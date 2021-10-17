Together for Christmas

Together again. My tears have stopped falling. This sounds like the old song by Buck Owens. But this Christmas, we will perhaps be wishing we could sing this.

For tears and fears to be gone, and for families to be together in a happier season.

“Amid the disruptions, the loss of loved ones, the upheavals of the past 20 months… thank you for add­ing your voice to our voice,” said Donnie Tantoco, as he welcomed us to the recent Zoom launch by Rustan’s for the Christmas season.

Every year, it has always been Rustan’s as the first to open the Christmas season in the retail scene in early October. They would go all-out to let a choir of angels welcome us at the entrance of their store in Shangri-La, for instance. Or let a Pangkat Kawayan of little musi­cians perform at the Makati store. Or let Jose Mari Chan himself put Christmas in our hearts with his songs. And let the scent of bibingka and puto bumbong waft in the air. And deck their display windows with a different kind of wonderland every year. With Santa Claus always there to let children sit on his lap as he listens to their wishes — the store fulfills those wishes, of course, in cahoots with parents. It was always Nedy Tantoco’s aim to make Christmas the happiest time of the year.

Donnie Tantoco, Rustan’s president: “The pandemic is a good time to reconnect with our loved ones.”

But the pandemic put us in mute mode with our voices stilled last year as even strong ones were felled and lives were lost.

But this year, we are more optimistic, together.

“We are like a village, a Christmas village. Together­ness is something we will no longer take for granted, no matter how imperfect our family or community is,” Donnie said. “We cannot live fruitfully, joyfully and productively if we are not connected and not part of an interdependent community.”

The Zoom meeting was made warm with surprise greetings from our loved ones — trust Rustan’s to al­ways think of family. Before that, the store put together photographs of our family, delivered before the meeting.

Donnie was joined by other Rustan’s executives Dina Tantoco, Mike Huang, Marilen Tantoco and Maritess “Tokie” Enriquez in talking about the store’s efforts to make shopping an easier experience for customers. And about ongoing renovations which will be completed by next year.

“Perhaps the pandemic is a good time to reconnect with our North Star, which, metaphorically speaking, is a destination we can depend on in our lives as the world changes around us,” Donnie stated.

That’s what the pandemic does to us. Makes us smile with a hopeful song and lean on to metaphors.

Dina Tantoco, Michael Huang, Marilen Tantoco and Maritess "Tokie" Enriquez

Rustan’s Makes Holiday Shopping Easier

Find everything you need to decorate your home at Rustan’s Christmas Village, a one-stop shop located at the 5th Level of Rustan’s Makati.

Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, wreaths, garlands, pillow covers, table napkins and other holiday must-haves are here. Rustan’s Flower Shop also has a selection of festive décor, giving even more options to customers and shoppers.

Curated food boxes in partnership with Gourmet Garage, Marks & Spencer, Theo & Philo and Ferrero Rocher feature sumptuous goodies perfect for gifting to loved ones or serving at home. Because champagne makes for the best celebratory beverage, Moet & Chandon will also be available for purchase. The Christmas Village is open now until Dec. 31.

Discounts and rewards

Take advantage of Rustan’s launch this weekend from Oct. 15 to 17, featuring beloved brands at impressive discounts and loyalty rewards.

Shop for new moms with children’s essentials and apparel from Rustan’s Kid’s, including bodysuits, scratchproof mittens and burp cloths. Select brands are offering up to 35% off, including Attipas, Baby Hood, Banz, Graco, Hamico, Yamatoya, Roobetter and My Carry Potty.

Bags, accessories, shaving sets and other men’s items are at special prices up to 50% off from brands like Gouache, Braun, Seiko, Pacsafe, Hydrapak, Lewis N Clark, Artiart, Bugatti Bags, Loqi, Jack Nicklaus, and Knomo. FSP members can earn x5 FSP points from Hackett, New Balance, Emporio Armani, Magnanni, Pedro del Hierro, and more.

Collect x5 FSP points when you shop for women’s fashion, bags and shoes from Elie Tahari, Coccinelle, Dooney & Bourke, Bardot, Swarovski, Criselda Lontok, Lady Rustan, Lotus and Luna. Meanwhile, Sitara Vintage and Etika Collective sustainable apparel will be on sale up to 15% off on selected items.

Get up to 30% off on kitchenware, tableware, glassware, small appliances and other lifestyle accessories. Brands include Beka, Cuisinart, Tefal, Amefa, Nachtmann, Seletti, Wilmax, Serta, Malouf, Russell Hobbs, Saeco and Gaggia.

Fine jewelry and beauty brands will also offer limited-time promotions. Montblanc gift sets are at 15% off. For haircare, skincare and other beauty needs, shop at any Rustan’s Bath and Body brands and get a free gift for every minimum amount.

In addition to special offers, all Frequent Shopper Program (FSP) members get more points when they shop at participating Women’s, Men’s, Kid’s, Home, Fine Jewelry and Beauty brands until Oct. 17. For every minimum purchase of P5,000, members are entitled to x5 FSP points.

A special holiday offer awaits UnionPay Cardholders: they will receive P800 Rustan’s Gift Card or Rustans.com Online Gift Card when they shop a minimum of P8,000 in-store or online, until Dec. 31. Rustan’s also levels up Christmas shopping with a 0% bank installment promo extending until Jan. 31, 2022. Holiday shoppers can choose between three transaction plans depending on their purchase amount, covering up to 3, 6, and 12 months at 0% installment for participating credit cards.

Rustan’s christmas services

Rustan’s offers special services that personalize the holiday experience with a premium on convenience.

Shop from home via the Gift List Management service that allows customers to send their gift list to Rustan’s personal shoppers, who can look for the gift choices, assist in the transaction process, and set the delivery to the buyer’s or the recipients’ houses. Rustan’s also offers Assisted Shopping services, in which customers can schedule an appointment with store personnel to assist them during their store visit. On the other hand, patrons can also opt to go on a virtual store tour, which allows them to view items found at Rustan’s stores via video call with a personal shopper.

Personalization adds another layer of thoughtfulness to gifts. Print a loved one’s name, initials, or family crest on fabrics, bath towels, jewelry, wood and metal products with Rustan’s embroidery, embossing and engraving services. Apparel can also be altered to fit specific measurements. Once everything is ready, have your orders gift-wrapped in Rustan’s iconic wrapping paper and gold ribbon for a premium look on your special presents.

Use the expert assistance of your favorite Personal Shopper or dial our Personal Shopper On-Call hotline at 0917-111-1952 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact your preferred Rustan’s store to request the personal shopper service, and a Sales Associate will be assigned to assist you with your inquiries, order confirmation and payment transactions. Fulfilled orders can be collected via curbside pick-up or items can be delivered to you for free, for a minimum purchase requirement of P5,000.

Be the first to know about the latest updates and amazing offers on your favorite brands by joining the Rustan’s LIVE Viber Community http://rstns.shop/RustansViber Follow RustansPH on Instagram and Facebook and visit their website on www.Rustans.com.

* * *

Follow the author on Instagram and Facebook @milletmarti­nezmananquil. Email her at mmmananquil@philstarmedia.com and milletman88@gmail.com.