^

Shopping Guide

In photos: Danish 'quirky, fun' Flying Tiger Copenhagen opens 1st store in Glorietta

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 2:58pm
In photos: Danish 'quirky, fun' Flying Tiger Copenhagen opens 1st store in Glorietta
Danish brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen opens its first store in the country located in Glorietta 4.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — It's a Christmas wonderland full of affordable, quirky, colorful novelty items in time for the holiday season at the first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in the country. 

Early this week, the Danish store finally opened its first Philippine branch at the ground floor of Glorietta 4. It is easily seen when one enters from the mall's main entrance near the concierge. 

With the holiday season in full throttle in the country, the initial offering from the Danish brand include Christmas items that are perfect to be given away, especially those who love knickknacks that are colorful, quirky and splashed in the colors of the season. 

Santa ear studs, Christmas ball earrings, Christmas tree-inspired socks and brooches are priced at P100 to P180. Sloth plushies for those who are into stuffed toys are priced at P700. There are also colored pencils, notebooks, cozy lamps and walking toy unicorns.

"We are a Danish design-led brand with focus on sustainability and on being unique, quirky, fun in all things that are centered around being social, as a family or with friends, and events such as Christmas or just a dinner at home," said Martin Jermiin, chief executive officer of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, to the select press who attended its launch earlier this week. 

Planning took 18 months since their first discussion with their partner, SSI, which brought the brand to the country. Jermiin said that there are plans to open several stores after Glorietta but they are leaving it to their partner to determine the area where the next stores will be located. 

The Glorietta store has floor space of 187.46 square meters and selection that includes categories like Gadget, Game, Hobby, Home, Kitchen, Media, Office, Party, Personal Care, Textile and Toy. 

Check out the gallery below to see the initial offering of Flying Tiger Copenhagen at Glorietta 4. 

RELATED: WATCH: How your parcels are being processed

vuukle comment

SHOPPING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win promo is your gateway to luxury!
brandSpace
October 20, 2023 - 6:30pm

MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win promo is your gateway to luxury!

October 20, 2023 - 6:30pm
Gear up for an exhilarating holiday season with MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win Raffle Promo! This year, MR.DIY is pulling out...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
foodpanda's October Groceries Day starts today with discounts of up to 70% off
October 20, 2023 - 5:30pm

foodpanda's October Groceries Day starts today with discounts of up to 70% off

October 20, 2023 - 5:30pm
foodpanda, your go-to online food and grocery platform, is back with its much-awaited Groceries Day sale from October 20 to...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
On tight Christmas budget? Gabbi Garcia gives thrifty tips
October 20, 2023 - 10:15am

On tight Christmas budget? Gabbi Garcia gives thrifty tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit | October 20, 2023 - 10:15am
Here is a rundown of Christmas gift ideas, from Korean star Lee Min-ho's stylish pick to Gabbi Garcia's surprising yet practical...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
LIST: Catch up with your best bud this month with these super buy 1 get 1 deals
brandSpace
October 18, 2023 - 1:06pm

LIST: Catch up with your best bud this month with these super buy 1 get 1 deals

October 18, 2023 - 1:06pm
To make your get-togethers even more enjoyable, we've rounded up some Super Buy 1 Get 1 deals and promos on SM Deals this...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
'CEO' Bryanboy teases new Ikea locations; Christmas-friendly furniture now available
October 17, 2023 - 5:03pm

'CEO' Bryanboy teases new Ikea locations; Christmas-friendly furniture now available

By Kristofer Purnell | October 17, 2023 - 5:03pm
Calling himself a "CEO of Ikea Philippines," Bryanboy detailed in a one-minute video some supposed future plans for the...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with