Sales, promos, sustainable picks: Travel must-haves that go the extra mile

MANILA, Philippines — Heading somewhere this summer or Holy Week?

Studies show that a significant part of the population, about 80%, are planning summer vacations, a strong indication of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-related travel slump.

If you are part of that traveling population, be sure to keep your essentials in check.

Here are some shopping options for your next getaway:

Luggage with sustainable materials now on sale

International luggage label American Tourister recently unveiled its new collection armed with both more features and discounts.

Some of the brand’s iconic styles are now on sale at its official website. These include Frontec, whose features include a front opening, PlentVol maximized packing system, Optimov shock-absorbing wheels, Duosaf security zipper, expander, and multiple hanging system. Its zipper and interior lining are made from 100% rPET fabric from used plastic bottles. It is available in summer colors such as apricot, strawberry, forest, lemonade, jet black and navy.

Also available at special prices are models like Squasem, which comes in cabin, medium and large sizes and in neon yellow, black, aqua blue and bright coral.

Among the brand’s latest offerings include Rollio, a RedDot design winner for 2023 for its inclusive packing squares, detachable inner bags and linings for easy washing, extra pockets; multiple colorways like black, white, and coral/blue; and variations such as luggage and duffle, carry and cross-body bags.

“We care about you loads more. And we care about protecting this incredible planet we all love to discover. We are here to bring your smile to every mile,” the 1933-founded company said in its website, highlighting its sustainable efforts such as Microban antimicrobial technology, which actively reduces 99.9% of microbes on the surface of the products, “helping you to enjoy a cleaner, fresher adventure.”

Microban reduces up to 99.9% of bacterial growth on the fabric and stays effective even after washing.

“We want to make every journey a responsible journey – through the way we make our products, by becoming carbon neutral and looking after the people and communities we work with,” the brand said of its ATCare program.

Bring the luxury hotel, resort ambience anywhere

Aiming to bring the finest hotel amenities and perfumes to discerning customers, The Amenity Studio currently features the Hermes line, the brand’s curated collection combines luxury, quality and elegance.

Whether for hotels and resorts, personal indulgence or as thoughtful gifts, the brand’s offerings are designed to enhance everyday experiences with a touch of sophistication.

UV protection for daily commute

Uniqlo underscores the high functionality of its latest Sport Utility Wear collection at a recent series of pickleball matches last April 4 at the MET Sports Center in Pasay City, highlighting the many features of the performance-focused clothing designed for active lifestyles.

Sport Utility Wear local celebrity partner Kianna Dy was joined by celebrity and athlete Enchong Dee in putting the Sport Utility Wear to the test, decked out in the latest collection while playing one of the country’s fastest-rising sports, experiencing firsthand how the new lineup promotes peak performance on and off the court.

“We prioritize bringing better design, functionality, and comfort into our lives. And when it comes to Sport Utility Wear, we are redefining athleisure in terms of form and function. Sport Utility Wear is not just for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It’s also the perfect everyday wear for those who are always-on-the-go—because we also need clothes that allow us to move around and stay fresh at any time of the day” said Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia during the pickleball session.

The Sport Utility Wear is designed with performance, comfort and versatility in mind. Perfect for both sporty activities and everyday movement, the new collection presents four core functionalities that were each highlighted during the experiential event.

“As a Pickleball rookie, I was so excited to put together an outfit for today’s activity. The best thing about Sport Utility Wear is its versatility; you can wear it during your workouts, or while doing errands, or even for a get together with friends.” said local celebrity partner Kianna when asked about her outfit for the day.

With summer in full swing, Sport Utility Wear offers instant and all-day UV (ultraviolet rays) Protection. The technology works by dealing with harmful UV-A and UV-B rays of the sun. For the UV Protection Collection, the special fabric was further enhanced to reflect and absorb UV-A and UV-B to keep the skin protected at all times. The event showcased how the special fabric blocks over 90% of UV rays with UPF 50+, the maximum rating in UV protection clothing. This makes the UV Protection line a must-have for outdoor activities this season, and even on daily commutes especially when exposed to the sun while taking moto-taxis.

Money on-the-go

Innovative features and top-tier service cement GoTyme Bank’s position as among the fastest-growing banks in the Philippines.

In just two years since its launch, GoTyme Bank reaches an unprecedented five million-user milestone, proving that simple, beautiful banking continues to resonate with Filipinos. The achievement further underscores how the bank’s mission— to unlock its customers’ financial potential through innovative and accessible products and services—is one that fills a huge gap in the local banking landscape.

The brand aims to redefine banking in the Philippines with a customer-centric approach that continues to attract customers of all ages and backgrounds. Its key features include: Seamless account creation (Open an account in just five minutes via the app or at over 500 kiosks nationwide); beautiful app interface (an intuitive app design that prioritizes ease of use); innovative banking solutions (offers Mobile Check Deposit, three free weekly Instapay transfers (with P8 per transfer thereafter), free ATM withdrawals abroad, and the lowest foreign transaction fees); wider accessibility (deposit and withdraw cash at over 5,000 Robinsons Retail stores and 7-Eleven branches nationwide); and rewards on every transaction (earn Go Rewards points for spending and saving using the GoTyme Bank app and GoTyme Bank Visa Debit Card).

The bank expects to sustain its rapid growth with new features set to launch in 2025. Customers can look forward to consumer credit, crypto trading, remittance via Swift, and Cash Recycler Machines allowing to deposit and withdraw cash at the same machine, available for both GoTyme and non-GoTyme accounts.

Comfort, style, sustainability in every step

Summer is here, and with it comes SJ’s latest collection of comfortable, stylish, and planet-friendly sneakers. Wherever your summer adventures take you, SJ has the perfect footwear to match.

Staying true to its signature approach, SJ’s newest collection combines effortless style, comfort, and an eco-conscious design. These sneakers pair perfectly with any summer outfit, offering a lightweight, cloud-like feel for all-day wear. Crafted from premium, sustainable materials like recycled leather, cotton laces, and natural rubber soles, these sneakers are kind to both your feet and the planet. SJ’s top-tier craftsmanship comes at a fraction of the cost compared to other brands, making them the ultimate must-have this season.

Engineered with toe flexibility, heel support, and midsole cushioning, SJ’s sneakers pass the podiatrist-designed Triple Comfort Test, ensuring your feet remain comfortable from morning strolls to late-night adventures.

SJ’s Icon in metallic gold is a timeless sneaker, made with recycled materials, fusing trendy aesthetics with everyday comfort and sustainability. Its natural rubber outsole offers flexibility, durability, and a reduced environmental footprint. With a breathable leather upper, the Icon makes a versatile choice for summer or any season.

Converse’s latest drops: Fresh takes on archive gems, collaborations

If running has become your whole personality, Converse’s latest Retro Running Collection has something to match the pace. Launching this Spring, the brand is diving into its archives to bring back the essence of vintage running shoes, reworked for everyday wear.

The brand is rolling out three new lifestyle silhouettes — the Wave Trainer, Omni Trainer, and Omega Trainer—each rooted in the brand’s deep history in performance footwear. These kicks blend vintage character with contemporary utility, creating a fusion that's nostalgic, forward-thinking, and built for the sport of life.

Having been in the running game since the 1930s, Retro Running Collection is the brand’s latest play in blending past and present. Inspired by classic designs from the ‘80s, these silhouettes tap into the brand’s “Heritage Hacked” ethos—taking archival styles and reimagining them for today. The concept debuted with last year’s Run Star Trainer and continues with the upcoming 1908 Collection, further exploring the intersection of heritage and innovation.

A throwback to its 1989 predecessor, the Wave Trainer revives a Converse classic with its premium dual-layer suede and sport mesh upper. Retro colorways from the archive, an embroidered Star Chevron, and tonal reflective overlays bring an authentic vintage feel. What’s more, CX foam cushioning (CX foam sock liner and CX foam midsole) and a PU Strobel ensure all-day comfort while the traction rubber outsole, inspired by styles from the Converse archive, not only enhances grip but also adds to the shoe’s original form.

Pulling from the 1984 Equinox, the Omni Trainer blends durability and sport-forward design. A nylon ripstop upper and suede overlays add structure and a retro sport look, while the CX foam midsole and sock liner offer a plush ride for everyday wear. Taking cues from the 1984 Thunderbolt and 1985 Gazelle, the Omega Trainer keeps things light with a woven poly sport upper, suede accents, and an EVA midsole built for all-day comfort without the bulk.

In addition to reviving classics, the brand continues to team up with visionary partners, blending bold aesthetics with rich storytelling. This season, two collaborations share the spotlight: an all-new drop from Golf Wang and a playful tribute to one of the most iconic duos in animation, Tom and Jerry. Converse is available in Powerplant mall, select Ayala Malls, SM Malls, Robinsons Department Stores.

Top picks from RMK

Step into the heat of summer with a fiery boost! Rustan Marketing Corporation (RMK) offers essentials you need for epic experiences and sizzling confidence. From beauty must-haves and signature scents to fashion, accessories, and kitchen staples for summer feasts, this curated summer lineup features everything you need to soak up the sun.

The first step to owning summer is getting the look right. Achieve that effortless, sun-kissed look with the Artdeco LA Vibes Collection. For action-ready nails, OPI Repair Mode is a game-changer featuring Patented Ulti-Plex Technology that strengthens from within, restoring 99% of nail keratin.

VS Sassoon 32mm Beach Waver is designed with ionic technology for extra shine. Get that summer-goddess glow from head to toe with Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or infused with seven precious botanical oils.

Stay nourished and refreshed wherever you go with the Noerden LIZ+ Smart Bottle. This next-gen self-cleaning bottle uses UV sterilization to keep your water bacteria-free. It even reminds you to hydrate while keeping drinks hot or cold for hours.

Feel the thrill of the open sea with Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette. Monotheme Sea Salt Eau de Toilette transports you to coastal woodlands with its blend of hazelnut and salty marine accords, complimented with spicy accents and lavender in essential oil. For ladies, Van Cleef & Arpels California Rêverie Eau de Parfum evokes the beauty of nature bathed in light.

For men, the scents of a sunny and salty summer day is in Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette Marine. With sustainability in mind, it features a redesigned cap that reduces plastic waste and a sleek bottle with 15% recycled glass. Guess Uomo Acqua Eau de Toilette redefines masculine freshness with a Mediterranean-inspired fusion of reviving lemon, aromatic juniper, and grounding sandalwood. An icon of effortless sophistication, the Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette boasts an invigorating masculinity with the unexpected lightness of this woody citrus scent.



Clarks Jaylan Dusk Heels in Tan Leather blend minimalism with contemporary elegance featuring a soft textile upper, an Ultimate Comfort foam footbed, and a sturdy block heel with a grippy outsole, these heels keep you slaying from day to night. Likewise, the Easy Spirit Darlyn Ankle Strap Sandals is designed with arch support, a cushioned insole, and a flexible yet durable outsole.

All these are exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation, available in leading online shopping sites and department stores nationwide. Ready for that summertime gladness? It’s all about fun and carefree relaxation under the golden rays.

Eyewear especially made for land, sea, air

Luxury brand Dita Lancier, known for its undeniable craftsmanship and innovative lens technology, announces the launch of its Fall-Winter 2024 collection, available exclusively at Vision Express.

Dita Lancier provides timeless designs with advanced lens technology for optimal vision in any environment – land, sea, or air. The brand's mission is to help people "see the world better without sacrificing style," offering eyewear that enhances both visibility and comfort.

The brand offers sophisticated frames crafted from premium materials like titanium and acetate, featuring anti-slip rubber nose pads and temples for ultimate comfort.

The brand’s collection offers a variety of timeless shapes designed for a classic style, ensuring functionality and comfort for everyday wear or life’s adventures. Each piece is built for durability as it improves optical precision while blocking ultraviolet (UV) and blue spectrum light.

The collection is available in square, rectangle, round, and aviator frame shapes with lens in three colors: land (brown), sea (gray lens), and air (green) and is now available at select Vision Express locations nationwide.

Vision Express offers state-of-the-art vision care technology paired with a personal approach to eye care, focusing on what brings joy in life, as well as prescription needs. Home to various global luxury eyewear labels like Ray-Ban, Prada, Gucci, Cartier, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Guess, Coach, and Vision Express exclusive Tony Morgan London, paired with the World's Best Lens Innovation from Shamir, Tokai, and Opulens, customized based on not just your face shape, but also tailored to your every day, work, or play lifestyle.

Customize your travel gadgets; Murakami collection launched

Losing a gadget is a travel no-no. CASETiFY offers a novel way for travelers to personalize their gadgets, to keep these looking fun and protected under the sun.

The brand recently launches its new collaboration with Takashi Murakami. The collection introduces an ultra-limited white camera ring, a departure from the brand's signature black camera ring design. An ultra-limited, exclusive design element with a slight twist, the white camera ring is a collectible for CASETiFY and Murakami fans, available in only one design, and is an example of characteristic elements that define the partnerships within the CASETiFY Icons Collection.

The collection also debuts innovative three-dimensional MR. DOB AirPods cases, for which the artist's iconic character is rendered into miniature figure pieces that blur the line between tech accessories and collectible art. A special white version of Mr. Dob has been created exclusively for this collection.

Also featured within the collection are highly desirable tech accessories such as the AirPods Max covers, featuring Mr. Dob’s iconic ears and enabling consumers to become their own version of the character. The text on the ears further demonstrates the unique characteristics of the collection.

Designed with collectors in mind, a further addition to the collection is the exclusive trading card holder which features Murakami's signature vibrant aesthetic, offering an elegant and functional way to showcase and protect prized cards. This unique piece reflects Murakami's connection to the trading card community, blending contemporary art with collectible culture for enthusiasts worldwide.

The sixth special product in the range is the Mr. Dob Dangler, extending the same color combinations seen throughout the collection: the iconic blue, pink, and white, enabling the opportunity to synchronize the full suite of products. The danglers will be presented in blind box mechanism — a unique offering in this collection to deliver an extra sense of collectibility, mystery and fun. The collection is available globally through CASETiFY's online platforms and selected retail locations.

"This collaboration represents our most ambitious artistic partnership to date," said Wes Ng, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "From our first-ever artist-designed personalizable suitcase to the special white camera ring reserved for our Icons program, every element of this collection pushes creative and technical boundaries."

Enjoy 3 properties with one ‘key’

Balesin Island Club proudly unveils Balesin Key, an exclusive membership offering designed to redefine luxury living. Balesin Key expands Alphaland's prestigious portfolio for its members, providing access to two new destinations beyond Balesin Island--Balesin City and Balesin Pines.

Balesin City is a luxurious urban retreat where business and leisure seamlessly coexist. Formerly known as The City Club, the facility has all the amenities for its members to enjoy, including business lounges, wide event spaces, and specialty restaurants–most are the same restaurants in Balesin Island. The property’s expansive fitness and recreational facilities ensure members' well-being is never compromised. From indoor golf and pickleball to yoga and Pilates, maintaining your fitness routine has never been so accessible.

If one craves fresh mountain air, then the all new Balesin Pines provides members with a tranquil getaway. With 18 luxury accommodations, an equipped gym, and the signature Leea Spa, this mountainside retreat is where relaxation takes center stage. With nature's soundtrack setting the mood for reflection and serenity, Balesin Pines allows Balesin Key members to recharge in complete comfort.

Balesin Island has elevated its appeal with beautifully refreshed villas, eco-friendly innovations, and a variety of leisure activities, making it the ultimate destination for both relaxation and adventure. Balesin Island villa’s refreshed design curated by Head of Design, Rico Sison.

The villas in Balesin Village now feature a light, airy atmosphere with elegant finishes, expertly curated by Head of Design Rico Sison. Each villa captures the essence of island luxury, offering guests a serene and sophisticated retreat.

The “Secret Beach” tour is now available along with other water sports activities. For those seeking nautical elegance, the island’s 38.5-meter superyacht, the refreshed M/Y Obsessions sports a sleek exterior with interior enhancements. Adventurous visitors can indulge in boat tours, including the scenic “Secret Beach” or “Turtle Cove” excursions, or try water sports like wakeboarding, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, and SCUBA diving. Marine life around the island has been thriving since Balesin’s coral reef rehabilitation program.

Food enthusiasts are in for a treat with the revamped menus at Bali Warung, Costa del Sol Casa Grande, and Han-Gang Mama Lee offering authentic flavors and memorable dining experiences. Meanwhile, classics like kilawin remain iconic must-tries at the Clubhouse Dining and Fish Fun.

Sustainability remains at the heart of Balesin’s evolution. By September, a solar farm is set to supply up to 60% of the island’s energy, reducing its carbon footprint.

In April, Hiraya Farm will welcome visitors for immersive farm tours. Balesin partnered with Gourmet Farms to maximize the farms produce and efficiency based the island’s food requirements. Guests can savor native snacks and fresh tea made from the island’s own produce, offering a delightful farm-to-table experience.

With its thoughtful blend of luxury and sustainability, Balesin Island continues to stand out as a premier destination where indulgence meets responsible tourism. Ensuring that members experience the highest level of premier and luxurious service is Alain Borgers, Alphaland's Executive Vice President for Hospitality. With over four decades of expertise, Borgers is dedicated to enhancing guest satisfaction and redefining luxury.

“Balesin Key is more than a membership; it’s our members’ passport to three extraordinary worlds that provide a complete lifestyle,” stated Joanna Ongpin Duarte, Balesin Spokesperson.

“This new share allows members access to the tropical island escapes in Balesin Island, the cosmopolitan elegance of Balesin City, and the mountain serenity in Balesin Pines. Our members can experience seamless luxury across our three distinct properties with just one key.”

Drinks-to-go from Korea

Chingu Café is the new go-to for ready-to-drink beverages that is 100% developed, produced, packed and imported straight from Korea.

Enjoy the perfect blends of Vanilla Latte, Caramel Latte, Hazelnut Americano and new addition, Matcha Latte.

Also have a refreshing day with Green Grape Ade, Peach Iced Tea, and Strawberry Lemonade, best shared with friends, pour over ice and enjoy.

Fly away to your dream destination with C2’s promo

The summer season has arrived, and it’s the perfect time to book that dream destination you’ve always wanted to visit. A beach getaway or a road trip can be great options if you’re looking to have a fun and relaxing time this season.

To help you get into full summer mode, you can turn your vacation dreams into a reality with C2 Cool and Clean’s “Sip, Switch, and Fly” Promo. Get a chance to win a 3-day, 2 nights trip for two to Boracay or La Union, or roundtrip domestic tickets for two to any Philippine destination. You can also score exclusive merchandise from the ready-to-drink tea brand to help you get into a summer vibe.

First, you just have to purchase any size of your favorite C2 product at your nearby supermarkets, convenience stores, sari-sari stores, or via leading e-commerce sites. You can choose from any of its refreshingly delicious flavors, such as Apple, Lemon, Classic, Milk Tea Caramel, Milk Tea Wintermelon, and more.

With your fresh and cool drink, start filming a TikTok video using C2’s official promo TikTok sound to show how ready you are to relax this summer. Start with a fun clip of you wearing your favorites shades and taking a sip of your C2 drink. Then, drop your shades after drinking and strike your best “Switch to Relax Mode” pose. You can even get creative and shoot during your vacation or give your room a summer-y vibe. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #C2SipSwitchNFly and tag Official TikTok Page @C2CoolandClean when uploading your video. The promo runs until May 10.

Experience a fruity-sour adventure

Pop an exciting twist to your busy days with Jack ‘n Jill Lush Sour, a chewy candy that’s bursting with fruity-sour flavors. This tasty treat is an ideal pick-me-up for those in-between moments when you are looking to reward yourself for finishing your to-do’s or even when just chilling with friends.

Every bite of Lush Sour is a delicious treat for your mouth. It has a crunchy outer shell that breaks open to a chewy inside, giving you a playful and satisfying texture. Lush Sour comes in two lip-smacking flavors, Zesty Lemon and Very Strawberry. If you’re craving for a sweet, citrusy zing, Zesty Lemon is a must-try to get that burst of lemony goodness. If you’re a fan of strawberries, you’ll surely enjoy Lush Sour’s Very Strawberry flavor. It packs a delightful sweet-sour kick that will instantly satisfy your fruity cravings. Lush Sour comes in a resealable bag so you can enjoy it anytime, anywhere. You can stash it in your bag for a quick burst of fun during study breaks, hangout sessions with your friends, or just whenever you need a quick pick-me-up.

All this fun and flavor are available at a price that's easy on the wallet. Get your stash of Lush Sour at your nearest supermarket or convenience and drug stores for as low as P24.50 per pack. With Lush Sour's crunchy-chewy texture and its delightful fruity-sour flavors, you're in for an exciting pick-me-up on the go. Try #LushSour today and experience a fun, fruity twist to your day.

Lush Sour is a product of Universal Robina Corporation (URC), maker of well-loved Pinoy snack and beverage products such as C2 Cool and Clean, Great Taste Coffee, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Nova, Maxx, Cloud 9, Magic Crackers, and many others.

A taste of Japan in Nissin Seafood Dreamland

Nissin is known for elevating how Filipinos enjoy noodles through their wide range of local and international flavors. This year, Nissin aims to level up your noodle experience and offer an exciting treat with the return of its Nissin Seafood Dreamland event last March.

Universal Robina Corporation (URC), a leading Filipino food and beverage company, manufactures and distributes Nissin, a globally recognized instant noodle brand.

A haven for seafood lovers, Nissin Seafood Dreamland was an immersive event offering your favorite Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood flavors, fun and exciting games, and an 8-feet Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood structure that’s perfect for taking amazing snapshots.

Since seafood is the name of the game, there’s no shortage of seafood-themed activities and set-ups you can enjoy. In the Cebu stop, you can kick off your seafood adventure with an unforgettable photo op with the larger-than-life Nissin Cup installation. After snapping your perfect shot, you can head over to the Nissin Bar to enjoy a warm cup of seafood-flavored noodles (for free). You can enjoy this seafood haven even more by unwinding in the lounge area.

The fun continues with more exciting activities in the Pampanga leg. Try your luck at the Seafood Onsen Game, a game where you need scoop as many toy fish as you can and put them inside a Nissin Cup using a special melting paper scooper. You can even challenge yourself further in the Seafood Chopsticks Game, racing against the clock to collect as many crab and shrimp plushies as you can using giant chopsticks.

After enjoying all the activities, you may head to the “Catch A Prize” booth to grab your Nissin Seafood Dreamland-exclusive tote bag. Plus, don’t forget to pick up your printed photos to keep as a souvenir.

The Nissin Seafood Dreamland is the perfect event for foodies and noodle lovers everywhere who are looking to enjoy their favorite Nissin seafood flavors. Enjoy the giant Nissin Cup Noodles and the beautiful Japanese spring theme that make it feel like a noodle dream.

Level-up your travel ‘baon’

With the aim of bringing the joy of rich, creamy cheese to Filipino homes, Eden Cheese encourages foodies to share more moments through meals and celebrations – like picnics in your next travel destinations.

Likewise, the same rich and premium taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk now comes in the new Sulit Pack, now available in sari-sari stores for P8, making it pocket-friendly for travels.