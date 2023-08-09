In photos: Bahay Kubo bag among unique finds at MaArte Fair 2023

Bahay Kubo bag (left), flowers with artistic boxes (top, right) and furniture by designer Jed Yabut were among the thousands of Filipino crafts spotted at the recent MaArte Fair 2023

MANILA, Philippines — MaArte Fair, the much-awaited fundraising event by non-profit Museum Foundation of the Philippines Inc. (MFPI), concluded its August 4 to 6 run in The Peninsula Manila with over 100 artists and artisans as exhibitors, the most extensive in the show’s history.

“We are so blessed to receive such a huge support from local artists and artisans,” shared Manny Jacinto, Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc.’s President. “Over the years, MaArte Fair has made a name for itself as a destination where collectors, connoisseurs, and fans of local culture can get their hands on rare and beautiful pieces of jewelry, apparel, accessories, and scents. Thankful as we are for this, we want everyone to know that MaArte Fair has so much more to offer. From exquisite delicacies to pottery, leather and — very skillfully made—furniture, this year’s three-day event (gave) attendees a better idea of just how big and great the local artist and artisan community is, and how their love for their craft translates to the quality of their work.”

With the theme “In Full Bloom,” MaArte Fair 2023 occupied The Peninsula Manila’s Rigodon Ballroom, 5th and 7th floors. Those who accompanied their friends and family to the event relaxed and had drinks at The Mantuary, located at the iconic hotel’s Balagtas Function Room. The courtyard also hosted a mini exhibition of plants and flowers as well as Philippine-made motorcycles.

Some of the exhibitors this year included:

luxury handmade accessories brand by mother-daughter trio Becky, Amina and Rosanna Aranaz, Aranáz;

proudly Filipino specialty clothing company, Filip + Inna, known for creating breathtakingly beautiful pieces using ancient techniques of weaving, embroidery, and beadwork from different indigenous groups of the Philippines;

Visayas-based fashion and home décor curator, Disenyo Del Sur, a Cebu-based company that was founded out of the desire to connect, collaborate, co-create and communicate a sense of community among women in the South. The accessories and clothing they create are intended to help modern women integrate local arts craftsmanship into everyday life;

Life Goods Shepard, a Cebu-based, family-run, life goods company dedicated to providing personal care and home care products that are made from 90% locally and sustainably sourced ingredients;

Godel, a brand of chocolate whose main goal is to uplift the local chocolate industry. They do this by introducing modern solutions to every aspect of the supply chain–from farming to production, packaging, etc.;

F.A.B. (Fashion+Art+Business) Creatives that help provide their young artists a venue to showcase their beautiful designs.

PiDo’s Garden Designs, known for growing a wide range of rare plant varieties like Monsteras, Philodendrons, and various types of Fortune Plants. Each one is groomed into showpieces that would surely provide any garden an instant facelift.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo In time for Buwan ng Wika, many Filipiniana clothes and accessories were spotted at the recent MaArte Fair 2023

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Indigenous weaves such as pinya and silk cocoon (left) and those by Filipino tribes (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Two-way Terno blouse

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Filipino-themed Christmas and home decors

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Photo release Filipino food, personal and home care products and other concoctions

Meanwhile, this year’s MaArTea Talks was again held in Salon de Ning like last year.

Through funds raised from MaArte Fair, the Museum Foundation has helped provide study grants to deserving individuals, fund shows and workshops that promote the Philippines’ native art and culture, and support projects of the National Museum and museums across the country.

Most notably, the organization funded the restoration of Juan Luna’s world famous painting “La Bulaqueña,” as well as major renovations done at the National Museum of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Natural History.

