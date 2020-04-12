Tetta Agustin-Baverey: bold & bald & beautiful badge of courage

Tetta Agustin-Baverey is one of the most fearless, maverick businesswomen I know. She will clench her fist in anger when she sees injustice around her. The irony is that this stone-hearted woman will be the first to shed tears at the sight of man’s inhumanity to man.

Last week, Tetta shocked her friends with her new hairdo — or is it a “hairdon’t”? She was completely bald. Did she lose it? Was her hairdresser on indefinite lockdown?

“For weeks now, we’ve been living in tremendous fear, anxiety and confusion,” Tetta says. “So I decided to neutralize these emotions with a resolved acceptance of our predicament. Why is this happening? Perhaps the simplest answer is that the collective community has evolved into utter greed. Greed for power, for material acquisition, diminished empathy for the less fortunate, diminished compassion for human suffering from war, and such.

Hubby Christian Baverey’s reaction to the wife’s new hairdo

“Shaving my head, although unpleasant, was easy, exposing a bald head with graying roots. But I will wear it as my badge of honor, a statement piece to convey my message.

“If we could but go back to the fundamental elements of love, charity and decency. Have gratitude in our hearts for all past blessings, all the progress and losses that came with it. I believe this is what COVID-19 wants us to do. Be grateful for what we had. Be humble for only what we really need.

“In the face of the extreme challenge that COVID-19 has yet to bring, I wish everyone well and love.”