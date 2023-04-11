Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

MANILA, Philippines — “Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”

This was how Heart Evangelista equated shopping to self-love at a recent media conference that renewed her ties with e-commerce site Zalora.

Truly, how can shopping feel good if you feel guilty for spending, right? Here are some shopping pieces of advice from the Kapuso star:

Don’t get bitten by the ‘sale’ bug

Heart advised not to buy something just because it’s on sale, it’s inexpensive or you can afford it.

“Add items first on your wish list because you want to contemplate on not what you don’t want but you’re spending because reality bites, ‘yung mga inaakala mong mura lang but it all adds up,” she said.

Go for classics

“When I shop, it’s not necessarily what’s expensive. It really is if I can use it over and over, so that’s really something that I think about,” she enthused.

“I always go for the classic so I always go for Mango, COS. I’m always there.”

Know your body type

“Let’s really just adapt to changes. It’s really so convenient,” Heart urged people to go online shopping.

“Filipinos love to touch the product, they like to smell, but then now it’s changing and they’re (e-commerce sites) making it easier for us.”

But shopping online could be tricky since you can’t try on the garments, which is why Heart encouraged everyone to know one’s body type. If you know your body type, you can also save time fitting clothes even in brick-and-mortar stores.

“When you know your body type, you know your insecurities, you know what you’re comfortable showing, you kind of know which brands you’re gonna stick with so you automatically know. You don’t want to spend on certain merchandise or products that you want to experiment on. You want something that’s sure, so that’s also something you should think about before purchasing anything,” she expounded.

“Again, we work so hard for what we have and if you think that something is really what you want to have and you will use it a lot and probably you’ll feel good at the end of the day.”

