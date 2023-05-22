^

‘Fast and Furious’ cars now available as Lego 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 9:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — In time for the theatrical release of iconic action flick “Fast X,” Lego Group recently collaborated with the Universal Group to launch new “Fast and Furious” Lego sets.

The collaboration features “Fast and Furious” Lego cars inspired by vehicles from the movie franchise. The partnership is also marked with themed activations, including free same-day delivery on the Lazada e-commerce platform and exclusive starter kits. 

The “Fast and Furious” franchise has been a global sensation for more than two decades. The franchise has evolved from street racing to heists and espionage, all while maintaining the central themes of fast cars, thrilling action and family. With “Fast X,” fans can expect all these elements and more, in the beginning of the franchise’s epic final chapters. 

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, who is best-known for his impressive action filmmaking, from “The Transporter” to “The Incredible Hulk,” “Fast X” stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film also features a stellar new cast, including Jason Momoa, Oscar winner Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno.

