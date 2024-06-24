What's Jake Cuenca’s favorite gift for Chie Filomeno?

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno do not usually do “couple dressing,” but they are surprised to be always wearing matching outfits.

If they do talk about “couple matching,” they do it with matching watches and jewelry, the actors told Philstar.com at an interview during the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store.

“Yes, I love to give her jewelry,” the actor confessed.

For those looking for gifts for one's self or for others for any occasion, the new Bally store is situated in the prestigious shopping destination, with an 81-square-meter space that embodies the contemporary fashion house’s refined aesthetic. The store entrance guides customers on a journey of subtle elegance, welcoming them with warm wood tones reminiscent of Swiss natural landscapes. The materials blend seamlessly, revealing a rich diversity of textures as visitors journey further into the space.

Signature elements, such as meticulously designed wooden boiserie, are integral to the store's identity. The exquisite marble contrasts strikingly with the wood, complemented by walls finished flawlessly in beige.

The seating area, specially designed for comfort and sophistication, provides a space to admire and try on Bally’s iconic shoes. This area features a mix of plush seating, sophisticated velvet, and black metal, an expression of style and luxury. In line with its environmental commitment, the strong emphasis on natural woods pays tribute to the brand's identity while reflecting its dedication to sustainability.

These design choices reflect the brand’s commitment to quality and beauty, consistent with its 170-year heritage. Starting from shoemakers to today’s renowned fashion house, it embodies a true artisanal savoir-faire. In a new era, the brand’s identity remains rooted in these enduring values of quality and beauty. The progression of the house's design represents not just a novel idea but also an evolution in design — a conscious effort to align with the present, learn from the past, and welcome the future.

This new boutique allows the label to showcase its new store concept under Simone Bellotti’s creative direction, embracing both heritage and contemporary aesthetics. It offers a full range of the brand’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, and accessories for both men and women. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya