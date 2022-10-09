Life filled with love

American fortunetellers fill my Facebook with messages hoping to get money and tell me that the full moon in Aries that happens tonight will bring changes in my life. Everyone says that, but what happens? Every morning I wake up, wash my face and water my tiny garden. I am done in less than 15 minutes and that includes opening the door, sticking two rubber doorstops and a heavy cloth frog doorstop to keep it open during the day because it’s the only source of fresh air in the condo.

Then I bathe. I always bathe in the morning because when I came back from the States someone sent me a masseuse who commented that my veins were unsightly, popping out greenly because I bathed at night. “Bathe in the morning,” she said. I followed her advice. Over time my network of veins disappeared. Maybe I covered them with fat but, no, an old friend I ran into at the market commented that I had lost weight. I had noticed that myself and I don’t see the green pattern of veins very prominently anymore. After all, it has been 34 years since I started to bathe in the morning. That’s younger than my oldest grandson!

I slip into my long shorts and my favorite loose and dilapidated T-shirt, then take my StemEnhance Ultra, the only pill I never forget to take and am ready for my day. I walk to the kitchen to make a cup of coffee then head for my workroom where I sit and make rosaries until around noon.

Of course, there are interruptions. The need to reply to text messages. The desire to kiss my husband good morning. A visit to the bathroom. Another visit to the same place. At 11:45 I get up to bring my lunch out of the refrigerator, stick them into my three-layer steamer and steam for 15 minutes. My husband’s caregiver prepared the rice at around 11. Then I go back and finish my rosary.

A little after 12, my husband and I have lunch together. He hardly talks at lunch so neither do I. Then I sit with him while his caregiver, Andrei, has lunch. When the caregiver is done I make another rosary or write this column on Thursdays. Then I sit with my husband. He watches Frank Sinatra sing My Way because I think he has begun to like the words of the song. It begins with, “And now the end is near…” I know he believes that applies to him, that the whole song was meant for him. I have tried and failed to dissuade him so I simply sit and play the Seven-Card Solitaire, the classic one. I kinda enjoy that.

After Sinatra he likes to watch Shirley Bassey. I have memorized the changes in the face of Dame Shirley Bassey, who looked different when she was young from when she was 60. Andrei, the caregiver, and I have estimated that she must have had a face job. After all, nobody looks more beautiful at 60 except she. But halfway through her songs I am bored with my Solitaire so I switch to Bird Sort Puzzle. Do you play that? I like it. You get a mess of birds on different branches. You sort them out into four of the same bird on one branch. Then they fly away. It’s not as easy as you think. But it sees me through Shirley Bassey.

My husband has suffered a stroke and while he can talk there are times he doesn’t want to, but he wants to see me seated beside him. I’m the sort of person who cannot just sit still. I have to be doing something. I could be reading a book, crocheting, knitting, or playing games on my cell phone. So we each do our own thing and understand each other.

We have dinner very quietly again at six-ish. Then he lies down to go to sleep. I pray the Rosary out loud beside him while his caregiver has dinner. When Andrei is done, my husband is asleep. I go to what once was our bedroom, get ready for bed, then lie down and watch Korean dramas.

Omigod, how they relax me! I love their complicated stories, the main plots and the subplots. I loved Mine, The Black Knight, and Marriage Contract. Mine I loved for the costumes and the asymmetrical jewelry. I love that the Koreans have divorce, which a woman can get easily if her husband fools around. The Black Knight had an element of superstition to it, of reincarnation. The hero was so good-looking. Sigh! Marriage Contract has a beautiful bittersweet story. I love them all. They amuse me and restore me after having a day almost full of not talking to my husband.

So you see, my life and yours are the same. Extremely ordinary. Terrifically boring. But in its own way, brimming with love.

* * *

