However, more Filipinos still feel reluctant in buying financial products as some do not know where to start while others think that these are expensive. This shouldn’t be the case. What they need to understand is that they can actually get the right financial solution that would fit their goals and budget.

Sun Life, as the #1 and longest-standing life insurance company in the Philippines, understands this too well. To help Filipinos protect their health and wealth during the pandemic, Sun Life has launched financial starter packs that are bundled with “riders,” for specific goals and situations.

Check out Sun Life’s newest financial starter packs, each is recommended by a celebrity ambassador, to know what’s suited for you:

sunlife

Starting at only P2,000 per month, these celebrity-approved financial starter packs prove that insurance and investment solutions need not be expensive.

These will help Filipinos of different ages, with different life needs and goals, achieve lifetime financial security with Sun Life.

 

To know more about the Celebrity Starter Packs, connect with a Sun Life Advisor who can customize your own starter pack via https://bit.ly/3kr9odW.

SUN LIFE
Philstar
