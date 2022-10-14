Experience premium holiday experiences with Mastercard World and World Elite cards

To create more priceless experiences with loved ones, Mastercard has unveiled a suite of exclusive privileges through its World and World Elite cards

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday season draws near and the year comes to an end, consumers are making plans to recharge and reconnect with their loved ones in more meaningful ways.

To create more priceless experiences with loved ones, Mastercard has unveiled a suite of exclusive privileges through its World and World Elite cards—designed to provide affluent consumers everywhere, including the Philippines, with elevated experiences across well-loved merchants in travel, shopping, food and health and wellness to complement their lifestyles at home and away.

The gift of health

World and World Elite cardholders can stay in shape and achieve wellness goals even during the holidays, whether at home or abroad, with a complimentary one-year membership to Centr: By Chris Hemsworth, a personalized digital health and fitness program.

To keep cardholders and their loved ones safe and healthy throughout the holiday season, eligible World Elite cardholders also get complimentary unlimited Doctor Chat, Teleconsultation and medicine delivery provided by Allianz Partners and MyDoc.

This is the season for tee time

Go golfing with the family anywhere in the world and throughout the holidays with Mastercard World and World Elite Golf Privileges.

World cardholders get to enjoy up to 50% discount on green fees at 42 premium golf clubs all over Asia and World Elite cardholders can practice their swing at 74 premium golf clubs worldwide—free of charge.

Priceless memories here and abroad

Experience exclusive benefits and services in some of the world’s best shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations with the Mastercard World and World Elite card through the Priceless Specials site.

From ringing in the holidays in New York, to enjoying a scenic picnic at Turkey’s Cappadocia Valley– build priceless holiday memories to last a lifetime when you book one of Mastercard’s curated experiences on Priceless.com.

With countless holiday destinations to choose from—Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders will enjoy exclusive discounts on their trips such as 12% off on hotels booked through Agoda and 5% off on exciting attractions and in-demand tours booked through Klook.

Apart from the benefits, cardholders also get access* to additional travel and concierge services such as global data roaming, airport concierge and destination limousine rides—all designed to elevate holiday travel experiences.

Holidays made worry-free with Mastercard

Affluent cardholders stay safe and secured against identity theft with Mastercard ID Theft ProtectionTM, which allows cardholders to proactively monitor and be alerted to instances of identity fraud.

Mastercard World cardholders are automatically entitled to an annual e-Commerce Protection coverage of up to $200 and World Elite cardholders have annual premium e-Commerce Protection of up to $1,000 when they shop or pay online when traveling—especially during the holiday rush.

World Elite cardholders also automatically get access to Purchase Protection and Travel Insurance of up to $20,000 and $500,000 coverage, respectively.

Akin to the exclusive gastronomic adventure curated by Chef Chele and sommeliers from The Tasting Club—these enhanced Mastercard World and World Elite card programs provide affluent customers with a range of premium experiences and benefits that let them get the most out of life.

Get ready to unlock Priceless Experiences, curated exclusively for Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders here.

*subject to issuer enrollment