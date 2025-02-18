From logo to loyalty card copied: Famous shopping chain recalls funny imitation

Watsons Philippines recently launched its new “Goal Getters” campaign, which aims to help their customers achieve their New Year’s resolutions, especially when it comes to health and wellness.

MANILA, Philippines — Every now and then, a funny copycat comes along: a KCF built beside a KFC; a Borio cookie that looks and tastes like Oreo; and Skaters shoes with logo and "feels" that mirrored Skechers.

Through the years, Watsons Philippines is among the companies that have dealt with knock-offs and copyright infringement.

While Watsons Philippines’ Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations and Sustainability Officer Sharon Decapia recalled of usual instances like only mimicking the brand’s logo or turning it into something like “Matson,” in Zamboanga, a store particularly caught the attention of Watsons Philippines Customer Director Jared de Guzman.

According to him, the Zamboanga store stood out because it had the same Watsons name, logo, paper bags, and even its own SMAC (SM Advantage Card) – only that it was not a legitimate store.

The shop, belonging to a local woman, even invited her relative, the town’s mayor, to attend the store’s opening.

“It was just a hole-in-a-wall kind of store that sold products bought from Watsons. The woman asked for many actual Watsons paper bags for her own store,” De Guzman shared, “Her store even had its own SMAC! But the points had to be written down manually in a logbook.”

Acknowledging that these copyright violators are small businesses, before suing them, Watsons first issues a warning, said De Guzman.

Watsons Philippines recently launched its new “Goal Getters” campaign, which, according to Jared, aims to help their customers achieve their New Year’s resolutions, especially when it comes to health and wellness. Specifically, the brand will mount members-only promos and activities as “community goals” such as running clubs and sustainability programs.

“It’s actually part of our advocacy to empower and inspire our customers to take charge of their health,” De Guzman said. “Because when you are sick already, I don't know, that's not very empowering, but sometimes, it might be too late. But if you take proactive steps not just for you but for your whole family, and then it uplifts.”