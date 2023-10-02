Experience super-sized fun at SM’s 65th anniversary this October

The Super Blue Illumination is a captivating display of dazzling lights that signify SM’s enduring legacy and commitment to bringing fun, awesome and memorable malling experiences for over six decades.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s October and it only means one thing at SM Super-Month!

Suit up for some super-sized deals, treats and fun as SM celebrates its 65th anniversary. Check out the month-long festivities filled with spectacular activities, immersive attractions and unforgettable experiences that will leave you thrilled and excited.

SM lights up the sky with Super Blue Illumination

Signaling the start of SM’s 65th celebration, key malls and iconic landmarks will bathe in a brilliant shade of blue starting October 1. A sight to behold and an event to watch out for, the Super Blue Illumination is a captivating display of dazzling lights that signify SM’s enduring legacy and commitment to bringing fun, awesome and memorable malling experiences for over six decades.

SM Seaside City Cebu

It’s a shopper’s paradise with Super Buy 1 Get 1 Deals

October isn’t complete without a month-long parade of super-sized deals and promos at SM Deals! Expect Buy 1 Get 1 Deals from your favorite dining, shopping and entertainment brands, extravagant discounts, exclusive bundles and exciting freebies you can swipe to redeem in-store when you download and register on the SM Malls online app.

With a diverse range of brands and product offerings at SM, surely there's something for everyone in everyone’s shopping paradise.

Indulge yourself with Super Treats

Fun and frenzied October awaits as SM unleashes its Super Treats! On October 15, indulge the movie buff in you as SM Cinema offers a P65 movie ticket deal and a P65 caramel popcorn combo. It’s truly a match made in cinema heaven!

From October 1 to 30, knock down pins all you want as SM Game Park and SM Bowling offer P65 off on unlimited bowling for one hour. For the skating aficionados, SM Skating will also be slashing off P65 on the all-day pass.

And for the thrill seekers, you are in for a super treat! Have a whole day of wonder and excitement with a P65 entrance fee at Skyranch Tagaytay for all Mondays of October until 12 noon.

Create core memories at the Super Play Spots

Gather your squad and have fun at the Super Play Spots. With well-lit, Instagrammable areas, you'll have the perfect backdrop for your Super Month memories. These Super Play Spots promise hours of entertainment whether you’re a social media maven or simply looking for a fun day out.

Check out the Super Play Spots at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM City North Edsa, SM Aura, SM Southmall, SM City Dasmariñas, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Cagayan Downtown Premier, SM Lanang, SM City Clark, SM City Marikina and SM City Iloilo.

Drive away in style at the Super Raffle Giveaway with VISA

From October 1 to November 30, 11 lucky shoppers can get a chance to drive away in style at SM’s Super Raffle Giveaway with VISA. All you need to do is to shop for a minimum single receipt purchase of P2,000 via tap to pay using your VISA card at participating SM Retail Stores in 75 SM Malls nationwide.

Get a chance to win one of the six brand-new Hyundai Stargazers and one of the five brand-new Hyundai Cretas. These brand-new Hyundai cars will really make your daily commute a super experience so shop till you drop and maybe drive away with a new set of wheels!

SM’s Super Month promises to be a 65th-anniversary celebration like no other. Don’t miss out on the super-sized deals, indulgent treats and the chance to win big. Mark your calendars and get ready for a super malling experience at your favorite SM mall.

To stay updated for everything SUPER this October, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.