Discovery shores Boracay: Your Luxury paradise

A professor at Harvard Business School once asked his class: “What is the value of your minute?” Then he continued to say, “If Bill Gates makes $10 million a day, the value of his minute would be $7,600. And if Oprah Winfrey makes $864,000 a day then the value of her minute would be $600 per minute.”

The exercise encourages you to introspect and understand how your own personal calculations fare. Wealth does not necessarily equate to happiness, but at the end of the day, we realize that our time is the most valuable currency because it can be exchanged for anything. They say time is gold, and what’s spent cannot be retrieved again. Since time is a very precious commodity then we ought to spend our time in places that we deserve. Because why settle for less, when you deserve the best? Where else should we spend it than Discovery Shores Boracay?

The Discovery Shore Boracay’s version of a boodle fight simply spells epicurean gastronomy at its finest

The award-winning Discovery Shores Boracay is the preferred choice of leisure travelers looking for world-class service on the island. Centrally located at the internationally-renowned White Beach, the 99-suite luxury resort is one of the Top 25 Best Resorts in Asia in the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and was named Best for Families in Asia at the Condé Nast Johansens 2018 Awards for Excellence. Discovery Shores Boracay is a proud member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ vibrant Lifestyle collection.

BFF Büm Tenorio and author Christine Dayrit enjoy a delightful steak dinner at Indigo in Discovery Shores Boracay.

While it is uncertain when this global pandemic will end, it is certain that life can be enjoyed at the island. Being one with nature and spending precious time with our loved ones have taken on a different level of appreciation. Now more than ever is the right time to hit the beach and bask under the sun. Discovery Shores embodies the idyllic beauty of a seaside location with sleek suites and plunge pools, fine dining and bars with expansive treatments in their spa.

One can make the most out of the flexibility of online school and work-from-home setups as Discovery Shores Boracay now offers their Extend Your Stay for Work and Play package. Travelling with family has never been more convenient as the resort offers special rates as low as P9,999 net per night in a Junior Suite with daily breakfast, Caticlan Airport transfers plus exclusive perks such as complimentary minibar, a bottle of wine, laundry services, delightful set menus, and discounts on food and beverage.

Discovery Shores also has something to offer the island’s most discerning guests. The 11 Signature Suites is an exclusive wing of the resort that provides elevated guest experiences with its high ceilings, a separate living space, and its very own infinity lounge pool, bringing the guests’ stay to a whole new level.

You don’t have to worry about your safety because the resort has incorporated more rigid cleanliness and sanitation protocols in all areas of the resort operations so that guests can fully enjoy a beautiful, worry-free stay at Discovery Shores Boracay. In fact, Discovery Shores Boracay has partnered with Lysol. On top of this, the resort has secured modern facilities and cleaning equipment to ensure the guests’ wellbeing.

Indulge in the numerous selection of restaurants. The Indigo restaurant serves delightful coastal cuisine and a highly seasonal menu using only the finest ingredients. Or you can choose to dine in Sands Restaurant, where they offer epicurean pleasures to homegrown comfort dishes. There, my best friend Büm Tenorio and I savored their Tapa and Bistek Tagalog. And then head on over to the Sand Bar where you can enjoy the magnificent Boracay sunset with a piña colada or your choice of beverage from their wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. For a romantic dinner for two or for a small group of friends, Discovery Shores Boracay recently launched their Starlit Dinners at the Clubhouse Deck. It’s definitely a new dining experience on the island.

In need of more pampering? Visit the in-house Terra Wellness Spa and choose from a menu of services to de-stress from the grind of the city. Choose from an array of wraps, scrubs, massage, facials or a combination thereof. Their “Herbal Massage Compress” package starts with different herbs and spices applied to specific areas of the body to release their healing properties. It’s 90 minutes of pure bliss! Their Healing Stone Therapy is perfect for a deeper level of healing with its heated basalt stones combined with cold stones. These are applied in various strokes to deeply penetrate heat that will warm and relax the muscles — dissolving tension while promoting the body’s natural healing.

The resort truly has hospitality at heart and it’s set forth in their ever-growing portfolio: rare experiences, innovative dining, top-notch dishes, holistic wellness for body, mind and soul, unforgettable family activities and so much more. Choose from the multi-award-winning island resorts Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise in Palawan. Or you can choose to stay in the heart of Manila by staying at the all-suite serviced residence Discovery Suites in Ortigas or the award-winning luxury hotel Discovery Primea that is nicely tucked in bustling Makati. Book now to customize your stay with the best rates guaranteed and limited-edition offers.

For bookings please contact Discovery Shores Boracay, at (632) 7720 8888 or email reservations@dsb.discovery.com.ph. You can also check out their website at www.discoveryshoresboracay.com.

AirAsia flies to Boracay daily.

