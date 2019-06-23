Botong Francisco's 'Camote Diggers' to go to national institution

MANILA, Philippines ?— In an unprecedented move, Botong Francisco’s “Camote Diggers” will be the first Philippine work successfully auctioned to be donated to a national institution.

The “Camote Diggers” by Carlos “Botong” V. Francisco was this national artist’s last work, painted in 1969 before his unexpected death. It is an unfinished but nevertheless powerful painting of the Filipino’s strength amidst terrible difficulty.

At yesterday’s much-awaited León Gallery Spectacular Mid-Year Auction, the “Last Botong” achieved P23.4 million (inclusive of buyer’s premium) after spirited bidding.

The person who consigned the work to auction had no idea of the painting's supposed background because it was offered to him — 15 years after the EDSA People Power Revolution — in March 2004 by a well-known official’s son and the consignor paid the going price then.

The consignor has owned it therefore for 15 years and has even lent it to several public museum exhibits and had never learned of the ownership issue until just before the auction.

Thus to resolve any issues and the possible politicization of this great masterpiece, the person who consigned the work to auction has generously decided to donate Botong Francisco’s "Camote Diggers" to an institution.

The consignor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has nominated León Gallery to act on his behalf.

Jaime Ponce de Leon, director of León Gallery, will be facilitating the donation.

The buyer who acquired the work successfully, was also consulted on this decision and has likewise gracefully agreed.

An announcement on the final choice of the museum will be made shortly.