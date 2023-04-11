^

Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 11:53am
Drop that 'mura lang' mentality: Heart Evangelista says don't buy something just because you can afford it
Heart Evangelista (right) chats with event host Janeena Chan at the recent Zalora presscon.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — “Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”

This was how Heart Evangelista equated shopping to self-love at a recent media conference that renewed her ties with e-commerce site Zalora.

Truly, how can shopping feel good if you feel guilty for spending, right? Here are some shopping pieces of advice from the Kapuso star:

Don’t get bitten by the ‘sale’ bug

Heart advised not to buy something just because it’s on sale, it’s inexpensive or you can afford it.

“Add items first on your wish list because you want to contemplate on not what you don’t want but you’re spending because reality bites, ‘yung mga inaakala mong mura lang but it all adds up,” she said.

Go for classics

“When I shop, it’s not necessarily what’s expensive. It really is if I can use it over and over, so that’s really something that I think about,” she enthused.

“I always go for the classic so I always go for Mango, COS. I’m always there.”

Know your body type

“Let’s really just adapt to changes. It’s really so convenient,” Heart urged people to go online shopping.

“Filipinos love to touch the product, they like to smell, but then now it’s changing and they’re (e-commerce sites) making it easier for us.”

But shopping online could be tricky since you can’t try on the garments, which is why Heart encouraged everyone to know one’s body type. If you know your body type, you can also save time fitting clothes even in brick-and-mortar stores.

“When you know your body type, you know your insecurities, you know what you’re comfortable showing, you kind of know which brands you’re gonna stick with so you automatically know. You don’t want to spend on certain merchandise or products that you want to experiment on. You want something that’s sure, so that’s also something you should think about before purchasing anything,” she expounded.

“Again, we work so hard for what we have and if you think that something is really what you want to have and you will use it a lot and probably you’ll feel good at the end of the day.”

RELATED: Heart Evangelista a ‘sucker for socks,’ says she only buys ‘art piece’ fashion

Drop that 'mura lang' mentality: Heart Evangelista says don't buy something just because you can afford it
1 hour ago

Drop that 'mura lang' mentality: Heart Evangelista says don't buy something just because you can afford it

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
“Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”
&lsquo;Untrue&rsquo;: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low
6 days ago

‘Untrue’: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
If not through supposed sweatshops, how is SHEIN able to keep its costs down amid global inflation?
#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'
March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm

#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'

By May Dedicatoria | March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm
This month and beyond, add a few more minutes to your me-time and explore a new passion or hobby. Liberate and love yourself...
Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora
March 17, 2023 - 6:16pm

Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | March 17, 2023 - 6:16pm
To celebrate its 11th birthday, lifestyle e-commerce site Zalora is offering up to 90% off and other deals for big brands...
Panagbenga Festival over? Time to shop for Baguio's famous pasalubongs
March 4, 2023 - 4:12pm

Panagbenga Festival over? Time to shop for Baguio's famous pasalubongs

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | March 4, 2023 - 4:12pm
It may be time for you to start shopping for Baguio’s famous pasalubongs now. Most of these pasalubongs can be found...
#PhilstarPicks: Beat the summer slump with these productivity boosters under P500.
March 3, 2023 - 6:33pm

#PhilstarPicks: Beat the summer slump with these productivity boosters under P500.

By Jap Tobias | March 3, 2023 - 6:33pm
There are things you can do—or perhaps, buy— to keep you on top of your deliverables during the summer season!...
