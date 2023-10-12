LIST: Catch up with your best bud this month with these super buy 1 get 1 deals

To make your get-togethers even more enjoyable, we've rounded up some Super Buy 1 Get 1 deals and promos on SM Deals this October that will surely make both your hearts and wallets happy!

MANILA, Philippines — As the Ber months roll in, it's time to get into the holiday spirit and prep for the festivities. But before the chaos of November and December takes over, why not take a moment to relax and enjoy quality time with your best friend?

Shakey’s offers Buy 1 Get 1 on their 9” Regular Classic Thin Crust Pizza for only P349, available for all classic flavors such as Classic Beef 'n' Onion, Classic Cheese, Garlic 'n' Cheese, Hawaiian Delight, Pepperoni and Truffle Four Cheese.

Plus, the crowd-favorite Mojos and Dip are also at a buy 1 get 1 promo only P199. It's a great excuse to have a pizza night with the squad complete with your favorite mojos and plenty of laughter.

With this B1G1 offer on Meatless Falafel Full Banh Mi for only P249, you can enjoy a tasty and hearty sandwich at Banh Mi Kitchen that’s perfect for a quick catch-up with your best bud.

Craving some pasta goodness? Peri-Peri has you covered with their Buy 1, Get 1 Carbonara Solo Pasta for only P299.

Indulge in creamy perfection and savor the rich flavors, all while sharing a delightful meal with your best friend.

For only P249 from October 16-22, you and your best friend can head to SM Supermalls and have a leisurely chat over some tasty yogurt drink.

Whether you're a fan of classic favorites or want to explore something new, this deal will surely quench your thirst and delight your taste buds.

From October 18 to 31, receive a Free McDonald’s Hot Fudge Sundae with every Happy Meal purchase and make your BFF bonding more nostalgic.

Enhance your Gringo dining experience with a delightful side dish! When you spend a minimum of P1,000 on food and beverages, you’ll savor the crunch and flavor of a complimentary Regular Gringos Nachos. It’s the ultimate addition to your meal!

Indulge in a delightful Free Choco Crepe when you order BonChon's beloved Crispy Fish Rice Meals starting at P245. It's the perfect, sweet bonus to cap off your dining experience.

Friendships forged through a shared love for fashion? Take your friendship and style to the next level with exclusive sunglasses brands at Executive Optical.

Amp up your fab factor by visiting EO every Monday to Thursday throughout October for this B1G1 offer!

How about a day filled with thrills, fun, and a touch of competitive spirit? Purchase 40 Tokens and get an extra 20 for free at Quantum, Club Synergy, and Q Prize Zone.

Dive into the excitement of shooting hoops, playing arcade games and even redeeming fantastic prizes!

K-pop besties? Fangirl and fanboy together and get your hands on a free poster when you pick up “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS (US Edition)” at National Book Store.

It's a must-have addition to your BTS collection and a testament to your love for the Bangtan Boys!

Swipe now and celebrate 65 years of SM!

This October, SM is celebrating its 65th year. As part of its festivities SM Deals is treating everyone with Super Buy 1 Get 1 Deals from 87 tenants across SM Supermalls.

Simply download the SM Malls Online app and register an account to discover deals near you. Visit the nearest SM malls and SWIPE TO REDEEM coupons and enjoy these #AweSM buy 1 get 1 deals.

Ready to make October unforgettable with your best friend? Don't miss out on these super-sized promos and exciting offers from SM Deals and start enjoying quality time and savings today!

For updates on SM 65th Anniversary celebration and sales, don’t forget to check out SM Deals on the daily or download the SM Malls Online app.

*Terms and conditions apply.

