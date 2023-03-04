Panagbenga Festival over? Time to shop for Baguio's famous pasalubongs

Fresh strawberries are always available at the Baguio City Public Market.

MANILA, Philippines — If you are one of the estimated 300,000 visitors who trooped to Baguio for the Panagbenga Festival last weekend, chances are that you will be on your way back down to Manila in the next few days.

Well, it may be time for you to start shopping for Baguio’s famous pasalubongs now. Most of these pasalubongs can be found at the Baguio City Public Market.

Strawberries

Fresh strawberries! Baskets upon baskets of fresh strawberries from the strawberry fields of La Trinidad, Benguet, are always available in the heart of Baguio City Public Market.

Since you will be buying them as pasalubong for family and friends back in Manila, it will involve travel. So ask the vendor to pack it properly for a long trip home. Don’t stack them one on top of the other so they don’t get bruised by the weight of the other strawberries.

Strawberry jam/preserve

One of the best is definitely Good Shepherd Strawberry Jam by the Good Shepherd Sisters. Stalls in the market sell them, but since Good Shepherd has a wide range of food products, some visitors make a scheduled stop at the Good Shepherd Store at the Mountain Maid Training Center to also get their hands on the other stuff.

There are also other brands of strawberry jam and strawberry preserve available in the market to fit different budgets.

Ube jam

Freshly cooked ube jam in a bottle. Good Shepherd is known for this delicacy made with purple yam (ube).

As with the strawberry jam, Good Shepherd ube jam is available at the Baguio City Market and the Mountain Maid Training Center. Other brands, which are lower priced, are also available in the market.

Peanut Brittle

Now, this one comes in small and big jars. Baguio’s peanut brittle has finely chopped peanuts and very thinly spread brittle, so that each bite is all crunch and flavor and nothing too tough or too sweet.

Sundot kulangot

It’s been a Baguio delicacy for decades!

It's bite-sized sweet kalamay packed in mini coconut half-shells that have been “taped” together with a red Japanese paper band. You will have to remove the red tape to open the half-shell and pick out the sweet treat with a finger. The motion involved is like picking your nose, thus its name sundot kulangot.

Fresh vegetables are a bargain in the City of Pines.

Fresh vegetables (and fruits)

Baguio is a good source of fresh vegetables and fruits from the farming towns of the region.

Premium vegetables and fruits such as carrots, broccoli, lemon, and sayote tops are bountiful at the Baguio City Public Market, and these are available at prices far lower than the prices in Manila. If you go to the back of the market, which they call the Hangar, the prices go even lower.

Raisin Bread

It has to be the original, which is from Baguio Country Club. If you have friends who are members of the golf club, you can request to buy as a member’s guest. If not, you can buy from the mall where Baguio Country Club has stalls.

Mountain coffee

Mountainous regions are ideal for growing Arabica coffee beans, and so they grow well in Benguet, Kalinga and Sagada.

Their blends are made available at the Baguio Public Market for true coffee enthusiasts. Coffee stalls in the market sells all kinds. You can buy coffee beans or have them ground packed professionally for that ultimate pasalubong from Baguio.

Find some sweet treats in Choco Flakes.

Choco flakes

Don’t leave Baguio without a jar or two of Choco Flakes. It’s actually just cornflakes coated with melted chocolate that are sold in small and big jars, but these crispy and chocolatey morsels have become a Baguio pasalubong staple.

Walis

Funny how it is with local tourists in Baguio, but they really make it a point to buy walis (broom) in Baguio before they head back to Manila, not only for their own use but as pasalubong, too.

Flowers

The very reason why Baguio celebrates the Panagbenga Festival every year, flowers thrive in Baguio.

Cut flowers of different kinds, including roses and mums, are sold at very affordable prices. You cannot have them any fresher and cheaper, so bring some home from the City of Pines.

Silver jewelry

If this is what you have in mind, then hit Session Road and look for the silver jewelry stores along the road.

You will find silver earrings, rings, necklaces with pendants, and bracelets that will catch your fancy.

RELATED: 14,000 tourists flock to Baguio City for Panagbenga Festival 2023