^

Shopping Guide

SHEIN, Forever 21 parent company sign partnership

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 4:31pm
SHEIN, Forever 21 parent company sign partnership
SHEIN's pop-up shop in Glorietta 2, Makati City on the first weekend of April 2023.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Fast fashion retailer SHEIN has signed a "strategic partnership" with the parent company of Forever21. 

In a statement released today, August 25, SHEIN and SPARC Group announced their tie-up that will see the expansion of Forever21's distribution. According to the release, SHEIN's global e-commerce platform currently serves 150 million online users. Apart from this, the  partnership also tests SHEIN's "customer-focused experiences in  Forever 21 locations across the U.S including shop-in-shops."

With this agreement, SHEIN has approximately one-third interest in SPARC  Group, a joint venture that includes Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, and SPARC Group becomes a minority shareholder in SHEIN. 

“We are excited for the partnership with SHEIN as it reflects our shared vision of providing  customers with unparalleled access to fashion at affordable prices,” said Marc Miller, chief executive officer  of SPARC Group. “By working together, we will provide even more innovative and  trendsetting products to fashion enthusiasts around the world." 

"SHEIN is thrilled to have SPARC Group as a partner and minority shareholder and we look forward to finding new ways to delight our customers through the potential of this  partnership,” said Donald Tang, SHEIN’s executive chairman. 

RELATED: ‘Untrue’: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low

vuukle comment

FAST FASHION

FOREVER21
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines' biggest Levi&rsquo;s&nbsp;store opens, marks SM Retail's Asia expansion&nbsp;
July 25, 2023 - 11:38am

Philippines' biggest Levi’s store opens, marks SM Retail's Asia expansion 

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 25, 2023 - 11:38am
Heritage brand Levi’s expands its Asia footprint with its one of its largest stores in the Philippines, located...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
'BYOB': Back-to-school, school break adventure must-haves
July 21, 2023 - 3:51pm

'BYOB': Back-to-school, school break adventure must-haves

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 21, 2023 - 3:51pm
Whether you're preparing for the next school year or eyeing for essentials for a last-minute school break road trip, check...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Rustan's introduces sustainability as new department store category
July 18, 2023 - 9:53am

Rustan's introduces sustainability as new department store category

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 18, 2023 - 9:53am
According to Filipino department store chain Rustan's, more than a dazzling buzzword attached for the mere sake of, people...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
LIST: Eco-friendly finds for a green lifestyle
July 16, 2023 - 2:17pm

LIST: Eco-friendly finds for a green lifestyle

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 16, 2023 - 2:17pm
Here are some eco-friendly items you may check out and replace in your home or closet. 
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Moving toys safely: Siblings find success in collectible figurine business&nbsp;
July 15, 2023 - 3:47pm

Moving toys safely: Siblings find success in collectible figurine business 

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 15, 2023 - 3:47pm
Maiquez's eponymous toy brand, known among collectors as Quiccs, has since built a cult following in the urban vinyl...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
7.7 heaven: Must-not-miss July 7 shopping deals
July 6, 2023 - 11:41am

7.7 heaven: Must-not-miss July 7 shopping deals

By C. Mendez Legaspi | July 6, 2023 - 11:41am
A sweltering Monday afternoon, said to be the hottest recorded so far this year, was the perfect day to be aware of the importance...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with