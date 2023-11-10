In photos: Danish 'quirky, fun' Flying Tiger Copenhagen opens 1st store in Glorietta

MANILA, Philippines — It's a Christmas wonderland full of affordable, quirky, colorful novelty items in time for the holiday season at the first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in the country.

Early this week, the Danish store finally opened its first Philippine branch at the ground floor of Glorietta 4. It is easily seen when one enters from the mall's main entrance near the concierge.

With the holiday season in full throttle in the country, the initial offering from the Danish brand include Christmas items that are perfect to be given away, especially those who love knickknacks that are colorful, quirky and splashed in the colors of the season.

Santa ear studs, Christmas ball earrings, Christmas tree-inspired socks and brooches are priced at P100 to P180. Sloth plushies for those who are into stuffed toys are priced at P700. There are also colored pencils, notebooks, cozy lamps and walking toy unicorns.

"We are a Danish design-led brand with focus on sustainability and on being unique, quirky, fun in all things that are centered around being social, as a family or with friends, and events such as Christmas or just a dinner at home," said Martin Jermiin, chief executive officer of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, to the select press who attended its launch earlier this week.

Planning took 18 months since their first discussion with their partner, SSI, which brought the brand to the country. Jermiin said that there are plans to open several stores after Glorietta but they are leaving it to their partner to determine the area where the next stores will be located.

The Glorietta store has floor space of 187.46 square meters and selection that includes categories like Gadget, Game, Hobby, Home, Kitchen, Media, Office, Party, Personal Care, Textile and Toy.

Check out the gallery below to see the initial offering of Flying Tiger Copenhagen at Glorietta 4.

