On tight Christmas budget? Gabbi Garcia gives thrifty tips

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gabbi Garcia took to heart her mother's word of starting early when it comes to Christmas shopping.

This early, she has already started scouring for the best deals she can find, especially with the many monthly promos being offered in-store or on online selling platforms.

"Isa ring tip ng mom ko is to start early while the prices are still low. Hindi pa nagkri-Christmas rush ang mga tao. Wala pang surge or panic-buying for Christmas. We start early. So, yeah, I'm starting collecting na mga gifts," she said to Philstar.com during a short interview at the recent event The Wish List by Laz Affiliates.

Gabbi is an ambassador of LazBeauty.

She confessed to being a suki of online selling platform Lazada since it is convenient to buy from and provides an array of choices.

"We love cheap stuff. I love cheap stuff. Meron ako P199, P180. Mga ganyan especially 'pag nag-sale pa. P99, P88, talagang you get cashbacks, vouchers. Mga ganyan. So yeah, I own a lot of products that aren't really expensive. I kind of mix-and-match everything," she said.

Leading e-commerce platform Lazada recently launched its newest channel, Choice, where you can pick three items from only P99 with 100% free shipping. Launched in Studio 300, Makati City, last October 12, the Choice channel is "the newest disruption and game changer in online shopping," ideal for the "kris kringle and stress eating," said LazAffiliates member and content creator Baus Rufo.

There were lots of surprises during the afternoon–the first was a video greeting from the one and only pop icon and Choice Ambassador Sarah Geronimo, which stirred so much excitement in the room. The next was a surprise performance from the singer’s impersonator, Bench Hipolito, who wowed the crowd with signature Sarah G moves on stage.

Now that the holiday season is just around the corner, Sarah shared who she’s excited to gift, “Siyempre ‘yong asawa ko, 'di ba? Siya ang first Choice ko. Pangalawa, ‘yong aking mga friends and loved ones, family ko. Siyempre kasama na ‘yan lahat. Masarap sa feeling ‘yong napaparamdam mo sa mga mahal mo sa buhay, sa friends mo, sa family mo na they are important. Mabibigyan mo sila ng regalo kahit hindi mahal pero very useful para sa kanila.”