Financial starter packs: Guide to choosing products based on budget and life goals
Check out Sun Life’s newest financial starter packs, each specifically recommended by a celebrity ambassador, to know what’s suited for you.
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Now more than ever, Filipinos are realizing the importance of not only their health, but also their wealth, due mainly to the COVID-19 health crisis they abruptly needed to face without warning.

Yes, it is a contagious disease that they need to protect themselves from, but having a stable source of income, keeping a fund for the unexpected, and maintaining or adding to savings are as important for the sake of themselves and their loved ones.

With this also comes an increased consideration on various insurance and investment products that can help provide financial security and peace of mind, which is very much needed in such troubled times.

However, some Filipinos still think that insurance and investment solutions are expensive. Sun Life, as the #1 and longest-standing life insurance company in the Philippines, understands this sentiment and is ready to help by offering their products to fit Filipinos’ financial needs and budget.

To help them protect their savings, Sun Life has launched financial starter packs that are bundles of insurance and investment products that aim to address the unique needs and situations of Filipinos coming from different stages of life.

Check out Sun Life’s recommended product starter packs for young adults, family providers, business owners, health-conscious and overseas Filipinos, to know what’s suited for you.

Starting at only P2,000 per month, these celebrity-approved financial starter packs prove that insurance and investment solutions need not be expensive.

These will help Filipinos of different ages, with different life needs and goals, achieve lifetime financial security with Sun Life.

 

To know more about the Celebrity Starter Packs, connect with a Sun Life Advisor who can customize your own starter pack via https://bit.ly/3kr9odW.

