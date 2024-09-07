Grandparents' Day: Treats for lolos, lolas

MANILA, Philippines — Tomorrow, September 8, many countries in the world, including the Philippines, will be marking Grandparents' Day or National Grandparents' Day, a secular holiday that aims to show the bond between grandparents and their grandchildren.

Suprise your lolos and lolas with the following gift suggestions that show your appreciation for their love and care:

CoCo Ichibanya comes to Nuvali

CoCo Ichibanya recently opened its 16th branch in the country at Ayala Malls Solenad in Nuvali, Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“CoCo Ichibanya is expanding, and we thank all our customers for their support. We are excited to bring the food and service that CoCo Ichibanya is known for all over Japan and the rest of the world,” said Hubert Young, President and CEO of Mugen Group, the company that brought to the Philippines some of Japan’s most popular food concepts.

Japanese curry lovers can satisfy their cravings at CoCo Ichibanya, which encourages customers to customize their orders according to their preferences. They can choose from mild to spicy flavors, vegetarian to meat choices, and their preferred toppings and side dishes.

CoCo Ichibanya offers a variety of curry that range from PhP260 and up which customers can upgrade to a set menu at an additional cost.

Curry meals can be paired with orders of Curry Naan Bread Set, Seafood Basket, French Fries Basket, Fried Chicken Salad, Fried Shrimp Salad, and Mini Salad.

Must-try omelette, seafood and vegetable options include the Pork Cutlet Omelette Curry, Fried Chicken Omelette Curry, Beef Omelette Curry, Kimchi Curry and Eggplant Curry, Fried Fish Curry, and Shrimp Cutlet Curry.

For meat lovers, the Pork/Chicken Cutlet Curry, Hamburg Steak Curry, and Meatballs Curry are highly recommended. Mixed curry options are also available and the Pork Cutlet & Vegetable Curry and Fried Fish, Spinach & Stewed Shrimp Curry are excellent choices.

Also known as CoCo Ichi, CoCo Ichibanya currently has more than 1,457 branches combined in Japan and worldwide. Through the Mugen Group, it established its first branch in the Philippines as CURRY HOUSE CoCo Ichibanya at Estancia Mall in 2015. Last May, it opened its first branch in Bacolod.

Mang Inasal presents combos

From September 1 to 15, grandparents with their grandkids can visit any Mang Inasal store nationwide and enjoy three combos featuring two Palabok Solos for P129, two Halo-Halos or Crèma de Leche Small for P119, and one Palabok Solo and one Halo-Halo or Crèma de Leche Small for P129. With savings between P17 and P29, families can celebrate anytime throughout the day.

“Our grandparents are the heart and soul of our families, and their love and support to us are truly priceless,” said Mang Inasal president Mike Castro.

“This Grandparents’ Day, we’re excited to offer these special treats to bring smiles to our beloved Lolos and Lolas. We want to create more memorable moments for families and ensure that grandparents feel deeply appreciated and honored.”

The Grandparents’ Day Treats are available for dine-in and takeout in all Mang Inasal stores nationwide.

Jollibee Drive-Thru treats and promos

Jollibee Drive-Thru stores in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao recently celebrated National Drive-Thru Day with activities that brought smiles to motorists like bike and tricycle caravans, mascot appearances, and drum and bugle corps. This month, Jollibee has more in store for customers to make every Drive-Thru visit a turn into a joy.

Having food inside vehicles can be very challenging. If individuals aren’t careful, drinks may spill, food may drop, or sauces may splatter all over one’s car or lap. This can be an unpleasant experience for passengers, making them want to look for a handy solution they can bring on their ride.

To keep food and drinks steady and secure, Jollibee introduces the new Jolly Travel Tray—an on-the-go goody designed to help passengers eat comfortably while on the road. The tray itself is spacious enough to fit all of one’s Jolly favorites. There’s one big section for mains like Chickenjoy and Burger Steak meals, and there’s still extra space for a Yumburger, Jolly Crispy Fries, or even a Tuna Pie. For refreshments, the tray also comes with two cup holders: perfect for a drink and a Chocolate Sundae. The tray also has detachable legs, making storage a lot easier. The tray was available in select Drive-Thru Stores in Metro Manila and Luzon until August 31.

Win over P4M worth of prizes from Jack ‘n Jill’s Baontastic promo

This exciting promo is part of the Jack 'n Jill Baontastic Faves campaign that rounds up Jack 'n Jill's classic and well-loved snacks such as Magic, Presto, Pretzels, Knots, and Cream-O. Beyond being delicious and satisfying, these baon staples are a shared experience between you and your kids.

Snack food megabrand Jack ‘n Jill is out to make baon more fantastic or “baontastic” with the launch of “Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves Buy Your Baon & Win” promo. With over P4 million worth of prizes up for grabs, both you and your kids have something exciting to look forward to during the back-to-school season.

You can score instant GCash credits or raffle entries for P100,000.00 tuition assistance. To join the promo, simply purchase any two of the participating Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves products with specially marked packs which include Cream-O Choco Fudge 10s, Cream-O Original Vanilla 10s, Magic Flakes Cheese 10s, Magic Flakes Plain 10+1, and Presto Creams Peanut Butter 10s.

Next, you’ll need to register by either scanning the QR code on the special sticker found on the pack or going directly to the Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves Facebook page and registering through its Facebook Messenger promo chatbot.

Send a photo of your receipt to the Messenger promo chatbot and get a chance to win P20 GCash credits instantly or a raffle entry for the grand prize, a whopping P100,000 in tuition assistance. More receipts mean more entries and chances to win! Don’t forget to nominate a verified GCash account to get the GCash prize directly.

The “Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves Buy Your Baon and Win” promo, with promo permit number per DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No. 0955 s. 2024 will run from August 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024. Jack ‘n Jill representatives will draw the lucky winner of the grand prize on November 4, 2024.

This exciting promo is part of the Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves campaign that rounds up Jack ‘n Jill’s classic and well-loved snacks such as Magic, Presto, Pretzels, Knots, and Cream-O. Beyond being delicious and satisfying, these baon staples are a shared experience between you and your kids. Every bite of these delightful treats can make break time more fun and memorable.

Apart from the promo, another thing to look forward to is the Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves pabaon program. As part of its mission to make baon baontastic for kids, the snack food megabrand will visit selected schools and supermarkets nationwide to give over 700,000 children a baontastic break time.

For more information and updates, follow Jack ‘n Jill Baontastic Faves on Facebook. Visit this link to see the full mechanics and list of participating stores. Jack ‘n Jill is a snack food mega brand from Universal Robina Corporation (URC), makers of longstanding and well-loved Pinoy brands such as C2 Cool and Clean, Payless noodles and Great Taste coffee.

Savor Thai flavors with Serenitea's Bangkok Blends

Photo release Bangkok Blends

Get ready to embark on a flavorful journey with Serenitea's latest limited edition collection, Bangkok Blends. As the world gets back to travel and adventure, Serenitea is here to satisfy your wanderlust right from your nearest branch.

Experience the essence of Thailand in a cup with Serenitea’s Bangkok Blends – a new, limited edition drink collection that brings the national flavors of Thailand straight to you. Each drink is a delightful mix of exotic and distinct ingredients that promise to take your taste buds on a trip to Bangkok.

Mango Sticky Rice Slush (P180/large size only): Thailand’s popular dessert, mango sticky rice, is transformed into a refreshing slush. Enjoy the perfect blend of real mangoes, green tea, coconut milk, coconut strips, and sticky rice.

Thai Cacao Milk Tea (P170/large size only): A beloved classic with a twist! The Thai Milk Tea you know and love now comes with a surprising addition of rich cocoa. It’s a fusion of flavors that’s both comforting and exciting.

Durian Coffee (P165/medium size only): Durian lovers, this one's for you! Our Durian Coffee combines the bold taste of durian jam with creamy milk and robust espresso. Best served hot, this drink offers a truly unique coffee experience.

You can find the Bangkok Blends at all Serenitea branches across the country. Plus, they’re available for delivery through third-party apps like Grab, Food Panda, and Pickaroo.

Heal your inner child with the latest Care Bears collection

Since 1982, the franchise has taken the world by storm with its huggable bears and iconic belly badges. Through greeting cards, TV series, films, and toy lines, Care Bears have made every child and parent feel nostalgic, comforted, and represented.

Remember when self-expression went hand-in-hand with a colorful stuffed bear? When young kids shared their personalities through embroidered symbols—or that fuzzy feeling in the pit of your stomach while watching their adventures? Reminisce no further, as these huggable Care Bears™ are back in town, ready to heal inner childhoods.

Whether you’re an ‘80s or ‘90s kid, a parent shopping for their child, a dedicated collector, or someone who just wants to express themself, there is a cuddly Care Bear for everyone, now only a short drive away at your local toy store.

“Today’s generation of kids turn to gadgets for fun and is missing out on the feeling of playing with actual toys. With this latest lineup of Care Bears, we want to bring back that nostalgic feeling of playing with friends and siblings undisturbed by a screen, and help awaken the inner child of every Filipino,” said Bea C. Sebastian, Advertising & Promotions Manager of Ban Kee Trading, Inc.

"Care Bears have always stood for joy and friendship, transcending borders and generations. Through our partnership with Ban Kee Trading, we're thrilled to bring these beloved characters back into the hands of Filipino fans, both young and old, inspiring new stories and shared moments," added Charlotte Payne, International Licensing Director at Cloudco Entertainment.

Since 1982, the franchise has taken the world by storm with its huggable bears and iconic belly badges. Through greeting cards, TV series, films, and toy lines, Care Bears have made every child and parent feel nostalgic, comforted, and represented.

In Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, an ongoing animated television show, viewers follow the Care Bears as they venture outside of Care-A-Lot. In the series, the bears must work together to stop Bluster, the leader of the Bad Crowd, from his mischief and protect the new land named “Silver Lining.” While the premise may be different from earlier productions, one thing remains the same — the importance of spreading love and acceptance to everyone.

The latest collection features Care Bears such as Cheer Bear and her positive go-getter attitude, Wish Bear who believes in paying it forward, Share Bear with her nurturing motherly figure, Superstar Bear and his bundle of energy, Dare to Care Bear who believes in the power of kindness and friendship, I Care Bear who loves to take care of the environment, and Togetherness Bear who advocates for accepting everyone exactly the way they are.

If this bunch of bears isn’t enough for you, don’t fret. A second wave of Care Bears is coming this August, featuring Grumpy Bear, Love-A-Lot Bear, Champ Bear, Harmony Bear, Secret Bear, Surprise Bear, True Heart Bear, and many more.

Each Care Bear comes in a variety of plush toy sizes, allowing every fan to choose the perfect size for adventures during the day or cuddling at night. Don’t miss out on taking your very own fuzzy friend home! Ban Kee Trading Inc. will also be selling this new line of Care Bears for an exclusive 10% off deal at the upcoming Toy Kingdom Toy Expo, taking place August 22-25 at the SMX Convention Center, Manila.

To grab one today, visit your nearest Toy Kingdom, Toys R Us, or leading department store nationwide. You can also browse the Care Bears toys from the Lazada Toytown flagship store and Toytown Shopee Mall store. To learn more about upcoming promos and products, check out the official Ban Kee Toys page.

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. With over 40 years of heartwarming adventures, Care Bears were named as “The #3 Top New Licensee Signed” by License Global Magazine in 2023.



McDonald’s Philippines releases new glass collection

Photo release Collector's Meal glasses

As music, art, and fashion from the ‘90s and 2000s have made a comeback and are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, McDonald’s Philippines releases new collectible glasses that are a timely tribute to these exciting and unforgettable decades. More than collector’s items, these glasses unlock some of our fans’ favorite McDonald’s memories.

The glasses feature toy designs from its most iconic collaborations with Coca-Cola, Mattel, and Universal and its very own releases from years past. They include Shrek/Minions, Barbie/Hot Wheels, McDonald’s/Nanoblock, and McDonald’s/Coca-Cola.

This unique collection is not just owning a piece of the past, but celebrating decades of McDonald’s history, with each glass capturing the essence of the earlier decades’ pop culture.

The McDonald’s Collector’s Meal can be availed for only P79 along with a choice of a medium or large extra value meal (any meal with fries and drink). Each glass is individually packaged and sealed in a Collector’s Meal Box and comes in a limited-edition take-out paper bag beverage packaging.

“We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving our fans a memory that they can hold in their hands. These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories,” said Margot Torres, Managing Director for McDonald’s Philippines.

Long time fans and new collectors alike can avail of the new collectibles via the McDonald’s App from August 27 to September 2. They can be purchased via front counter dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and McDelivery starting September 3. With multiple ways to purchase, it is easier to get your hands on these exclusive items.

With the release of its Collector’s Meal, McDonald’s invites everyone to take a sentimental journey and relive the magic of its iconic collaborations, all while enjoying your favorite McDonald’s meal. Make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of McDonald’s history and relive the joy of simpler times.

LAC celebrates men's diverse paths to wellness

John Paulo Ondra Caparros, a Public Relations professional in his late 20s also shared, "Men's health isn't a trend, it's a necessity. Let's break the stereotypes and build a future where prioritizing our well-being is the norm."

LAC (Leader in Antioxidative Control), a health and wellness supplement retailer, applauds the modern Filipino man who embraces a holistic approach to well-being. Gone are the days when prioritizing self-care was seen as a sign of weakness. Today, men are redefining masculinity by actively managing their health, setting a powerful example for future generations.

“We’ve noticed a growing demand for products that address men’s unique health needs and this is why LAC offers a variety of products to cater to different needs and lifestyles,” stated LAC Global’s Chief Marketing Officer, Evelyn Teo. She added, "One of our main goals is to empower men to make informed choices about their health."

LAC is fostering a much-needed conversation about men's health, one that extends beyond the physical realm to encompass mental and emotional well-being. This initiative celebrates the diverse journeys men take towards a healthier lifestyle, featuring inspiring stories from individuals across various age groups.

John Paulo Ondra Caparros, a Public Relations professional in his late 20s also shared, “Men's health isn't a trend, it's a necessity. Let's break the stereotypes and build a future where prioritizing our well-being is the norm."

"It’s to our advantage that several brands are advocating the importance of men’s health, so we must do our part in maintaining our energy, focus, and overall well-being in all aspects of life," he added.

These testimonials show that a variety of men, each with their unique story are embracing health and wellness in this day and age. From the young professional prioritizing fitness and mental clarity to the busy dad seeking natural energy solutions, every individual has his way of paving his own path to wellness.

LAC supports these diverse health journeys by offering a range of solutions designed to empower men to achieve their wellness goals. LAC Men's Mega Multi Active is a complete multivitamin formula specifically designed to support the increased nutritional demands of an active lifestyle. Packed with over 40 clinically-researched vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it helps improve performance, muscle function, and overall health. Additionally, LAC Activated Zhi Energy, formulated with Cordyceps, helps boost one’s stamina, speed and performance every single time. Its valuable active polysaccharides maximize oxygen utilization for a better and longer workout. It is also formulated with Lingzhi, known as the “Elixir of Life”. With its powerful combination of polysaccharides, triterpenoids and amino acids, Lingzhi combat fatigue, increase muscle mass, and promote muscle recovery.

"We believe in providing men with the tools and resources they need to thrive. LAC's personalized approach allows us to understand individual needs and recommend the right solutions to support a healthy and active lifestyle and promote men’s holistic well-being,” added Teo.

By celebrating the different ways men prioritize self-care, LAC aims to dismantle outdated stereotypes and encourage open conversations about men's health–creating a space where men feel empowered to take charge of their well-being, inspiring others to do the same.

Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia's largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other speciality supplements in Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy.

The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to formulate scientifically-proven ingredients, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC’s reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia, Myanmar, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are about 250 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, China, and Vietnam. LAC stringently sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.

Take back your sensuality with Imari Naturelle

Photo release Imari Naturelle is a chypre floral musk, created with upcycled rosewater that captures rose scent in a way that complements a woman’s natural scent and beauty.

Avon, the world’s leading beauty brand known for its best-selling fine fragrances, is celebrating its 46th anniversary in the Philippines with a new fragrance in the Imari collection.

Imari Naturelle celebrates women’s natural beauty and inspires them to reclaim their power and sensuality. Made with a gentle formulation and natural ingredients of upcycled rosewater, velvety peaches, and warm musks, this new flanker from the well-loved Imari line is not just an olfactive masterpiece, but is also kind to the skin.

Imari Naturelle is a chypre floral musk, created with upcycled rosewater that captures rose scent in a way that complements a woman’s natural scent and beauty. By pairing the rosewater with velvety soft peaches and warm musks, Imari Naturelle naturally enhances the smell of skin.

This newest fragrance from Imari envelops women with top notes of upcycled rosewater, red berries, and bergamot oil. These give way to the delicate middle notes of peach, jasmine, and magnolia. Over time, the perfume reveals its base notes, which include amber, patchouli, and musk. The dry down of this scent naturally complements how the wearer smells, making it the most modern and innovative creation for this brand.

Made with Upcycled Rosewater NatSource, the perfume reutilizes used rose petals to create a fresher and more superior scent than rose oil while minimizing the environmental impact. Avon’s innovative use of the by-product is the latest initiative to reinforce its legacy and future vision of sustainability and affordable luxury.

“Imari Naturelle is crafted to boost a woman’s confidence, inner strength, and sensuality, which is hers to enjoy. The chypre floral musky scent complements the wearer’s own natural beauty and unveils a raw sensuality that lasts. Its release marks the modernized and updated look of the best-selling Imari fine fragrances, which our Avon consumers all so well love to this day,” says Kariz Gabrino, Avon Philippines’ group category manager for fragrance.

The new fragrance embodies Avon's enduring commitment to supporting and empowering Filipinas. For 46 years, the brand has championed women’s empowerment through its aspirational beauty products at irresistible value, entrepreneurship opportunities, and women-centered advocacies.

Through a roster of partner NGOs in the Philippines, Avon has served and helped hundreds of thousands of Filipinas fight breast cancer and end gender-based violence. More than ever, the global beauty brand is committed to bringing its brand activism vision to life in ever-growing scales, and for many years to come.

“Avon’s core purpose is to create a better world for women, which is a better world for all. We have committed to fulfilling this goal by launching award-winning, world-class products, and supporting Filipinas to learn, earn, and embrace their beauty and power. As we celebrate our 46th year in the country, we are excited to bring Avon to greater heights and empower more women,” says Vanee Gosiengfiao, Avon Philippines’ recently appointed general manager.

This 2024, join Avon as it celebrates its 46-year legacy in the Philippines. Embrace your power and take back your sensuality with Imari Naturelle, available at avonshop.ph, Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, or through your Avon Representatives.

Ever Bilena's Ultimate Brow Fix aims to deliver brows but better

Photo release Ultimate Brow Fix

Ever Bilena, renowned for its top-notch quality and innovation in cosmetics, is elevating brow care with the launch of the EB Ultimate Brow Fix. This highly anticipated stand-alone brow mascara gel comes in three versatile shades—Clear, Taupe, and Natural Brown—to suit every brow need.

The EB Ultimate Brow Fix’s key features?

Long-Lasting Hold: With an impressive 18-hour hold, this gel ensures your brows stay perfectly in place all day long.

Smudge-Proof and Waterproof: Designed to withstand our local climate, it’s ideal for keeping brows on point through heat, sweat, and even swimming.

Sleek and Functional Design: The travel-friendly packaging and precision bristle brush allow for easy application, brow lamination, and shaping.

Building on the success of last year’s EB Plus Shape and Set Brow Serum Duo, which combined a nourishing brow pencil with a gel infused with Keratin, the Ultimate Brow Fix takes the gel formula to the next level, offering even more of what users love.

Whether you’re aiming for a polished look or natural definition, a little of this brow gel goes a long way. Shop the Ultimate Brow Fix (P275) online in official flagship stores on Shopee, Tiktok, and Lazada, or in stores in Watsons and SM Department Stores and other leading department stores such as Robinsons Department Stores, Landmark, and Gaisano Chain of Dept. Stores, etc.

