Celebrity bazaars to sell pre-loved items from Julie Anne San Jose, Bea Alonzo, etc

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 9:09am
Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Trending stars of nightly shows, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" and "Start-Up PH,"  are putting up for auction their pre-loved items for the return of the anticipated Noel Bazaar this year.  

Pre-loved items owned by actresses Bea Alonzo and Julie Anne San Jose are among the featured items at the GMA Celebrity Ukay-Ukay and Celebrity Auction.

Apart from them, Gabbi Garcia, Rufa Mae Quinto, Christian Bautista, Patricia Tumulak, Mark Herras, and Manolo Pedrosa are also parting with their beloved items for a cause for the benefit of GMA Kapuso Foundation and Inquirer Foundation. 

GMA News and Public Affairs personalities Jessica Soho, Arnold Clavio, Howie Severino, Pia Arcangel, Ivan Mayrina, Mariz Umali, Sandra Aguinaldo, Kara David, Susan Enriquez, Suzi Abrera, Mav Gonzales, and Connie Sison are also participating in the Celebrity Ukay-Ukay Auction. 

The Noel Bazaar held its first stop in Okada Manila from November 11 to 13. 

Jasmine Curtis-Smith will be at the opening of its second stop from November 18 to 20 in Filinvest Tent Alabang. 

Max Collins and Michelle Dee will be gracing its opening in World Trade Center on November 25. It will be at the trade center until November 30. 

Noel Bazaar returns to The Filinvest Tent in Alabang from December 16 to 18 for some last-minute Christmas shopping. 

Apart from pre-loved celebrity items, Noel Bazaar also features novelty items, apparel, Christmas decor and home furnishings, skincare and beauty products, fashion accessories, shoes, and bags. Shoppers can opt for cashless shopping with UnionBank.

Meanwhile, Greenfield District Corporation’s “District Car Boot Sale Celebrity Edition” will be on November 18, 4 p.m., in Mayflower Parking in Mandaluyong.

Artists from the different leading agencies are expected to be part of the bazaar. The event hopes to provide support in reviving the food truck business and other businesses around the district.

RELATED: Happy eco-friendly Christmas: Antoinette Taus, Ikea share tips for sustainable holiday shopping

