Barre none
Fiel Estrella (The Philippine Star) - July 20, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Dynamic barre studio Physique 57 has taken its innovative and graceful classical ballet-infused fitness methods to Manila.

The studio uses a process they call Interval Overload, which means overworking muscles and then stretching after for muscle relief — allowing the body to burn calories even post-workout. Aside from classical ballet exercises, the routine also makes use of the Lotte Berk Method, a workout that combines strength training, dance, and orthopedic back exercises for maximum results.

Each workout targets your biceps, triceps, shoulders, chest, and back, and also aims to strengthen core muscles. What follows are soothing stretches for winding down that help with flexibility, recovery, and relaxation. They’re also open to participants of all ages and backgrounds, and the workouts are open to modification to match body types, capacities, and needs.  

It’s a personal fitness experience that also fosters a sense of community among participants — and the results are leaner, toned muscles, happier dispositions, and empowerment for everyone.

Physique 57 Manila is located at W Building, 5th Ave., BGC, Taguig.

