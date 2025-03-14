Women's Month: Patty Laurel shares shopping tips

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Patty Laurel was among the celebrity guests at the reopening of Zara in Greenbelt 5, Makati City early this week.

After scanning through the newly refurbished store's sections, Patty said she found the collections "stunning."

"And so, I got a lot of summer dresses and sneakers," she shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

"As a mom, I gravitated toward the Kids' section... but as a mom, I deserve a little pampering as well so I got a lot of things for me, too!" she said, noting one of her Women's Month treats for herself.

"When you shop, you have to embrace the experience. And I love that this Zara store makes the experience worthwhile. So for me, it's just going around, with no agenda, embrace all those beautiful clothes around you, and when you find something, like that instant connection, you could go back to it," she advised.

"'Yun lang and just have fun!" — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

