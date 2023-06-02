It's raining deals: Belle Marianoâ€™s sweet styles, rainy season essentials

It's raining deals: Belle Mariano’s sweet styles, rainy season essentials

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA declared today that it's now officially the start of rainy season in the Philippines!

Check out these all-weather fashion must-haves offering limited-edition deals for the smart shopper:

SHEIN 6.6 Mid-Year Sale

Unleash your inner Belle Mariano with this season’s fresh and vibrant styles, and add eye catching pops of colour to your life with the SHEIN 6.6 Mid-Year Sale.

From May 26 to June 6, choose from a wide array of items available on the SHEIN and enjoy up to 90% off your shopping spree. From apparel to accessories to home and living, the SHEIN 6.6 Mid-Year Sale has something for everybody, and even comes with a free shipping promo.

With SHEIN’s affordable pieces, you can refresh your closet on a budget or simply add new accessories to update your wardrobe faves. Go for classic pieces, or mix and match your latest finds with your go-to look for less. With all the great deals that are available on the SHEIN 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, you can look preppy in pastel or chic in corporate neutrals. Glow-up and show up at school or at the office with affordable pieces that can be found on the SHEIN’s shopping site that is easy to browse and is 100% secure.

The SHEIN 6.6 Mid-Year sale showcases an array of items for women, men, plus size, kids, and home to suit all lifestyles. Find your best fashion match on the SHEIN app, which is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store. Stay updated on the latest SHEIN promos through the official website ph.shein.com or on the SHEIN Philippines Facebook and Instagram accounts.

For more information on the 6.6 midyear sale, check the hashtags #SHEIN66sale and #SHEINmidyear.

Life is plastic, it's fantastic!

Melissa’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion footwear collection is all about going stylish and adding a pop of color to everyday looks. It consists mainly of four designs: Groovy Wedge, Patty, Posh and Royal.

Groovy Wedge is a modern, versatile closed shoe wedge with a sophisticated design that combines style and comfort. Made from Melflex, it has a high platform that ensures greater stability while walking, in addition to a soft sole that provides extra comfort to the feet.

Patty is a stylish, comfortable mule with a mid-block base, and ideal for complementing work or leisure looks. Its minimalist design features a long topline and a colored lining at the bottom, giving the shoe a sophisticated touch. Made from high-quality Melflex material, this pair of shoes is resilient and easy to clean.

Posh

Posh, a lightweight platform heel created with flexible EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) material, is inspired by the well-loved chunky heels from the ‘90s until early 2000s, which gives off a trendy retro vibe to an outfit.

Royal follows the look of a classic loafer which has earned its place in many wardrobes, while the shape is inspired by the brand’s classic styles. The shoe is easy to match for its modern design and attractive colors.

Established in 1979, Melissa creatives innovative fashion footwear inspired by fashion and art. Its shoes are available in Melissa stores and partner stores nationwide, as well as online at www.melissaphilippines.com.

Royal

Up to 70% off over 3000 quality pieces

Love, Bonito is launching its annual Mid-Year Sale. From beach-to-brunch fits in the brand’s best selling Casual Wear and Staples, to office-appropriate workwear and occasion-ready wedding and party styles, it is time to mark your calendars and shop these quality and functional pieces.

Until June 12, LBCommunity+ members can look forward to enjoying the following deals online: 20% off a minimum spend off USD110 in a single receipt; 15% off a minimum spend off USD90 in a single receipt; 10% off a minimum spend off USD50 in a single receipt. Sales end on June 12. Signing up as an LBCommunity+ member is for free - simply log onto www.lovebonito.com/intl to create an account.

