foodpanda's October Groceries Day starts today with discounts of up to 70% off

October 20, 2023 | 5:30pm
Shoppers can bag groceries at discounts reaching up to 70%. Plus, there's an extra treat—an additional P300 off using the code: GROCERDAY.
MANILA, Philippines — foodpanda, your go-to online food and grocery platform, is back with its much-awaited Groceries Day sale from October 20 to 22.

As the ultimate shopping event of the season, Groceries Day is packed with thumb-stopping deals that will make both first-time shoppers and loyal app users keep coming back for more.

"Every quarter, we look forward to Groceries Day—it's our special way of rewarding our loyal shoppers. By teaming up with top brands and providing irresistible deals, we aim to make grocery shopping not just convenient but also budget-friendly," shares Danielle Eleazar, head of Marketing at foodpanda Philippines.

This time around, shoppers can bag groceries at discounts reaching up to 70%. Plus, there's an extra treat—an additional P300 off using the code: GROCERDAY.

With an array of popular brands joining the sale, including Nivea, PepsiCo, URC and Johnson & Johnson, there's something for everyone. Be it skincare products from Nivea or refreshing beverages from PepsiCo, the Groceries Day offers the best of the best.

“Every Groceries Day is more than just a sale; it’s an event, a celebration of smart shopping. In the age of instant gratification, we bring you an instant solution to your grocery woes. No long queues, no crowded aisles, just pure shopping bliss from the comfort of your home," Eleazar says.

Whether you're a savvy shopper, a busy parent, or someone looking for great deals, the Groceries Day sale is tailored for all.

So, buckle up and get ready to fill your carts with a wide variety of quality products at unbeatable prices.

Download the foodpanda app now and order your groceries from October 20 to 22 to enjoy the exciting offers and exclusive discounts from this ultimate grocery shopping spree. Don't miss out!

 

For more information about foodpanda and the incredible offers available, visit the official website at https://www.foodpanda.ph. Also like and follow the official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok and Youtube.

