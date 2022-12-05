^

These sparkly Barbie shoes will complete every girl’s Christmas outfit

Maan D' Asis Pamaran - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 2:45pm
These sparkly Barbie shoes will complete every girlâ€™s Christmas outfit
No holiday look will be complete without pretty shoes from Barbie’s latest holiday collection! Each pair of shoe that will help little girls be confident and comfortable at the same time.
Let your little star shine brighter in comfort and style this holidays

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays bring families and friends together for fun celebrations in the spirit of the season. With all the activities such as school Christmas parties and reunions, it’s time to dress up your little girl to look her best and help her shine in her cutest outfits.

No holiday look will be complete without pretty shoes from Barbie's latest holiday collection! Each pair of shoe that will help little girls be confident and comfortable at the same time.

Check out these fashionable footwear choices that will help complete her Christmas look:  

1. Pretty in pink

Your little partygoer will be happy to roll around in these cool Armani Pink shoes that come with fun wheels for added action.

2. Twinkle toes

This pretty pair of Aspen Fuchsia shoes comes in requisite Barbie Pink! It also has wheels and fairy lights, perfect for romping through outdoor holiday displays.

3. Fairyland fashionista

Let your little princess enjoy her holiday adventures with this comfortable pair of Adriana White athletic shoes. This style also comes with lightweight LED outsoles and are made of sturdy materials.

4. Candy cloud dreams

Turn on the charm with this pair of Alexandria Pink athletic shoes that have LED light outsoles for a sweet holiday vibe.

5. Awesome adventurer

Let your little Barbie girl gear up for adventure with the Annie Pink pair of high-cut boots with sturdy outsoles for maximum fun.

6. Star powered

This pair of high-cut Angelina Black boots are perfect for helping mighty girls make great new memories with friends and family.

Little girls, limitless

With a dedication to form, fit and style, Barbie shoes make great advanced holiday presents for fashionable and fun-loving girls. Give them that boost of confidence that will help them sparkle this season as they show off their talents or simply hang out with their cousins and classmates.

Since 1959, Barbie remains to be the original girl empowerment brand! Barbie continues to inspire girls that they can be anything—from popstar to president, astronaut to zoologist.

The latest collection of Barbie shoes are available in sizes of 5 to 11 at leading department stores nationwide.

