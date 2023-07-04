A bet on coco sugar: Company behind Pinoy drinks Kaffea, Chocolea expands reach to U.S.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino beverage company, Starkaffea Corp., took a major step toward global expansion with the launch of its drinks, Kaffea and Chocolea, in the United States.

Starkaffea Corp. has built a reputation as a small-scale enterprise that offers signature coffee and chocolate drinks from the Philippines. San Francisco Bay Area-based distributor Kaffea Gold USA will offer access to these healthier beverages.

Customers can order online through Shopify.com or via email, but Kaffea and Chocolea will also be available at selected locations including Patio Filipino, Auntie Em's Pastries, and Lingnam Restaurant, all partners of Kaffea Gold USA.

The move to enter the U.S. market comes in response to the growing demand from Filipino communities who are increasingly conscious of their health and wellness.

Moreover, Starkaffea noted a rising interest in coconut sugar, which is used as a key ingredient in their drinks. Coconut sugar production employs a natural heat evaporation process, resulting in sugar granules with a low glycemic index of only 35, making it a better option for regulating blood glucose levels. Coconut sugar is also rich in calcium and potassium.

Starkaffea sources its main ingredients, including coconut sugar, cocoa, and coffee beans, from Mindanao, ensuring a high-quality blend for Kaffea and Chocolea.

Kaffea, the flagship coffee drink, features a unique combination of regulated coffee content, non-dairy creamer, agaricus mushroom, collagen, COQ10, gano derma, grape seed extract, glutathione, and L-carnitine.

Chocolea fortified chocolate drink, meanwhile, is enriched with Vitamins A, C, E, calcium, iron with iodized salt, non-dairy creamer, and cocoa powder, providing a range of indulgent and beneficial options for consumers.

Starkaffea as a company collaborates with local farmers and embraces sustainable practices while providing delectable and health-conscious beverages to its valued customers.

In addition to its U.S. expansion, Starkaffea Corp. also announced it has expanded its area under the Fiesta Corner project with Duty Free Philippines Corp. The move involves a variety of pastries infused with Kaffea and Chocolea, catering to international travelers, overseas Filipino workers, balikbayans and their families shopping at Fiestamall.

"We are excited to have Starkaffea showcasing its premium coffee and chocolate drinks at Fiestamall," said Vicente Angala, COO of Duty Free Philippines.

The partnership between Starkaffea and Duty Free Philippines aims to elevate the shopping experience for international travelers while supporting local businesses.

Angala added that the products align with their company's alignment with the Department of Trade and Industry's "Go Lokal" campaign.