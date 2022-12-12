12.12 promos, hacks: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

MANILA, Philippines — After over two years of social distancing and limited gatherings, the holiday season is now on full swing along with many Christmas parties, and not to mention, holiday traffic jams!

Looking for unique, meaningful and affordable exchange gifts? Skip the long lines and heavy traffic with these gift ideas for every personality and monito-monita:

Something for every Zodiac sign

Shopee Philippines/Released At the newly launched Shopee Premium, you’ll find an exclusive curation of authentic, premium brands to help you find sparkling gifts for your loved ones.

"What's your sign?" Whether or not we believe in astrology, it's always fun to know the Zodiac signs of our loved ones because it gives us an idea of their personality and preferences. This becomes especially helpful when it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts. If you still find yourself stumped, just remember that the perfect present can be written in the stars. Shopee’s 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale has the widest assortment of golden gifts that will brighten the holidays of every Zodiac personality in your life.

The fiery Aries (March 21 - April 19) often has a lot of energy to burn, so give them something that complements their active lifestyle. This snazzy pair of boxing gloves will show your appreciation for their competitive spirit, while helping them jumpstart their 2023 fitness goals.

To find the perfect gift for the down-to-earth, indulgent Taurus (April 20 - May 20), simply play to their senses. Allow them to unwind after days of hard work with this scented candle. It comes in a beautiful golden tin, so your Taurean friend will definitely give you more points for choosing something aesthetically pleasing.

Playful, curious, and quick-witted, Gemini (May 21 - June 20) are the social butterflies of the Zodiac. These classy golden plates will add an elegant flair to their table and serve as another conversation piece for their dinner parties.

As a homebody, Cancer (June 21 - July 22) is all about cozy living and comfort food is one of their staples. Upgrade their kitchen set with something they wouldn't usually get for themselves, like this gold cake knife set so they can dig into their favorite pastries in style.

Confident Leo signs (July 23 - August 22) are often the life of the party and enjoy being the center of attention. Give them a golden glow for your next holiday gathering with this highlighter– they'll adore you for making them look and feel glamorous.

Show the meticulous Virgo (August 23 - September 22) how much you care about them with a new set of desk organizers. They'll appreciate your gesture to help add order to their lives, with a touch of gold to level it up.

The charming and friendly Libra (September 23 - October 22) loves to surround themselves with beautiful objects. Add a personal touch to your Christmas gift for them with a golden pendant necklace that has their initial.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) is a classy sign who appreciates presents that can help amplify their personal relationships. Give them this gold pitcher set that they can use to host their next intimate gathering with elegance.

As the Zodiac's resident travel bug, Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) loves to live life to the fullest. The new POCO M4 is the perfect gift to help them document their 2023 adventures as they explore new places and try new activities.

The ambitious, career-driven Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) is all about utilitarian function, so get them this Casio digital gold watch. The retro gold design perfectly emulates their no-nonsense personality while its alarm, calendar, and other features help them stay on-track with their career goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) is the intelligent, cool kid who usually likes all things unconventional and quirky. This gold and crystal bedside lamp adds a unique touch to their bedtime reading experience as they cozy up with their favorite book.

As the artistic dreamers of the Zodiac, Pisces (February 19 - March 20) always look for creative ways to live. These gold ice cube stones are perfect for quenching their thirst on a hot day without watering down their drink.

Check out more gifts from the exclusive curation of brand deals on Shopee Premium. At the newly launched Shopee Premium, you’ll find an exclusive curation of authentic, premium brands to help you find sparkling gifts for your loved ones. In line with this grand launch, global luxury skincare and beauty brand, Kiehl’s, launched its official store on Shopee to offer you limited edition skincare gift sets, and more amazing deals. Check out the best Kiehl’s holiday beauty gifts and more on Shopee Premium.

Go for gold this Christmas with awesome prizes at the 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale. Take home gold, a year’s worth of groceries, and more with Shopee’s Shop to Win Gold promo! Claim your Golden Ticket after every purchase until December 12 for a chance to win either a gold bar, a year’s worth of groceries from P&G Home Care, P&G Beauty, Pampers, Olay, Ariel, Head & Shoulders, & Frito-Lay, or subsidy for a year’s worth of electricity. Tune in to Shopee Live on December 13 to find out if you will be one of the 12 lucky winners to take home gold or a year-long supply of groceries or electricity.

Win gold and experience holiday shopping like no other this 12.12. Download the Shopee app from leading app stores and visit https://shopee.ph/m/12-12 for more details.

Something '90s

Casio Philippines/Released “Casio has developed the new G-Shock and Baby-G lines to cater to the young generation who live active lifestyles and those who do not compromise their style. They do not want to fade in the background: they want to express themselves and in doing so, they make great impressions. In other words, they stand out,” said Sena Kuroda, Sales Manager for Timepiece of Casio.

If you're a fan of street art and 1990s fashion, there's a newly opened store that caters to your needs. G-Shock recently unveiled its Youth Collection in its new store in Bonifacio High Street. The new store displays its Youth Collection that highlights individuality and self-expression that marries style and functionality.

Science-fiction fans can relate with the Time Distortion watches with their vibrant fluorescent colors reminding their wearers of psychedelic sci-fi fantasies.

The Ultimate Girl Fashionista of the 1990s will definitely take a look at the Baby G and X-Girl collaboration. Taking inspiration from the street fashion of 1994, this collection is inspired by music, culture, sports, and many other street scene elements.

X-girl is front and center in special design touches. The X-girl logo is printed on the band loop and also appears on the display when the light button is pressed. The brand’s well-known face logo designed by Mike Mills is also engraved on the case back. Graffiti and street vibe is underscored in the Street Spirit collection with its multicolored pieces that come with cool accents.

The Street Spirit Collection is available in store, while the Time Distortion Collection and the BABY-G x X-girl Collaboration model will hit stores in mid-December.

Something for him and her

Photo release From left: Spicebomb by Viktor&Rolf; Good Fortune by Viktor&Rolf

For those whose smile beams as they smell a fresh bouquet, the Flowerbomb by Viktor&Rolf will provide the same joy with its explosive floral and sweet scent. The top notes tingle with fresh and sweet accords of bergamot and green tea, while the middle note is floral and opulent with intensive, sweet, and pure Sambac jasmine, seductive Centifolia rose, freesia, and Cattleya orchid. Meanwhile, Spicebomb by Viktor&Rolf is the masculine equivalent of the classic Flowerbomb.

The Woody Spicy fragrance features two diametrically opposed fragrant accords: the fiery accord contains notes of chili, saffron, leather, tobacco, and vetiver while the explosive one includes bergamot, grapefruit, elemi, and pink pepper.

Give the gift of Zen with Good Fortune by Viktor&Rolf. Resonating with those who wishes to discover the essence of their being, the scent invites those wanting to embrace their inner modern mystic to follow their own path as it awakens with a bright and aromatic note, magnified by luxurious jasmine at its center and infused with creamy and captivating bourbon vanilla at its base.

These scents are all exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation. Available in leading online shopping sites and department stores nationwide. For instant updates, follow @RustanMarketingCorp on Facebook and Instagram.

Related: Armani strengthens Philippine presence, still very hands-on at 88 — Filipino exec

Something creative

Lego Philippines/Released To get families started, the group has put together the top 10 sets of the year across themes like Lego City, Technic, and Friends to build a child’s dream this Christmas.

With the holiday season around the corner, The Lego Group announced what kids desire the most this Christmas. In a survey conducted in partnership with global market research firm Dynata, it was found that of the 1,100 kids from the Asia-Pacific region surveyed, those between 3 to 12 years old most desire gifts that can harness their creativity and expression, while offering infinite ways to play.

Top of their wish list were toys that give them flexibility and freedom to play repeatedly in a myriad of ways (89%), while also allowing them to push the limits of their creativity (87%). The children also shared that they want toys that allow them to stretch their imagination. While screen-time has taken over both parents and kids’ lives, surprisingly, many kids still prefer physical toys over digital games, with close to 4 out of 5 kids surveyed choosing open-ended toys, as compared to just over half who chose digital games.

What is also of interest is that Lego sets were desired by both boys and girls as the gift which they most wanted for Christmas (70% for boys and 60% for girls). Conversely, other toys had a large disparity in the genders that chose them - 50% of boys versus 15% of girls chose toys like action figures, while 56% of girls versus 8% of boys chose toys like dolls.

To get families started, the group has put together the top 10 sets of the year across themes like Lego City, Technic, and Friends to build a child’s dream this Christmas. For those who love some action, they can choose to suit up and solve crimes with 60316 Lego City Police Station, a three-level set featuring a police dog training area as well as story-inspiring details such as a possible prison break with a rubbish truck by crooks; or help build the city with 60324 Mobile Crane that mimics the real life construction cranes on the road; or make tactical decisions with 42138 Technic Ford Mustang Shelby just like a race car driver using the augmented reality app and two pull-back motors to launch the vehicle.

For children who love adventures, they can make a splash with the 41720 Friends Waterpark that features the water cannon and spinning octopus; or spend a day role-playing as a princess in the 43024 Disney Princess Anna and Olaf’s Castle to enjoy hours of endless fun and storytelling opportunities. That’s not forgetting the vehicle-loving little ones who can develop fine motor skills with the 10959 Duplo Police Station.

Other crowd favorites include 71403 Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course, 71772 Ninjago The Crystal King, and the 11021 Classic 90 Years of Play. Families can also gather around and fill the room with holiday spirit with the 41711 Friends Emma’s Art School that features a beautifully styled art school building and detailed set parks.

In the spirit of giving, shoppers can look out for promotions of some of these sets as well as gifts with purchases at the Lego Certified Stores. They can enjoy discounts for these top 10 gifts for up to 29% off. There will also be a Rebuild the World mall event by The Lego Group in SM North EDSA Annex until December 31 as well as in Robinsons Mall Magnolia Atrium from December 12 to December 23.

Rohan Mathur, Marketing Director, Southeast Asia at The Lego Group, said: “This Christmas, we are keen to enable children in the Philippines to build a playful holiday together with their families as we take pride in the open-ended play offered by our Top 10 sets that meets their desire to have creative and infinite ways to build and rebuild.”

Something sustainable

Watsons Philippines/Released Watsons' sustainable products

Watsons kicks off the most wonderful time of the year and the longest season in the Philippines — Christmas — by reaffirming its commitment to provide customers with sustainable health, wellness and beauty products.

To help the public with choosing sustainable products to give as holiday gifts and bring with them on vacations, Watsons held a sustainable holiday gifting event from November 15 to 20 at The Podium. The event spotlights Watsons Sustainable Choices, the retailers’ selection of products that are safe and nourishing for the skin and free from harmful ingredients that could harm you and the planet; those that can be refilled so plastic waste is reduced; those that contain ethically sourced and sustainably processed ingredients; and have better and more eco-friendly packaging.

“When shopping for Christmas gifts, we hope our customers consider the planet and choose sustainability. Watsons is glad to offer them eco-friendly products, which are sustainable from the materials and the manufacturing process, to the packaging, and ultimately to the disposal of the product,” said Viki Encarnacion, Watsons PR and Sustainability.

The brands that showcases their Sustainable Choices products during the event are Watsons, Quick FX, Garnier, L’Oreal, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Palmolive, Herbal Essences, Dove, Bioten, St. Ives, Zenutrients and Curls, Moringana, Gluta C, The Body Shop and Sekaya.

During the event, shoppers get Watsons Do Good canvas bags, which they can decorate with different accents. The bags are free with purchase.

After two years of being cooped up inside our homes, Filipinos are now traveling with a vengeance. This phenomenon, coined as 'revenge travel' in 2021, describes the eager need to make up for lost time by going on adventures, big-splurge vacations, and seeing friends and family more often than usual.

L'Oreal Philippines/Released From left: Julianne Ong, Roque Mercado and Kara Santiago; Yannick Raynaud, L'Oreal Philippines Country Managing Director

L'Oréal fuels the entrepreneurial dreams of global youth through L'Oréal Brandstorm, a youth innovation competition that empowers them to become the change-makers of tomorrow. In its 30th year, over 83,000 aspiring beauty innovators from 65 countries joined the competition.

For the first time in 10 years, three young Filipino visionaries win the L’Oréal Brandstorm’s global championship (Green Track) with their innovative and sustainable take on sunscreen. Bannering their innovative take on sustainable beauty, three students from the University of the Philippines - Diliman won this year’s L’Oréal Brandstorm, a global innovation competition that boosts youth employability and brings together the future change-makers of tomorrow from around the world.

For the first time in 10 years, the Philippines comes out on top of the global Brandstorm stage represented by Roque Mercado, Kara Santiago, and Julianne Ong of “Roque, Paper, Sisters” from the University of the Philippines, Diliman. Their innovative idea focused on sustainable sunscreen won the best pitch in the Green Track, granting them the coveted all-expense-paid three-month entrepreneurial internship at L’Oréal Group global headquarters in Paris.

“With the looming threat of climate change, the Filipino youth of today believes that the time to act is now. The record-breaking participation for Brandstorm this year in the Philippines and across the world shows the unbelievable power that this generation holds in creating a better future through beauty,” said Yannick Raynaud, L’Oréal Philippines’ Country Managing Director.

More importantly, the win of an all-Filipino team in a global stage like Brandstorm is a powerful inspiration to their fellow Filipinos to use their values, ideas, and talents to create a more sustainable future through innovation --- a mission that matches L’Oréal’s commitment to create a responsible and sustainable beauty for all.”

With a pool of information at their fingertips, Gen Z beauty consumers have been leading the way towards a new, more sustainable life. The youth of today shows the most concern out of any generation for the planet’s well-being by demanding more sustainable retail and encouraging others to make the same sustainability-first buying decisions.

In the Philippines, majority of Gen Z, who take up 16% of the Philippine population, are willing to spend more of their money on products and services that are not only sustainable, but also match their personal values. Believing in the power of collective choices, this new generation is hopeful that we will be able to achieve a safer and more sustainable future together.

With the theme “Disrupt Beauty 2030”, Brandstorm 2022 has garnered record-breaking participation, with more than 83,000 youth from 65 countries registered, as well earning official certification by EFMD Global as an online learning course. Nine teams representing Argentina, France, Germany-Austria, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the United States, and the Philippines advanced to the finals after 20 weeks of intense competition at both the local and international levels. At the end of the competition, three teams representing the Inclusion, Green and Tech Tracks were selected as Brandstorm 2022 winners. As part of their intrapreneurship, the winners will continue to develop projects with support from L’Oréal, while gaining invaluable business experience at the seat of one of the world’s most beloved brands.

“At L’Oréal, we are passionate about nurturing the dreams of young beauty innovators who know first-hand what the youth of today want and expect from beauty brands. L’Oréal Brandstorm is their opportunity to bring their ideas to life, receive guidance and feedback, and co-create innovations with the greatest potential for good,” said Jean-Claude Le Grand, L’Oréal Chief Human Relations Officer. “L’Oréal Brandstorm offers local mentorship and behind-the-scenes experience on a truly global scale, setting contestants on a path towards realizing their entrepreneurial ambitions or securing a role in our industry. We are proud of all our Brandstorm 2022 entrants, enabled in no small part by Salesforce technology, which makes L’Oréal Brandstorm a first-class e-learning and community-building experience, as well as an exciting competition.”

L’Oréal Brandstorm 2022 Green Track champions shared, “The journey to getting here was not an easy feat, but we are very proud to having finished strong, granting the Philippines its first win in 10 years. Our main focus was to create an innovative product that we hope will have a positive impact on the beauty industry, so being able to win and get global recognition is very fulfilling for the team. We are really excited and look forward to our entrepreneurial internship at the L’Oréal Group global headquarters in Paris, France where we’ll be able to immerse ourselves in an innovative and inspiring environment.”

Something that keeps on giving

Photo release This season, Burt’s Bees, a pioneer brand in natural personal care, has launched sustainable gift choices that are just as good for the environment as they are for your skin.

Burt’s Bees gift boxes are made from 100% recyclable materials. Stocking stuffers, thinking-of-you gifts, or treats for your crew, are little gifts with big impact. This gift set has everything you need for naturally beautiful hands and lips. Choose between A Bit of Burt’s Bees Beeswax, which contains the classic Original Beeswax Lip Balm and Hand Salve, both of which are enriched with 100% natural ingredients. If you love the delicious aroma of freshly baked shortbread, go for the A Bit of Burt’s Bees Shortbread Cookie, which carries the Limited Edition Shortbread Cookie Lip Balm and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream.

Burt's Bees Hive Favorites Holiday Gift Set contains the most-loved Burt's Bees Milk & Honey body lotion and lip balm. The travel size perfect moisturizing pair is Milk and Honey Body Lotion and Beeswax or Watermelon Lip Balm.

Meanwhile, Beeswax Bounty is a set that features four iconic lip balms and is available in Classic, which has four Beeswax lip balms, or fruit, which contains four moisturizing lip balms in Pomegranate, Sweet Mandarin, Coconut and Pear and Watermelon flavors.

Hand Cream Trio is a luxurious treat for hands as this pampering gift set includes a trio of Burt’s Bees’ beautifully scented botanical hand creams: Lavender & Honey, Wild Rose & Berry and Watermelon & Mint. Formulated with nourishing, hard-working natural ingredients, these hand creams provide all-day moisture thanks to Shea Butter, Baobab Oil and Pumpkin Seed Oil.

Give the gift of juicy watermelon this holiday season with this gift set of three Burt’s Bees favorites in Watermelon flavor: Watermelon & Mint Hand Cream, Watermelon Rush Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm, and Watermelon Lip Balm.

The ultimate treat for lips, Squeezy Trio is an online exclusive set features three bestselling Squeezy Tinted Lip Balms that provide a hint of natural color and delicious fruity flavor: Berry Sorbet, Sweet Peach, and Watermelon Rush.

Meanwhile, Lip Passion is a pampering lip treatment trio that has Passion Fruit Beeswax Lip Balm, a tint-free lip balm with moisturising Beeswax, an Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment with a ceramide-rich formula that hydrates and conditions lips while you sleep and a Passion Fruit Hydrating Lip Oil.

Get your festive fix with Burt’s Bees Limited Edition Holiday Lip Balms! Infused with powerful fruit extracts and Beeswax to richly moisturize and soften lips, the nourishing oils and butters will make your lips juicy, happy and healthy looking. Indulge in your favorite holiday flavors with Mint Cocoa or Salted Caramel.

Aside from these sustainable gift choices, Burt’s Bees launches its new line of facial and lip care products in the Philippines. Show your glow with Burt’s Bees’ Truly Glowing skincare range, and give your lips a sheer touch of color with the Gloss & Glow balms.

Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing collection has Hydrate & Glow complex, which is an intentional blend of proteins, humectants and oils—all things that your skin makes on its own to keep its cells plumped and hydrated. It boosts your skin's moisture above and below the surface, cushioning it and allowing it to reflect more light and appear radiant.

The new Gloss and Glow Balms are in-the-moment beauty favorites that would make the best stocking stuffers. The balms are not only loaded with wonderful hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil, and mango butter; the packaging is eco-friendly with 17% post-consumer plastic. The Gloss and Glow Balms come in Winning in Pink, Eat Drink and be Cherry, Wine Wednesday, and Chai.

Burt’s Bees, which makes earth-friendly beauty and personal care products, has promised to reduce its plastic usage by removing the plastic windows from holiday gift sets, eliminating major plastic packaging components, using 100% recycled paperboard, and responsibly sourcing ingredients

Check out Burt’s Bees Holiday 2022 collection Lazada (https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.gXYR7) and Shopee (https://shopee.ph/burtsbeesofficialstore?smtt=0.63882563-1669608570.9) and find the perfect gift for your loved ones and colleagues.

Burt’s Bees’ four pillars, which has espoused conscious beauty since it was founded in 1984, uphold ingredients from nature, responsible sourcing, recyclable packaging and no animal testing. Burt’s Bees uses 52% post-consumer recycled plastics in its packaging as part of its sustainability efforts. Aside from Lazada and Shopee, you can find Burt’s Bees at all Beauty Bar branches. The Holiday Gift Set and Truly Glowing Set will be available online and any official retail store. In addition, get great deals at pop-up stores on December 9 to 23 at the following malls: Central Square, BGC, Greenbelt 5, Makati, Eastwood, Ortigas and Alabang Town Center and Trinoma.

Let your loved ones be the stars of their own show with a theatrical gift box of goodies from Lush. There are eight lavish products to guarantee your loved ones that they are ready to face their fans. These include bath bombs, Argan body conditioner, shower scrubs, bubble bars, honey and sweet wild orange soap, Olive shower gel and self-preserving lotion to all pamper and protect the skin. The United Kingdom-based Lush personal care brand has been known for its recycled and recyclable packaging, with biodegradable cushioning made from nature-derived materials like cornstarch and rice, cultivated in valleys as a part of an attempt to regenerate the habitat of endangered birds called the grey-faced buzzard.

Human Nature, claiming to be the Philippines' pioneer brand of genuinely natural products, has rounded up budget-friendly Christmas bun-deals that’ll surely spread love to everyone on your list. Each bundle allows you to share the love that helps lift workers and farmers from poverty, nurtures your loved ones inside and out, and is kind to animals and our planet.

Planning to meet up with friends or just do some physical shopping? You can drop by any Human Nature branch to complete your Christmas list in one visit! You may also call and collect from your nearest Human Nature branch. You can skip the traffic and save time and money as you buy gifts online through our website. Enjoy 15% discount on all gifts if you sign up to be a member for only P150 for a year. Take advantage of the send-to-others option to send gifts to multiple recipients and their gifts will be packed and delivered right to their doorsteps. Don't know their addresses? The brand can even help get them for you! Just type in their mobile number and the brand can send them a link to input their delivery details. If you want seamless shopping with a cash-on-delivery option, shop at official stores on Shopee, and Lazada. Need your gifts asap? The brand also offers same-day delivery through GrabMart, MetroMart, and PandaMart (available in selected branches only).

Every time you buy a gift set from the brand, you not only delight your recipient but also help the poor, Filipino workers and farmers, and the planet. Founded in 2008 by Dylan Wilk, Anna Meloto-Wilk, and Camille Meloto-Rodriguez, Human Nature’s products are made in the Philippines and free from harmful chemicals. Operated by social enterprise Gandang Kalikasan Inc. (GKI), the brand is driven by the core philosophies of being pro-Philippines, pro-poor and pro-environment. In 2012, it was recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Schwab Foundation as a Champion for Social Entrepreneurship.

Human Nature/Released For as low as Php 154.50, you can now buy a bundle for your loved one. The bundles are made extra special as they already come with free personalizable festive gift bags, so no need to spend time to wrap. You can also send your personal favorites by customizing your own gift assortment. Simply purchase a Christmas bag – small (Php 15) and large (Php 25) and get gifts for as low as P54.75 like the Pure & Sure Lemon Squeeze Sanitizer.

Something festive

Celebrate the reasons for the season and give gifts from the heart with Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Pamasko Sale. Get up to 90% off LazFlash Deals, Fast and Free Shipping, and 100% Cashback on the trendiest and affordable gifts.

This holiday season, Lazada sparks the spirit of Paskong Pinoy, empowering everyone to give gifts from the heart. Aside from the merriest deals and discounts, Lazada is making Christmas shopping and gift-giving more enjoyable by offering up to 90% off LazFlash Deals, fast and free shipping, along with 100% Cashback on select items during Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Pamasko Sale.

Aside from making Christmas shopping budget friendly as you can stack vouchers for huge discounts, Lazada has also made gift-giving more convenient. With Lazada Gift Cards, you can now help give your loved ones the opportunity to get the items that they've been wishing for this holiday season. To purchase, simply tap on "Lazada Gift Card" icon on the app or search for "Lazada Gift Card" on the search bar of the Lazada app and choose an amount ranging from P50 up to P5000, enter the mobile number, email address, as well as the name of recipient, customize and input your message, and finally click on the "Buy Now" button to proceed to checkout. Recipients will be notified of the gift card you sent via SMS or email. To redeem a gift card, simply copy the gift card code, go to Lazada Wallet then click on the Gift Card icon, paste your gift card code in the space provided, and click redeem.

Gather ‘round with your family and friends and tune in on LazLive+ for Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Pamasko Celebration and get a chance to bring home up to P100,000 cash through Lazada Cart-o-Cash and be Lazada’s Grand Pamasko Millionaire. Together with Julie Anne San Jose, Janine Berdin and Rochelle Pangilinan, over Php 3 Million worth of vouchers will be given away! Don’t miss out on the chance to win prizes perfect for your holiday shopping spree so mark your calendars and celebrate with Lazada on December 12 at 1 p.m.

On top of this, you can also get a chance to win Php 300,000 worth of vouchers weekly from December 7 to 21, with Lazada’s Grand Pamasko Raffle! All you have to do is click on the Pamasko Raffle icon on the Lazada app, and accomplish the daily missions as indicated on the page such as adding to cart, browsing the LazMall, LazLook, and LazBeauty pages. Once mission is accomplished, the raffle entry will be considered and credited to your account.

In addition to the best deals and discounts, Ka-Lazada’s can give even more gifts from the heart by enjoying exclusive promos from partners such as AUB, Bank of Commerce, BDO, BPI, Citibank, EastWest, GCash, Landbank, Mastercard, Metrobank, Maya, Maybank, PNB, RCBC, Robinsons Bank, Security Bank, and UnionBank.

What better way to celebrate Paskong Pinoy than going all out and shopping for your heart's desires this season! So bring out your Christmas lists, Add to Cart, and give your loved ones gifts you've purchased from Lazada, just like what Kathryn, Anne, and Alden said in the brand’s latest commercial. Keep posted on the latest updates by following Lazada’s official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Something for the home

Photo release Since time seems to speed up around the holidays, Crate and Barrel has also curated thoughtful online exclusive gift sets in a range of choices for those who need to gift quick and are always on the go during the busiest time of the year.

Make the season more meaningful with lifestyle and home gifts from Crate and Barrel to show your loved ones that they are special. Whether you’re looking for something for different interests, at any price point, or curated gift sets; something with a pop of color, chic and timeless, or warm and natural, gift a guaranteed hit.

Give creative and purposeful gifts, wowing your loved ones with beautiful finds they’ll truly love. Gorgeous glassware, trusty kitchen sidekicks, beautiful serve ware and more. All these will surely delight anyone on your list. If you’re undecided and for last-minute gifts, gift cards in different denominations are also available at Crate and Barrel so they can freely choose anything they want or need.

This season, bring holiday cheer to family and friends with Crate and Barrel’s gift ideas. Discover these and more when you visit our Crate & Barrel’s stores, order by phone or shop online: SM Aura Premier 0917 8895667, SM Makati 0917 5833373, SM Megamall 0917 8704796, Online selections: www.crateandbarrel.com.ph.

Something healthy

It’s the season of giving and there’s no better time to start looking for the perfect presents for those who matter most. While the holiday rush is upon us, there’s no reason to take on the stress of heading out into the crowds when there’s a hassle-free alternative from The Goodwill Market. The online shopping site will deliver your handpicked gifts just as promptly as Santa, right to your doorstep. All you need to do is to make a list, and check it twice.

The Goodwill Market has choices of thoughtful packages that will suit your gift-giving needs, with choices that are sure to please family and friends. Here are the bundles of joy that are available for this Christmas:

The Merry Holiday Bundle - If you want to make sure that there’s something for each member of the family, try this happy hamper filled with goodies such as Gullon Bio Organic Avena Oats and Wheat, Gullon Bio Organic 4 grains with Spelt, CH White Coffee Rich 3 in 1, CH Kokoo Peppermint, Nutri Brown Rice Soy Lecithin, and Gullon MegaDuetoCookies-Chocolate.

Santa's Milk & Cookies Bundle - This bundle is packed with special treats such as Gullon MegaDuetoCookies-Vanilla, Gullon NA Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Gullon SF Vanilla Wafer, Gourmet Hokkaido Milk Latte, CH Teh Tarik Milk Tea - Less Sweet, Duru Coarse Bulgur, and Nutri Brown Rice Original - No Sugar.

Happy Christmas Bundle - Spread joy this season with popular pantry favorites such as Gullon NA Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Chek Hup Kopi Tarik, Duru Extra Coarse Bulgur, and Umbria Original Truffle Sauce.

Holiday Twist Bundle - Give the gift of good taste with Duru Coarse Bulgur 5+1, Umbria Original Truffle Sauce, and Chek Hup 3 in 1 White Coffee Original.

Happy Holiday Treats Bundle. Make your loved one’s snacks and mealtimes more exciting with Duru Coarse Bulgur, Chek Hup 3 in 1 White Coffee Original, CH Kokoo Peppermint, Gullon MegaDuetoCookies-Chocolate, and Gullon Bio Organic Avena Oats and Wheat.

Healthy Holiday Bundle - Give the gift of good nutrition with this bundle that contains Duru Coarse Bulgur, Umbria Original Truffle Sauce, Nutri Brown Rice Oats Soy Lecithin, and Chek Hup Coffee Brown.

If you want to gift your "inaanak" with something special this year, you can choose from the different Kids’ Bundle of Joy choices from The Goodwill Market. The Sweet Surprise Bundle contains Chek Hup Kokoo Peppermint, Gullon SF Chocolate Wafer, Gullon SF Vanilla Wafer, Gullon Bio Organic Avena Oats & Wheat, and Nutri Brown Rice Choco. The Sweet Morning Bundle is an ideal breakfast and baon buddy with Chek Hup Kokoo Peppermint, Gullon MegaDuetoCookies-Chocolate, Gullon SF Vanilla Wafer, and the Gullon Bio Organic Avena Oats & Wheat. If you want to go all-out with sweet somethings, The Sweetest Gift Bundle is a great choice with Chek Hup Kokoo Peppermint, Gullon SF Choco Wafer, Gullon NA Chocolate Sandwich biscuit, Gullon MegaDuetoCookies-Vanila, and Nutri Brown Rice Choco.

There are more gift choices that are available for doorstep delivery at The Goodwill Market. Browse the well-curated website at www.goodwill.market to find the right presents for your loved ones.

The Philippines’ 2022 holiday season is now in full swing and many Filipinos are already roaming their favorite shopping malls looking for gifts for their loved ones. Christmas gift-giving is a tradition in which Filipinos express affection and appreciation through gifts for the people they hold dear."

Puritan’s Pride, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements is making the holidays extra special with their campaign Care Together. Puritan’s Pride proclaims: “Being together and caring for our loved ones is the most precious gift we can give as we express our thoughtful love for each other’s well-being. When we are there for our loved ones, it shows we care. And for Puritan’s Pride, there is no better way to say “I care for you” than by giving someone the gift of good health.”

A post by celebrity mom Camille Prats echoes the sentiments of Puritan’s Pride. She said, “There is nothing better than giving the gift of good health to show someone you care for them.” In the same post, she happily announced the market debut of Puritan’s Pride Holiday Bundles. These bundles are practical and useful gifts for good health:

Beauty Fit: Apple Cider Vinegar + Hair, Skin and Nails Formula

Beauty Immunity: Vitamin C-500 + Vitamin D

Beauty and Health Boost: Hydrolyzed Collagen + Vitamin C-500

Immunity Pack: Zinc + Vitamin C-500 + Free Vitamin D3

Brighten and Protect: Vitamin C-500 + L-Glutathione

Puritan’s Pride Holiday Bundles are currently in 500 Watsons branches across the Philippines. For online shoppers, you’re also in for a treat this 11.11 as Puritan’s Pride Holiday Bundles are also available on both Shopee and Lazada.

This holiday season, give the gift of good health to the people you love. And there’s nothing more thoughtful than giving your loved one a Puritan’s Pride Bundle.

Photo release Holiday bundles

Something caring

This Christmas, give your loved ones an "alaga" or self-care kit containing some of Unilab's most loved brands of vitamins and medicines to make your loved ones feel they're taken cared of when they're feeling under the weather. LifeFood, Unilab's natural supplements label, recently turned one and marked its milestone of helping Filipinos live their lives to the fullest with a range of products that can help address specific health concerns. Two of the most popular are Astaxanthin and Curcumin, which aid in anti-aging and gut health, respectively.

Unilab remains committed to providing trusted quality healthcare to Filipino families. One of its heritage brands, Biogesic, continues to provide its unique brand of unconditional care with its long-standing partner, John Lloyd Cruz, who has grown with Unilab for the past 15 years. With Alagang Walang Pinipili campaign, the brand further humanizes unconditional care with the iconic ambassador.

John Lloyd recollects his moving experience with Unilab and Biogesic, noting that the connection with the brand is one that’s always been underscored by strong support – conversations are filled with "kamustahans" with genuine intentions.

Ready for your revenge trip? Dentiste, touted as a leading premium oral brand in South Korea, has on-the-go travel sets, mini mouthwashes, and even breath sprays that fit in your carry-on or even your pocket. The brand's Nighttime toothpaste is actually intended to keep our breath fresh overnight. Its all-natural formula fights bacteria and provides a minty fresh breath even after eight hours. Made from 14 natural extracts (ingredients like sage, peppermint, and eucalyptus) and free from harsh chemicals, the Nighttime Toothpaste is part of a recommended three-step oral ritual of brushing, flossing, and anti-bacterial rinsing. The brand also recommends using tongue cleaners, mints, and breath sprays to ensure a full day of fresh breath. The brand's products are available - both in full and travel size - online at BeautyMNL, Shopee, Lazada, or any major supermarkets and pharmacies. Photo release

In a picture-perfect Instagram and TikTok world, it’s easy to hide acne spots with a filter or a fun sticker and present the best version of yourself. But in the screen-less real world, covering up breakouts can be quite the work. While getting acne is normal, its effects on a person can cut more than just skin-deep. It can take a toll on one’s emotional and mental wellbeing, especially on younger people.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, people with acne can also develop low self-esteem, poor self-image, loneliness, and worse, depression. Acne can keep them from living their best lives out of embarrassment and even bullying in some cases.

Young Filipino content creators Leon Barretto, Hazel Quing, and Ruzz Melendez have opened about their real and raw acne stories. Leon and Ruzz shared that they have been experiencing severe breakouts throughout their teenage years — and most of them are triggered by lack of sleep, oily food, and stress for Leon and hormones, dairy, and stress for Ruzz. Hazel only experienced her worst acne at the height of the pandemic because of face masks.

While the causes of their breakouts are unique to their own lifestyles, all three agree that acne affected not only their physical appearance, but their self-confidence too. In their own experiences, breakouts made their camera-centered work more difficult and even made them lose opportunities.

Photo release From left: Leon Barretto, Hazel Quing, and Ruzz Melendez share their true skin-stories

With their acne journey, the three young content creators learned the importance of using the right products to treat their skin issues. One of the must-have products in their skincare routine is the top anti-acne brand from Japan, Acnes, that’s now available in the Philippines. Made with the Asian skin in mind, the trusted acne expert offers an effective range of products with the best quality acne-fighting ingredients like Centella Asiatica or Cica extract that’s proven to aid in the recovery of blemishes. Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel helps shrink acne in as fast as three days. With a gentle formula that is close to the skin’s natural pH level, the lightweight refreshing spot gel doesn’t irritate the skin and helps lighten acne scars.

The Japanese brand that enjoys great popularity in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand also offers products that complete one’s anti-acne skincare routine. It has Acnes Creamy Wash, an amino acid soap-free cleanser that’s formulated for sensitive acne-prone skin; Acnes Powder Lotion that can help balance sebum to prevent clogged pores; Acnes Oil-Control Moisturizer that can replenish moisture and soothe skin; and Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch that repairs and heals breakouts with pus and active wounds. The brand is now available at Watsons and Mercury Drug branches nationwide, and online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch is exclusively available in Watsons.

Photo release Ultra Protect is a cleansing bar that combines the benefits of wider germ protection with gentle yet intense skin hydration.

Cetaphil celebrated the launch of Cetaphil Ultra Protect with the Level-Up Series to advocate the importance of whole-body wellness, including healthy skin. This fitness activation took place in four different boutique fitness studios: Electric Studio for that cardio fix, ONELIFE Private Studio to elongate the body, Polecats to learn how to move confidently, and now Rebel to lean in and discover that well of inner strength. Each event was met with excitement from present content creators and members of the media, especially those who hadn’t done the chosen activities before. Because there were four different studios, each with different exercises, the brand was able to provide a variety of experiences.

The brand encouraged everyone to get fit in the name of holistic health, after which a full wash with Ultra Protect was encouraged because the brand knows that the skin is the first line of defense against germs; hence it is necessary to make it as fit as the body. Bodies were sweating in full force, muscles were pushed to the limit, and endorphins reached an all-time high, all in time to try Ultra Protect and to see the importance of having a clean, moisturized body.

Ultra Protect is a cleansing bar that combines the benefits of wider germ protection with gentle yet intense skin hydration. There are no compromises with its 3D Derma-Mimic Technology that cleanses the skin at an antimicrobial level with a dermatological tried-and-tested formulation, which repairs the skin barrier’s defense against water loss. It washes away 99.9% of germs and is specifically designed for frequent daily use, preventing and soothing skin irritation. The skin is now instantly protected and hydrated. The new Ultra Protect Antimicrobial Cleansing Bar is available at the brand's official stores in Lazada and Shopee. You can also find its products in Mercury Drug, Watsons’ stores, and supermarkets nationwide.

Many approach the holidays with a mix of emotions—excitement, anticipation, anxiety, happiness, and dread. The highs can easily come with the lows and there are several reasons for that. The change in weather, meeting everyone’s holiday expectations, and unattended to-do lists as the celebration draw near can all be factors contributing to the shifts in our emotional and mental state. When we find ourselves out of balance, it’s time for some self-caring to relax, reset, and re-energize.

Danarra Fresh and Care Oil has a whole line of "relaxentials" that tap into the power of scents to lift the mood, energize the spirit, and calm the mind—a perfect companion to the holiday chaos. Check out these ‘scented’ self-care strategies that tap into the potent benefits of scents:

1. Take a warm bath. When the unending holiday errands are taking a toll on you, set a time to drop everything in the evening. Have a nice meal, take a warm bath, and dab on the Lavender scent just before bedtime. Nothing quite beats the reputation of lavender when it comes to keeping you calm, prepping you up for that much-needed sleep.

2. Find some alone time. When you need to hit the ground running for the week, find some alone time to cancel unnecessary noise. Perhaps, have breakfast at a nice restaurant or start the day with gentle exercises. At work, roll on Green Tea on your pulse points throughout the day. Green tea scent is known to sharpen mental focus while keeping you relaxed.

3. Organize your day and delegate. When year-end deadlines are overwhelming, start by organizing your day and setting a system to make work more efficient. If there’s a need to delegate other tasks, talk to your boss. That’s how you take charge and take care of yourself at the same time. It helps to keep your mood positive throughout the day with the energizing and summery scent of Flowery Citrus.

4. No need to please everyone. If you’re making a list, we suggest checking it twice and trimming it down to a reasonable length. Don’t pressure yourself to buy everyone a gift, just because. To keep you cool throughout the gift-buying season, rub on the power of Classic Mint and give yourself a gentle massage. The mint scent helps regulate emotions, allowing you to keep things in perspective.

5. Hang out with friends. Find a release to offset the many expectations this season. Self-care means hanging out with people whose company gives you security and comfort. Whether it’s spending time with your BFF at a favorite café or sharing a night of fun with a group at a bar, bring along the fresh flowery scent of Young to set a light mood all throughout day.

6. Exercise. Physical activity in any form is a guaranteed stress reliever during the many demands of the holiday. Whether it’s gentle flow yoga or a sweaty game in the badminton court, the endorphins will not only make you feel good but will give your mental state a breather. The fresh and energizing marine scent of Sport is the best way to jumpstart an active day.

All Danarra Fresh and Care roll-on oils are designed to be handy enough to place in your pocket or in a pouch. Each fine fragrance is unique and never overpowering, so it’s a convenient go-to scent you can use anywhere, anytime, and in any season. Check out Danarra Fresh and Care Oil on Facebook and on Instagram or choose your scent at Shopee and Lazada.

Something as low as P12

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading airline, caps off the year with another #CEBSuperSeatFest on December 12 as it gifts everyJuan with a ChristMAS SULIT sale for everyJuan who wishes to travel to domestic and select international destinations.

For as low as PHP 12 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees, surcharges), Cebu Pacific's three-day offer will run from December 12-14. Travel period is from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

"We want to inspire everyJuan to fly so we're holding our final seat sale for the year. Do not miss out and grab the chance to book your dream trips for you and your loved ones," said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Corporate Communications Director.

The 12.12 #CEBSuperSeatFest allows everyJuan to experience the best of the Philippines - whether that's a food adventure in General Santos, Zamboanga, Manila, Davao, or Iloilo; or a beach getaway in Palawan, Siargao, Bohol, Cebu, or Boracay.

CEB also made it easier for passengers to book those much-awaited international trips of their dreams to Dubai, Bali and Jakarta in Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi in Vietnam, and Singapore. Passengers with existing travel funds may use these to pay for flights and add-ons during CEB’s seat sales. Apart from Travel Fund, other payment options may also be used, such as payment centers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

To date, CEB flies to a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations. The airline continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety while it operates with a 100% fully vaccinated crew, 98% of whom have been boosted - all to ensure everyJuan flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific. Book your trips now at https://bit.ly/CEB121222SSFcc

Something award-winning

This Holiday season, Pinoys can now get a chance, for a limited time, to taste the country’s award winning Liberica coffee from Sta. Maria, Laguna in a Cold Brew Kit. The coffee used in the Cold Brew Kit won 2nd runner-up at the 2022 Japanese Barista Championship held recently in Japan.

The Philippine Liberica Coffee is being championed around the world and capturing the hearts and taste preferences of expert baristas and judges around the world by 2019 Philippine National Barista champion, Michael Harris Conlin and Henry and Sons. For more information, visit www.henryandsons and www.thevault.ph.

With cold brew's ever-growing popularity and countless benefits, it's about time someone made the process of making it super easy and affordable. “Whoever adds the water makes money, but this time, we want you to be the one to add the water, so you get to save your hard-earned money,” said Conlin.

“With the ready-to-cold brew kit, you won't have to fuss around with grind size, filters or water-to-coffee ratio. Just add water and put it in the fridge for 12 hours, and you'll have a perfectly extracted, super sweet, low acidity, low bitterness flavor-packed cold brew. Making a cold brew is now easier than ever with the Ready to Cold Brew kit,” added Conlin.

“We created this unique coffee blend to mirror how coffee is a slow and meticulous process. It takes five years for a newly planted tree to bear fruit, six months for pollinated flowers to grow into a ripe cherry, harvest and processing is three to four months, drying takes four to six weeks, and the parchment is rested for 90-120 days before hulling and roasting," Conlin explained.

"Coffee is a slow, meticulous process, so once in a while, let's pause and reflect on the hard work of the people who made this coffee and its long journey to your cup."

