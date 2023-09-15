Did you miss Edmark Live Mall's 9.9 Sale? Another 'sweldo sale' is happening from Sept. 15-17!

The enthusiasm of Edmark Live Mall's demo crew resonates to the audience.

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s dynamic digital age, Edmark Live Mall isn’t just another online store; it’s where modern technology embraces the warmth of the Filipino spirit.

The platform transcends typical online shopping. It’s a heartfelt mission, firmly grounded on pillars of abundance, gratitude, love and compassion.

The captivating enthusiasm of the demo crew at Edmark Live Mall can’t merely be observed—it resonates. These dedicated individuals do more than just showcase products. They breathe life into every marble cookware set, every 10-in-1 pressure cooker, and innovative gadgets like the Edmark Steam Brush. In their hands, the distance between dreams and tangible reality narrows.

When Sam Low Ban Chai envisioned the new frontier of e-commerce, it wasn’t about transactions; it was about crafting unforgettable experiences. Alongside Yap Thiam Boon’s innovative outlook, they’ve elevated online shopping into a journey of emotional connection and discovery.

Boon captures this sentiment perfectly, saying, “Laging goal namin ni Sam na magdala ng best products from around the world, pero in a way na affordable para sa lahat. Kasi every Pinoy deserves quality, di ba?”

Behind the scenes, the dedication isn’t any less palpable. Lucia Gracila, assistant operations manager, joined Edmark Live Mall at its very inception. Her journey from an e-commerce novice to an indispensable part of the operations showcases the transformative essence of the company.

Edmark Live Mall's Yap Thiam Boon and Lucia Gracila

“Starting with zero knowledge, Edmark Live Mall gave me a chance to grow and contribute. It’s more than a job; it’s about being part of a bigger mission,” she reflects.

As the Ber-months roll in, the excitement doesn’t wane. With the upcoming “Septembest Sweldo Sale” from September 15 to 17, there’s another chance to indulge in unbeatable deals.

For those eager to engage, the kitchenware product offers and significant discounts will light up their Facebook livestreams. Meanwhile, the sought-after Edmark Steam Brush and Smart Drum will star their TikTok livestreams.

At its core, Edmark Live Mall isn’t just about commerce. It’s a living testament to growth, connection and the enduring Filipino spirit. With each sale, they’re not just offering products—they’re sharing a vision of a brighter, more connected future.

Dive into the vibrant world of Edmark Live Mall through their official website or step into their space at Edmark Bldg. 355 P. Tuazon Boulevard corner 21st Avenue, Cubao, Quezon City.

Join Edmark Live Mall

Edmark Live Mall's Customer Service Team

If you’re someone who's passionate about the digital space, here's your chance to be part of this heart-led revolution. The Edmark Group of Companies is expanding its team and looking for dynamic individuals to fill roles in marketing, product demonstration and social media management.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Send over your resume to [email protected] and embark on a journey of innovation and growth with a team that values abundance, gratitude, love and compassion.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Edmark Live Mall. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.