Lito & Kim Camacho: Collecting memories with sweat & love

What families are doing during the lockdown

The pandemic crisis has caused a great stir in our souls. In case you haven’t noticed, people just became a little kinder, with almost everyone extending whatever help they can give to the less fortunate. People are more spiritual now, counting their blessings, and turning to God to seek graces or send gratitude.

“God, I am not asking for any favor today. I just want to thank you that I am still alive,” reads one Instagram message.

What is remarkable is the way the crisis has brought families closer, united by a meaningful purpose.

For the Camacho family, there is a unique sense of fulfillment in being able to help health frontliners in a more hands-on way.

The face shields team: Lorenzo,Nining, Nini, Arnel, Trixia and Bea

Why not just give a cash donation as an easier way, like before? Because they believe that at a time like this, it is more meaningful to give a part of yourself. Each item has a hint of sweat and an ounce of love.

Instead of buying face shields, international banker Lito Camacho and Kim Camacho (they are both art collectors) felt good sourcing and collecting materials to make face shields at home. Their children Bea and Lorenzo lead their household staff in making face shields daily, and so far have proudly distributed 2,600 face shields to 12 hospitals.

“We continue making them until our raw materials run out.”

The Camachos donated 200 bunny suits made by designer Stacy Rodriguez (the daughter of friends Cesar and Fe Rodriguez). So it’s a case of joining hands with friends who are also doing something for health frontliners.

HCW’s in Rizal Medical Center wearing the Camachos’ face shields

The Camachos also ordered 750 food packs for health frontliners at PGH from their restaurateur friend Maritel Nievera of Cabalen.

(It was Antique Rep. Loren Legarda who encouraged Maritel to do this — in fact, the biggest orders come from Loren, who provides hundreds of food packs daily to countless hospitals.)

The Camachos found out that in China during the height of the crisis in Wuhan, adult diapers allowed their HCWs to stay in their hazmat suits for days, saving time to go to the toilet while patients were literally lined up before them. So the Camachos bought 4,400 adult diapers for delivery to PGH.

At the time when there was a frantic shortage, Bea and Lorenzo sourced 5,000 N95 masks for delivery to PGH and the Lung Center. Lorenzo is also supporting a very poor farmers’ group in QC who are fighting to keep their land from a developer.

Bea, Anuncia, Carlos and Jake sent funds to TOWNS for equipment for HCWs in provincial hospitals.

Why do parents prefer to have the family join hands in helping during a crisis such as this? They will probably (hopefully) not experience a real, traditional war. There won’t be memories of gas masks and guns. Only face shields that they made with their own hands.

Kim says: “Lito and I hope to do more as this crisis gets prolonged. We have volunteered to translate information materials from English to Tagalog. We are awaiting the arrival of materials.

“We are praying for the Covid-19 victims. We are keeping in touch with the lonely to alleviate their loneliness.”

Art objects, you can buy and collect. But memories that impart values to children? Lito and Kim know that is something you just cannot buy.