Solar-powered stores, less queuing strategies: New shopping innovations announced

MANILA, Philippines — Following its success with a Green Leadership Award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024 and Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award (Gold Accreditation) at Retail Asia Awards 2024, health and beauty store chain Watsons Philippines recently announced its plans to extend its sustainable practices this year and beyond.

Watsons Philippines’ Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations and Sustainability Officer Sharon Decapia recently declared in a round table interview with Philstar.com and other media that they are “very much committed to more sustainable practices.”

“So that's one aspect that you can expect - more recycling in our stores, and for solar-powered stores,” she announced. “We're launching more green stores here in Manila, yes, so more of those. We’re continuously encouraging everyone to buy more sustainable products. We're actually continuously expanding the range of health and beauty products that are more sustainable, with better packaging, better ingredients, clean beauty, so along those lines.”

Jared de Guzman, Watsons Philippines Customer Director, added that the store chain is also working on lessening queuing in their stores through a “multi-strategy approach.”

“We approach it by using some of it as technology-wise, some of it is manpower-wise, some of it is actual equipment, so like more cashiers, right?... We're also looking at ways to help like understanding the shopping experience in that store so that we can help. And also, of course, on top of that, we try to tell our customers that here, they can pre-order through the app and collect their products at the nearest store,” he narrated.

“There are a lot of exciting things and at the same time, our goals also transcend also how our customers shop in our store.” Decapia added.

Apart from products and in-store practices, the company vows to extend its sustainable efforts more outside its stores.

“For members, there would be experiences now that we're actually preparing for summer,” Decapia teased.

Part of these experiences, De Guzman hinted, would be arguably the country’s biggest beauty convention by March or April.