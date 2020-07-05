Hyun Bin on life, happiness, fitness and modeling for bench

'The current COVID-19 situation made me realize the value of everyday life. We can overcome the situation if we work togerther and not lose hope.'

My mind is filled with images of Hyun Bin. Hyun Bin to the right of me, Hyun Bin to the left of me. That is the effect of this Korean actor on fans after watching his K-dramas, the most recent of which is Crash Landing On You (CLOY).

Hyun Bin is now a household name in the Philippines. When Smart and Bench got him as their endorser, his superstardom was sealed, as far as every Pinoy who owns a cellphone or a Bench T-shirt is concerned.

But the Korean movie actor has been on a lockdown just like us, during these precarious times. His appearance in Manila depends on the disappearance of the COVID-19 virus, and it is with fingers crossed that we await his arrival here.

Fortunately, through Ben Chan, who got him as endorser of Bench (“Hyun Bin's fashion style reflects our style direction this season of going back to basics. He is a no-fuss dresser who goes for well-chosen must-haves,” says Ben.) Hyun Bin was able to send some of his thoughts to us. We also listened to all his video interviews on Korean TV shows, and culled his answers to the questions you’d most likely want to ask him.

“My role as Captain Ri has more warmth and innocence compared to others I've done,” says Hyun Bin in his Captain T-shirt by Bench.

One thing is certain: Hyun Bin is a humble and compassionate person. The depth of his mind is amazing.

The Philippine STAR: How do you feel about becoming the model of the Philippine clothing brand, Bench?

Hyun Bin: I am extremely happy and excited to be able to meet many people as the model of a brand that represents the Philippines. I will do my best as the model of Bench, so I ask for lots of your attention and support.

You became the model of a clothing brand. What style of clothing do you usually wear?

In my daily activities, I tend to go for light and simple clothes that are easy to work with. I prefer comfort rather than trendiness when it comes to clothes. In that sense, Bench’s comfortable yet stylish charm seems to match my taste.

You have just finished shooting; so how was your first shoot with Bench?

When it comes to any situation, the word “first” seems to always be full of excitement. The same goes with my first shoot with Bench today; it was very exciting and fun as well. I think I will look forward to my future activities with Bench with the same excitement.

Finally, would you like to say anything to your Filipino fans who are having a rough period with COVID-19?

The current COVID-19 situation seems to remind me of the value of everyday life. I believe we can overcome the situation if we work together hand in hand and not lose hope. Until the day we return to our normal, everyday lives, I hope you all remain safe and healthy.

From TV interviews —

With jeepney mug by Bench: Will Binnie be able to ride one in Manila?

On life:

Have you experienced other similar anxieties in life?

I have had my own rollercoaster ride, but I got through that period.

What does your military training mean to you?

It was a time to recharge. It was a time when I wanted to step back from my work and view myself objectively. That made it a good time for me.

What is your definition of a happy life?

I think it is something that is so close yet so far. It’s something you can find with a little tweak of your thoughts or in the smallest things in life. It’s something that’s right there but it’s hard to catch.

What are your small, happy moments?

Having a glass of beer. It feels like I can wrap up the day with a glass of beer.

On travel:

The filming of CLOY has brought you to Switzerland and Mongolia. What does travel mean to you?

The biggest effect of travel on me is that it acts as a source of motivation. At times it makes me feel small, too. I want to visit more places.

On CLOY:

What made the role of Capt. Ri Jeong-hyeok different from others you’ve done?

The role had more warmth and innocence compared to other roles I’ve done.

Which of the characters you’ve played before is most like the real you?

I think it’s tough to pick out just one. There’s a little bit of me in each role. When it comes to Capt. Ri, a part of him reminds me of my real self. Quietly and diligently looking after his own people — that’s pretty similar to me.

On looking good:

Are you aware that you look good in army uniform?

HB: (Shy silence)

Dimpled smile, charismatic gaze, sexy body, glowing intellect which of these assets of yours do you think is best?

I’ll go with my voice.

As an actor, how do you take care of yourself to look good?

I think I am not trying that hard; I do not really do something on the face. I also do not perm nor hair dye, I just let my hair grow.

On keeping fit:

How do you keep yourself fit?

There are some critical moments when you’re in drama production, so I work out whenever I have time and I try to sleep a lot as well.

Getting a good sleep is very important. In CLOY, my character has to protect Se-ri, so I wanted to look dependable. I worked out to gain muscle and I’ve been continuously working out to maintain my shape.

On Son Ye-Jin:

How was it working with your leading lady, Son Ye-Jin?

She has a huge passion for acting. This stimulated me and I learned various things from her. I like that a great film like this was done with great synchronization of our act.

On his singing:

You were singing with the rock band Buzz and doing songs… there was the OST for Secret Garden, too. Do you get shy when they play your song?

It’s embarrassing... I never listen to it.

* * *

Follow the author on Instagram and Facebook @milletmartinezmananquil. Email her at mmmananquil@philstarmedia.com.