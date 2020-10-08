THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
How Filipino families can get started on financial literacy
Stock photo showing a calculator over money
Image by Bruno/Germany from Pixabay
How Filipino families can get started on financial literacy
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Raising children to be financially smart can be a challenging task for parents, especially in the middle of a worldwide crisis.

As part of Pru Life UK's We DO Education commitment to help Filipinos be money smart, the "Cha-Ching Kid$ at Home: Financial Literacy Basics for Filipino Families" webinar was recently held.

Multi-awarded Ateneo professor and author Dr. Queena Lee-Chua during the event shared tips on introducing money concepts to kids and encouraged parents to normalize lessons about monthly bills, exchange rates, or distinguishing between needs and wants when kids are older.

"Parents and teachers are the best role models. If we don't practice what we preach, it will be absorbed by our kids," Lee-Chua said.

Meanwhile, Multiple Intelligence International School founding directress Dr. Mary Joy Abaquin guided parents through the concepts of financial and fiscal responsibility, saving and investing, and responsible consumerism by making smart spending choices.

“Financial freedom is a mental, emotional, and educational process that all of us have to go through. As parents and teachers let us take an active part in giving our kids this lifelong gift,” she said.

Where to begin

Parents can access the Cha-Ching Kid$ at Home modules online, including parent guides and daily challenges that teach their children the four basic money management concepts: Earn, Save, Spend, and Donate. Modules come with hands-on activities and music video links.

Hosted by children's show TV personality Tonipet Gaba and Pru Life UK's Mary Jane Pangan, the webinar was attended by almost 700 parents and children across the country.

The virtual event also featured interactive money-related games for children. Winners received P500 gift cards and exclusive Cha-Ching comics, with one lucky attendee given a brand-new tablet. 

“Pru Life UK’s advocacy of financial literacy applies to kids as much as it does to parents. We introduced the Cha-Ching Kid$ at Home webinar because we believe in starting the journey to financial wellness at a young age. It provided an avenue for parents to teach their kids essential life skills like money management in an engaging way,” Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga said.

CHA-CHING FINANCIAL LITERACY FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP PRU LIFE SAVING MONEY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
6 ways to protect your investment from dangers of confirmation bias
By Rose Fres Fausto | 1 day ago
Succumbing to this bias makes us feel good in the short-term because we hang out with people who share our beliefs and o...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
7 days ago
Many budget-conscious Pinoys are asking: Where do I invest my P5,000?
By Brooke Villanueva | 7 days ago
For financial planner Fitz Villafuerte, there’s no excuse for not growing your money right now with the myriad of investment...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
9 days ago
Securing your money during a pandemic: Is it a good time for Filipinos to invest?
By Rienzie Biolena | 9 days ago
"We cannot control everything, but we can control something. And that something is the way that we manage our money now....
The Budgetarian
fbfb
10 days ago
For your home-based business to succeed, consider these tips
By Brooke Villanueva | 10 days ago
If you’re looking to start a home-based business during this time or you already have one, here are things that can...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
22 days ago
Beware of revenge spending
By Rose Fres Fausto | 22 days ago
What happens when one is suppressed for a long time?
The Budgetarian
fbfb
55 days ago
How can you manage your income during pandemic? Mimiyuuuh, Sam YG share tips
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 55 days ago
For those who also want to maximize their income during the pandemic, Mimiyuuuh and fellow content creator, Sam YG, gave the...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with