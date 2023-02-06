Live healthy and smile confidently with these oral care products at Watsons!

MANILA, Philippines — Chins up and get your beautiful smiles on! Establishing good oral hygiene is key to having a beautiful smile and raising confidence.

What else does good oral hygiene bring? It prevents you from having bad breath, suffering tooth decay, and keeps your teeth strong as you get older. It also goes beyond just giving you a great smile you can flash to everyone, helping you achieve overall physical and emotional well-being as it can impact your diet and physical appearance.

Health and wellness retailer Watsons is the Filipino family's partner in achieving joyful smiles.

From toothbrushes to toothpaste, mouthwashes and other oral care needs, Watsons has everything to keep your teeth and gums brighter and strong. Here are some oral care must-haves you can get from over 1,000 Watsons stores nationwide or online via the Watsons website or app.

Toothbrushes and toothpastes

When getting the right oral care products for everyday routine, it’s good that you choose a toothbrush that can also be gentle for your teeth and gums, like the Oral B Toothbrush 3D White Soft and Cleene Clio Toothbrush Dentabright Colors.

Their smooth bristles prevent plaque build-up on your teeth and won’t damage your gums, helping you avoid bad breath and have a lovely smile.

You can depend on the Sensodyne Deep Cleaning Toothpaste for sensitive gums, which thoroughly cleans sensitive teeth, freshens your breath and protects your teeth against cavities. Those who have sensitive gums don’t have to worry, as this provides sensitivity relief and longing sensitivity protection.

Want to have those pearly white teeth? You can trust Oral-B 3D White Luxe Diamond Strong for that. This offers the most advanced whitening technology that removes stains for whiter teeth and has a cool vivid flavor that gives you a fresh breath after brushing your teeth.

Reveal your healthiest and brightest smile yet with the Sparkle Triple White Toothpaste. This toothpaste keeps your teeth strong, clean and fresh.

Level up as you flash your healthy teeth and gums and radiate your confidence with the help of the Colgate Optic White O2 Teeth Whitening Kit. This whitening treatment is created with revolutionary technology and has a super-charged whitening action.

This kit contains a teeth-whitening pen and active oxygen whitening serum enhanced by the effective wavelength of the patented indigo LED light device. Worry no more as this gently whitens your teeth inside and out, giving you that gorgeous smile and healthy gums.

Mouthwashes

Complete your healthy oral care routine with these cool mouthwashes!

Prevent oral problems such as tooth decay and gum diseases with the Oracare Cool Mouthrinse. This contains stabilized chlorine dioxide with oxidizing action, which can easily kill harmful bacteria that help you give fresher breath.

Sore throat is also one of the oral care problems that most people often face, and gargling is an effective remedy for this. So when it comes to sore throat, Bactidol Oral Antiseptic can help you. This works in 30 seconds to kill up to 99% of sore throat-causing viruses so it won't worsen to cause flu, cough and cold.

Score your favorite oral hygiene products at Watsons so you're always confident when you smile. Remember to floss, brush and gargle after every meal!

