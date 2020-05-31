Tiffany & Co. debuts new T collection: Tiffany T1

MANILA, Philippines — Tiffany & Co. launched the next chapter of the Tiffany T legacy with the introduction of Tiffany T1.

This new reimagining of the Tiffany T collection celebrates the iconic “T” motif — featured in the brand’s jewelry designs since the 1980s. Building on the pioneering motif of a house icon, Tiffany T1 galvanizes the belief in extraordinary jewelry to wear every day.

Designed by Reed Krakoff, Tiffany’s chief artistic officer, Tiffany T1 with a yearlong series of global launches, beginning with a curated edit of nine 18k rose gold key styles and an exclusive high jewelry necklace last April; 18k white and yellow gold styles will follow in fall 2020.

Fit to a “T”: Tiffany T1’s bracelets and rings reimagine the house’s iconic

Five of the nine designs are intricately set with radiant Tiffany diamonds. Intended to be worn and become part of your signature style and story, these modern and effortless fine jewelry pieces create a bold yet refined statement. Designed for a woman with a point of view, whatever phase of life the wearer is in, Tiffany T1 is the ultimate piece that people buy for themselves and wear as a symbol of their accomplishments.

“At Tiffany, we believe that luxury should be effortless and irreverent,” said Krakoff. “While designing Tiffany T1, we wanted to honor the legacy of the iconic ‘T’ motif, but also elevate and modernize it with hand-set diamonds in the beveled edges. Through these pieces, we convey that precious stones aren’t just for special occasions, they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.”

“T” motif in rose gold and diamonds.

Tiffany T1 jewelry combines clean lines and graphic forms with new, elegantly angular and feminine proportions, and is timelessly elevated with expertly set diamonds. Encircling the wrist, finger or neck, the “T” motif forms an unbroken circle that represents individual strength and self-empowerment. An innovative beveled bar with a subtle clasp is integrated seamlessly on the reverse.

Tiffany T1 launched bracelets and rings in 18k rose gold that are available in wide and narrow widths, including styles with pavé diamonds expertly set by hand in a honeycomb pattern, priced between $850 and $28,000. A striking high jewelry necklace — masterfully set with mixed-cut diamonds — is also available and priced at $150,000.

Tiffany T1 designs in 18k yellow and white gold metal-ways, in addition to bracelets, rings, earrings and pendants set with baguette diamonds, will be available fall 2020.

To learn more about Tiffany & Co., as well as its commitment to sustainability, visit tiffany.com.

* * *

In the Philippines, Tiffany & Co. is located at Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center Malls, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Tower Shangri-La Plaza Mall.

Tiffany & Co’s store is open daily in Greenbelt 4, while the Rustan’s locations will open on June 5.