^

Shopping Guide

Get more exciting deals, discounts and prizes with Watsons Club’s 4th year anniversary!

Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 10:20am
Get more exciting deals, discounts and prizes with Watsons Clubâ€™s 4th year anniversary!
Until October 31, members will enjoy exclusive deals of up to 50% off on over hundreds of products with its “AnniverSale” both available in all Watsons stores and via the Watsons App!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons Club, the loyalty membership program of Watsons store, is having a month-long celebration for its fourth year anniversary!

More exciting deals, discounts and prizes await, making it the best time to be a Watsons Club member.

Until October 31, members will enjoy exclusive deals of up to 50% off on over hundreds of products with its “AnniverSale” both available in all Watsons stores and via the Watsons App.

They can also be the lucky club member of the day to can win special prizes from Watsons. Plus, randomly selected Elite members (higher tiered membership of Watson Club), will be invited for an exclusive red carpet movie screening filled with fun games and freebies.

To top everything off, one will get to win and drive home a Brand-New Honda Brio!

There are more and more reasons to be a Watsons Club Member! Make sure to download the Watsons App to get the latest perks and benefits.

Not yet a member? No need to worry especially now, it’s free! Just download the Watsons App and choose to become a Watsons Club member.

LOYALTY PROGRAM

WATSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Experience premium holiday experiences with Mastercard World and World Elite cards
12 days ago

Experience premium holiday experiences with Mastercard World and World Elite cards

12 days ago
To create more Priceless Experiences with loved ones, Mastercard has unveiled a suite of exclusive privileges through its...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Dance and shop! Win P10,000 worth of gift certificates in The Metro Stores Dance Challenge
Sponsored
13 days ago

Dance and shop! Win P10,000 worth of gift certificates in The Metro Stores Dance Challenge

13 days ago
P10,000 worth of Metro Gift Certificates awaits three lucky winners of the dance challenge. Participants aged 18 years and...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Gift-hunting for Christmas? Check out this Filipino fashion brand
October 10, 2022 - 10:00am

Gift-hunting for Christmas? Check out this Filipino fashion brand

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | October 10, 2022 - 10:00am
By this time, you’re most likely starting to plan and purchase gift items you’d be giving away this Christma...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga reveals Shopee 'budol' buys
October 3, 2022 - 10:20am

Toni Gonzaga reveals Shopee 'budol' buys

By Kristofer Purnell | October 3, 2022 - 10:20am
Fresh from her launch as an ambassador for e-commerce platform Shopee, host-actress Toni Gonzaga has set her eyes on her next...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Happy eco-friendly Christmas: Antoinette Taus, Ikea share tips for sustainable holiday shopping
September 30, 2022 - 4:53pm

Happy eco-friendly Christmas: Antoinette Taus, Ikea share tips for sustainable holiday shopping

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | September 30, 2022 - 4:53pm
Actress and environmentalist Antoinette Taus and international lifestyle brand Ikea recently shared some ways on how to make...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
In menswear, full speed ahead for whimsy and play
September 30, 2022 - 12:00am

In menswear, full speed ahead for whimsy and play

By Marbbie Tagabucba | September 30, 2022 - 12:00am
Iconography native to the playground adorns garments and accessories at Louis Vuitton.
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with