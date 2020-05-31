YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
We love you too, Hyun Bin! You’re so Smart!
Millet M. Mananquil (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — We love Hyun Bin so much, we can’t wait till tomorrow noon when the big “RiVeal” is aired.

We’re talking of North Korean Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok, the character that Hyun Bin portrays in Crash Landing On You (CLOY), the biggest K-drama ever to shake our K-universe. Captain Ri and the South Korean heiress, portrayed by Son Ye-jin, fall in love, and the ending shows that they reunite and seek refuge in Switzerland. Theirs is a forbidden love.

The collaboration of Smart with the Korean star was confirmed by Manuel V. Pangilinan, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation and PLDT chairman.

“Hyun Bin is definitely excited to visit, and he prefers to come here as early as possible,” says Jane Basas, Smart SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business.

“We have a one-year contract with him, and he will have two TVC campaigns with us. Tomorrow’s big ‘RiVeal’ is part of a multimedia campaign, and fans will have their fair share of Hyun Bin in print, TV, OOH (out-of-home advertising) and online media.”

Why did Smart choose Hyun Bin?

“We’re also fans of CLOY, like most Filipinos. Also, if you think about it, the ‘Hyun Bin Phenomenon’ is due to digital technology, so having him would be such a powerful statement on Smart’s commitment to bring Filipinos closer to their passions, and how our technology enables those passions.”

Basas says the TVC of Hyun Bin was filmed in Korea during lockdown. “This collaboration with Hyun Bin is something we’ve been looking forward to. We definitely have plans to engage him more in the future, and will definitely bring him here when it’s safer to travel.”

Hyun Bin, please come down from Lake Brienz or the mountaintops of Switzerland, or wherever in the world you and Seri are now. Manila waits to embrace you.

HYUN BIN
