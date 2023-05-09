^

Shopping Guide

Filipino consumers prioritize hygiene products, ready-to-eat food on payday — study

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 6:55pm
Filipino consumers prioritize hygiene products, ready-to-eat food on payday â€” study
Working hard all month, Filipino consumers spend their hard-earned money on personal hygiene products and ready-to-eat food
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever thought, even once, what it is like to be a sari-sari store owner?

How does she discern what products to procure to stock up on in the store, especially during payday? How does she predict what her regular buyers would be looking for when they come home from work on payday?

Well, she is able to tell because there is a pattern formed by consumers when they buy from a sari-sari store — and if a sari-sari store owner is very observant, she would be able to figure out this pattern according to consumer purchase depending on days of the month.

To establish this pattern, Packworks, a start-up company providing business-to-business (B2B) platform for sari-sari store owners, in collaboration with Fourth Wall, a socio-cultural research firm, recently worked together to obtain data relevant to consumer buying habits in sari-sari stores. They have just released such data gathered, which reveals that ordinary Filipinos prioritize personal hygiene and food in their market basket in times of impending shortage of resources or “petsa de peligro,” as well as during payday. The data, based on Sari IQ, Packworks’ data analytics platform, compares the demand for sari-sari store products on the 15th and 29th days of each month against the daily average for the year 2022.

Examining data from 24 periods (i.e., every 14th and 29th of all 12 months of the year) in 2022, purchase of personal hygiene products, such as shampoo, body soap, and alcohol, increased most frequently, growing at 11 periods in a year. Ready-to-eat food, such as canned meat, powdered coffee, soy sauce, and soda mirrored the growth in sales of personal hygiene products, rising within the same periods.

On payday, most Filipinos prioritize what they need most

Based on the gathered data from Sari IQ, the Top 5 categories during the petsa de peligro are shampoo (11%), detergent (8%), body soap (8%), canned meat (7%), and alcohol (7%). The trend is consistent on payday, with personal hygiene and ready-to-eat food products experiencing a rise in demand. The Top 5 categories during payday are detergent (9%), canned fish and seafood (7%), sanitary pad (7%), canned meat (6%), and baby powder (6%).

John Brylle L. Bae, research director of Fourth Wall, notes that the tendency to equally prioritize hygiene products and essential goods is deeply rooted in the Filipino psyche and culture, which associates cleanliness with honor or “hiya,” while untidiness is considered a manifestation of disrepute or “walang hiya.” So most Filipinos keep themselves clean because it is seen as an act of preserving their and their respective families’ honor. Since “hiya” is deeply rooted in the Filipino psyche, it is of foremost consideration, to the point that it equals in importance to essentials such as food.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest findings from Sari IQ that highlight the importance of personal hygiene and ready-to-eat food items in the Filipino market basket, particularly during times of scarcity and on payday,” said Andres Montiel, chief data officer of Packworks.

RELATED: Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

SAVINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips
3 days ago

Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Matteo Guidicelli likes shopping at a certain time of the day, and revealed the items that he usually puts in his cart.&...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Old habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping &mdash; study
7 days ago

Old habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping — study

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
This is the age of online shopping, as reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people had no choice but rely on online...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Drop that &lsquo;mura lang&rsquo; mentality: Heart Evangelista says don&rsquo;t buy something just because you can afford it
April 11, 2023 - 11:53am

Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 11, 2023 - 11:53am
“Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”
Shopping Guide
fbtw
&lsquo;Untrue&rsquo;: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low
Exclusive
April 5, 2023 - 11:42am

‘Untrue’: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 5, 2023 - 11:42am
If not through supposed sweatshops, how is SHEIN able to keep its costs down amid global inflation?
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero
Exclusive
March 29, 2023 - 4:10pm

Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | March 29, 2023 - 4:10pm
“No, definitely,” the actress and artist dispelled rumors that she and Chiz broke up because he can no longer...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'
March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm

#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'

By May Dedicatoria | March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm
This month and beyond, add a few more minutes to your me-time and explore a new passion or hobby. Liberate and love yourself...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with