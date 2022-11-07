Anne Curtis shares online shopping tips

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis shared tips for people who love online shopping.

At the recent launching of Lazada 11:11 where she is the endorser, Anne advised to wait for the right time before checking out.

“Add to cart muna and wait until mag-sale like 11.11 before checking out,” she said.

The "It's Showtime" host also said to check and compare first before checking out.

“Of course, when you’re online, especially on Lazada, sometimes you can find the exact same items from different sellers. So what I like to do is to read the feedback and the reviews,” she said. “Para ma-compare natin if okay si seller and if maganda. And it really helps to buy from LazMall,” she said.

She also said that it is also important to use vouchers in online shopping to save money.

“Now, they have the stackable vouchers or the patong-patong vouchers,” she said. “Also for me, the most important thing is the fast shipping. In as fast as three days, you get your item already."

The online platform's 11.11 Biggest Sale is slated from November 11 to 13, with up to 90% off Branded LazFlash Deals, fast and free shipping (no cap, no minimum spend), and stacking vouchers for big discounts on a wide assortment of trendy items.

