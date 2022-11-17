Have the merriest holiday with Home Creditâ€™s The Great 0% Interest Festival

Have the merriest holiday with Home Credit’s The Great 0% Interest Festival

Home Credit Philippines launches The Great 0% Interest Festival with over 50,000 products offered at 0% interest rates at almost 10,000 partner stores nationwide. Also catch the exciting campaign video launch on November 17 on Home Credit’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts, headlined by brand ambassador, Moira dela Torre.

Grab your most desired items at 0% interest rates through Home Credit from almost 10,000 stores nationwide!

MANILA, Philippines — The most awaited season for Filipinos is fast approaching—signaling the most beautiful time of the year for giving and sharing. Get ready to fill your hearts with your most wishlisted items for yourself and your loved ones and embark on the most exciting shopping season of the year!

Want something for your monitos and monitas? Or have you been wanting to reward yourself for a year of hard work? Better not pout, better not let your wallets cry because a huge blowout is coming to town!

As a holiday treat for Filipino customers, Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), the lifestyle partner of every Filipino, launches The Great 0% Interest Festival with over 50,000 products offered at 0% interest rates at almost 10,000 partner stores nationwide.

“Giving has always been a part of every Filipino's holiday tradition. What other way to start the season than to share the fruits of our labor with our loved ones and make their holidays extra special. To make this possible, Home Credit gives back to its customers by making holiday gifting more accessible and affordable this year by offering items at 0% interest rates to fit every Filipino’s holiday budget,” HCPH’s Chief Marketing Officer Sheila Paul shares.

This is indeed a perfect time for Filipino shoppers to make their desired purchases without the need to hurt their wallets. From your desired phone upgrades, quality appliances and new furniture to awesome tech and digital finds—Home Credit has everything that you need for your holiday gifting!

The biggest 0% interest rate promo nationwide

Home Credit’s The Great 0% Interest Festival is the biggest and longest-running 0% interest promo of any BNPL brand nationwide running since April 2022.

Filipino customers can enjoy their holiday shopping experience with Home Credit’s wide selection of over 50,000 products—from home appliances and furniture, bicycles and motorcycle accessories to electronics and hardware, sports equipment and apparel, and many more—offered at 0% interest rates at almost 10,000 partner stores across the country.

Fulfill your holiday wishes with Home Credit

Tick off all items on your wishlist because you can now avail of your desired purchases through Home Credit and its partner brands and retail stores nationwide at a 0% interest rate.

You can now get your dream gadgets, camera phones, and digital devices at the nearest partner brand stores—OPPO, realme, vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Acer, Apple, Huawei, Asus and Lenovo.

If you are looking for some new furniture or appliances to give away as presents, or tools and home essentials for your loved ones, you can now get them at Home Credit’s retail partners: SM appliances, Robinsons Appliances, Abenson, FC Home, Home Along, AllHome, Emcor and Automatic Centre.

Wait there’s more!

As an added treat, the brand wants to hype up your holiday experience by launching an exciting campaign video that is set to launch on November 17 on Home Credit’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts, headlined by brand ambassador Moira dela Torre.

What are you waiting for? Shop now via the My Home Credit app and visit its partner brands and retail stores near you. Shoppers can now experience The Great 0% Interest Festival and make the most affordable purchases until January 31!

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).