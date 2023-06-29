PAL launches new Duty Free perks; UnionBank, Visa, Go Rewards team-up for more shopping rewards

MANILA, Philippines — Attention, Philippine Airlines (PAL) arriving international passengers! Save your boarding pass and score great deals at select Duty Free shops.

PAL has partnered with Duty Free Philippines (DFPC) to make an exciting new promo available for PAL arriving international passengers. It is called “Fly, Shop, Save” and is ongoing until December 31, 2023, in Duty Free shops inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals and other outlets in Metro Manila.

By presenting their PAL boarding pass, passengers can unlock a world of savings from a wide range of products available at these designated shops — 5% discount in Duty Free outlets located inside NAIA Terminal 1, and an even bigger discount of 10% in outlets located at Fiesta Mall (Ninoy Aquino Ave., Parañaque City) and at the main outlet at Luxxe Building (Pacific Drive, Pasay City) within the first 48 hours upon arrival in Manila.

What’s more: As a special treat to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), PAL is extending these discounts for up to 15 days from the date of their arrival in the country. An even longer period is extended to Senior citizens, who have a whole year to revel in these discounts and make the most of their travels.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to provide an exceptional journey for our passengers. We want our passengers to enjoy exclusive discounts at Duty Free and make their time in the Philippines truly memorable," said Capt. Stanley Ng, PAL’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Vicente Angala, DFPC's Chief Operating Officer, echoes the excitement, adding, "Through this strategic partnership, we're not only offering incredible benefits to international travelers but also strengthening both our companies and contributing to the growth of the country's vibrant tourism industry."

To ensure a seamless redemption process, PAL passengers must present their boarding pass upon registration at Fiesta Mall, Luxe Duty-Free stores, or during payment at the NAIA arrival stores.

PAL passengers can get discounts on confectionery, chocolates, fashion items, perfumes, cosmetics, Lacoste items, and fine jewelry in all Duty Free stores. Liquor and wine discounts are available at the Fiesta Mall and Luxe branches only.

UnionBank Go Rewards Visa Credit Card officially launched

Go Rewards and UnionBank partner to give Filipino shoppers the only credit card they’ll ever need at Robinsons establishments. The two brands recently launched the UnionBank Go Rewards Visa Credit Card, an all-in-one credit card and loyalty rewards card on June 27, 2023 at the Robinsons Magnolia G/F Atrium. The new card not only boosts a shopper’s purchasing power, but it also makes the shopping experience more rewarding by offering a wealth of additional benefits that only the UnionBank Go Rewards Visa Credit Card can provide.

Get ready to simplify your wallet with this all-in-one credit and rewards card that offers seamless shopping and accelerated rewards. Earn more with every purchase as you effortlessly accumulate 1 point for every 200 pesos spent, multiplying the earning of your Go Rewards points. For our esteemed Go Rewards Platinum cardholders, enjoy even faster reward accumulation at an incredible rate of 1 point for every 100 pesos spent. Plus, rest easy knowing that your valuable points will never expire as long as your Go Rewards account remains active.

These points can be used to redeem exciting freebies, such as flight tickets and other exclusive promos and offers from Go Rewards partners. They can also be used to pay for purchases at Robinsons Retail stores, with each point equivalent to one peso. And for a minimum spend, Go Rewards Gold and Platinum card holders can get a welcome gift of 3,000 and 5,000 points, respectively.

Go Rewards Gold and Platinum credit card holders will also get an automatic upgrade to Go Rewards Black membership status. This not only entitles them to an exclusive Black Member lane in Shopwise and The Marketplace for a smoother shopping experience, but also free parking at select Shopwise and The Marketplace branches.

“The bar for exceptional customer experience has been raised more than ever before, and businesses must stay innovative and go beyond expectations to stay competitive.” said Go Rewards CEO Cindy Deng. “Through this powerful collaboration with UnionBank, we have developed a unique all-in-one credit card and loyalty program that enhances and elevates your shopping experience.”

In addition to earning rewards points, UnionBank Go Rewards Visa Credit Card holders also get priority access to sales at Robinsons Retail brands such as Toys R’ Us, True Value, No Brand, and Pet Lovers Centre.

To apply for the UnionBank Go Rewards Visa Credit Card, all you have to do is click “Apply Now” at this link for the Go Rewards Gold card, and at this link for the Go Rewards Platinum card.

Once you get your Go Rewards Credit Card, you can instantly earn points wherever you shop and multiply the earn rate by shopping at any of more than 2,000 Robinsons and Robinsons Retail stores, such as Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances, South Star Drug, and many more nationwide.

The Go Rewards Gold and Platinum Visa Credit Cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, allowing you to earn rewards points wherever you choose to go shopping. Points are credited automatically to your Go Rewards account every month based on your billing cycle, with no caps on the amount of points you can earn.

“We are grateful for Unionbank’s shared commitment to delivering exceptional value and unparalleled benefits to consumers.” Lisa Gokongwei Cheng, Chairman of Data Analytics Ventures, Inc. shared. “We’re also excited on behalf of all our shoppers, who will no doubt be enjoying the rewards from their loyalty.”

