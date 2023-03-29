Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista denied rumors that she and husband Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero recently had a misunderstanding because of her supposed excessive shopping and spending.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com following her contract renewal as Zalora Philippines endorser, Heart stressed that shopping and overspending are not what caused her supposed time away from Chiz over the holidays.

“No, definitely,” the actress and artist dispelled rumors that she and Chiz broke up because he can no longer tolerate her lavish lifestyle.

“In fact, I think, being yourself is very, very important for people to understand you whether it’s with your friends, or your colleagues, you just have to be yourself, just be truthful and if they don’t understand you, it’s okay, as long as you understand yourself,” she added.

She assured her fans that she and Chiz have patched things up and are back on track.

“You know, marriage, I feel, is always going to be like a journey,” she enthused.

“So what’s important for me is that we’re very supportive toward each other and I think that’s what’s really important.”

When this writer teased Heart that the senators went crazy when she and Chiz started posting about each other again, Heart beamed and quipped, “Gan’un ba? Grabe sila!”

Although Heart has been posting on her social media pages videos of Chiz scolding her for her spending, she clarified that her spending was actually not an issue between them.

“I don’t think it was ever, really. Because I was always dependent on myself. So that’s why for me, I never stop working because if I want something, I get it on my own, sabi nga ni Miley Cyrus,” she explained, even citing Miley’s hit single “Flowers” which has lyrics that says, “I can buy myself flowers…”

Heart agreed that it was a misconception for people to think that her spending causes her troubles with her husband. But when asked if she really does spend so much, she admitted without batting an eyelash: “I do!”

“I spend a lot. That’s why I work hard,” she expounded.

She is not apologetic for spending her own money: “I don’t care what they say.”

She, however, made it clear that she does not spend her hard-earned penny on just about anything.

“It would have to be something that would have value, like in jewelry or the bags, you only get the best. If you have to upgrade into something else, then you know, may resale value. So you know, it’s a business for me whenever I invest on something,” she explained.

Now in their third year of collaboration, Heart views her partnership with Zalora as a perfect match since for her, it is “a company that shares my love for fashion.”

“And what I really appreciate about them is how they’re able to make such a wide variety of brands accessible not only to me, but to everyone else, too.” — Videos by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Anjilica Andaya

