The biggest Watsons nationwide sale is happening in 1,000+ stores and online!

November 14, 2022 | 12:58pm
Up to 50% off, buy 1 take 1 and a member-exclusive 10% savings with a minimum purchase of P1,000.
MANILA, Philippines — Up to 50% off, buy 1 take 1 and a member-exclusive 10% savings with a minimum purchase of P1,000. Savings don’t get bigger than this!

Happening from November 17 to 20, Watsons, the biggest health and beauty retailer in Asia, is offering great deals on over 10,000 products. Deals all around that’ll make your purses and wallets go, “Wow!”

Deal hunters will surely have a very happy shopping spree on skincare needs, personal care must-haves, cosmetic essentials, health-boosting vitamins and supplements and more of their can’t-live-without-products available only at Watsons.

The best part is you can avail of these offers throughout Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, thanks to Watsons’ 1,000+ stores nationwide.

You can even get in on the savings without leaving home or waiting in line. Just scroll, click and add-to-cart to your heart’s content via the Watsons App. Whether you shop in-store or online, the savings keep coming.

Being a Watsons Club member means more of everything: exclusives, savings and experiences. To join, just download the Watsons App and discover faster and easier ways to shop.

Click and Collect Express lets you pick up your orders in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Express Delivery lets you get your items in 3 hours or less. Download the Watsons App now!

To save big time on your health and beauty essentials, don’t miss Watsons Nationwide Sale from November 17 to 20.

 

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like /WatsonsPH on Facebook and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

DISCLAIMER: The discounts are valid for regular-priced items only. Not valid for health products, milk, buy 1 take 1 items, senior citizen, PWD and other discounts.

